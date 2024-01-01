Other World Computing (OWC) to Showcase Storage, Workflow Acceleration, and Reliability Solutions for Creatives and Post-Production Professionals at NAB 2026
OWC Delivers the “Invisible Layer” Powering Modern Media Production
Stay Tuned!! NAB 2026 to Serve as Stage for Launch of Multiple New Innovations from OWC
WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced it will showcase its full line of data storage, connectivity, and software solutions for creatives, engineers, and business professionals in the media and entertainment industry at the upcoming NAB 2026, taking place April 18–22 (exhibits: April 19–22) at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).
Visitors to OWC Booth N2373, located in the North Hall, will have the opportunity to see first-hand, the following:
OWC Storage Solutions:
- OWC Envoy Pro Ultra – first and fastest Thunderbolt 5 portable SSD, available in 2TB, 4TB, and a new category-defining 8TB capacity
- OWC Envoy Pro Elektron – fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD available. It’s crushproof, dust-proof, and waterproof for transferring gigabytes of data in seconds
- OWC Express 1M2 – ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD – build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions
- OWC Thunderbay Series – delivers where it matters most: massive capacity, dependable performance, and cost-effective storage for large and growing data needs
- OWC Express 4M2 – four-slot USB4 (40Gb/s) external storage enclosure for NVMe M.2 SSDs
- OWC Studio Stack – world’s first, fastest, and highest-capacity Thunderbolt 5 stackable hybrid storage solution for Mac Studio and Mac mini machines
- OWC ThunderBlade X12 – fastest and highest capacity production shuttle and editing RAID SSD in the universe
OWC Connectivity Solutions:
- OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub – compact port expansion hub that turns one Thunderbolt 5 connection on your computer into multiple high-speed ports
- OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock – all-in-one command center for eliminating cables, expanding ports, and maximizing performance at your desk
- OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10Gb/E Network Dock – high-end network + connectivity docking station built for professionals who need serious network speed
- OWC Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cables – fastest, most compatible cable for connecting today’s, tomorrow’s, and yesterday’s Thunderbolt and USB-C devices – including the recently announced fully certified 2-meter Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) cable for Macs and PCs.
OWC Shared Storage Solutions:
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OWC Jellyfish Nomad – NVMe SSD powerhouse designed for DITs, independent 3D and VFX studios, and on-the-go editing teams – featuring the powerfully enhanced Jellyfish Manager, which will be available across all Jellyfish models at NAB, with the following updates:
- New Collections feature for better organization
- Direct send to Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, and DaVinci Resolve from Media Manager
- Enhanced UI improvements for a smoother experience
- Support for viewing, thumbnails, and previews of RAW files (Canon, Sony, Nikon, BRAW, RED)
- Support for image sequences (EXR, DPX) with previews and thumbnails
- Ability to recover files from cloud services directly to Jellyfish
OWC Memory Cards & Readers:
- OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress Type A Memory Cards – high-performance, highest quality memory card for ingesting up to 2x faster with your Sony Alpha and FX cameras
- OWC Atlas Ultra CFexpress Type B Memory Cards – high-performance, highest quality memory cards for the most demanding video recording uses of professional filmmakers and continuous burst mode shooting by advanced photographers
- OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress Type B Memory Cards – cost-effective, highest quality memory cards for the most demanding needs of professional photographers and the most common use cases of professional filmmakers
- OWC Atlas CFexpress Card Reader for Type B and A – ultra-fast compact USB4 (40Gb/s) CFexpress 4.0 Type B card reader for creative professionals – includes Type A to B adapter for fast ingest of Type A cards
- OWC Atlas Dual CFexpress + SD Card Reader – dual-slot CFexpress Type B and SDXC UHS-II Card Reader
- OWC Atlas Dual SD Card Reader – dual-slot SDXC UHS-II card reader
- OWC Atlas FXR – Easily transfer captured content from CFexpress Type-B cards, and take advantage of transfer speeds over 1600MB/s with Thunderbolt and up to 900MB/s with USB
- OWC Innergize Software – checks card health and lifespan, updates firmware for optimal performance, fully sanitizes cards to prevent slowdowns or dropped frames, and prepares them for use with a simple pre-flight check before every shoot
NAB 2026 will also serve as the stage for the launch of multiple new innovations from OWC, designed to further elevate performance, expand creative workflows, and continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in modern media production.
“Today’s media workflows don’t break at the application layer – they break underneath it, where performance, reliability, and access to data determine whether a project moves forward or stalls,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “That’s the invisible layer (or at least, it should be), and it’s where OWC has always focused. What we’re showing at NAB is how storage, workflow acceleration, and dependable infrastructure come together in that invisible layer to remove friction from the entire production process, so creatives can create, engineers can build, and businesses can deliver and profit.”
Adding to the excitement at NAB 2026, OWC will offer attendees an exclusive sneak peek at its new and the first ThunderboltTM 5 AI model expansion/accelerator. This new solution enables enhanced AI model size support and performance on-premise, increasing overall responsiveness and capability without the expense of cloud compute tokens and additional security.
To learn more about NAB 2026, and register to attend, please visit: https://www.nabshow.com/.
About Other World Computing (OWC)
Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.
©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
Contacts
PR Contact:
Nicole Gorman
Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)
M: 508-397-0131
nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com