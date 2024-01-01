Other World Computing (OWC) to Showcase Storage, Workflow Acceleration, and Reliability Solutions for Creatives and Post-Production Professionals at NAB 2026

OWC Delivers the “Invisible Layer” Powering Modern Media Production

Stay Tuned!! NAB 2026 to Serve as Stage for Launch of Multiple New Innovations from OWC

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced it will showcase its full line of data storage, connectivity, and software solutions for creatives, engineers, and business professionals in the media and entertainment industry at the upcoming NAB 2026, taking place April 18–22 (exhibits: April 19–22) at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).





Visitors to OWC Booth N2373, located in the North Hall, will have the opportunity to see first-hand, the following:

OWC Storage Solutions:

OWC Connectivity Solutions:

OWC Shared Storage Solutions:

OWC Jellyfish Nomad – NVMe SSD powerhouse designed for DITs, independent 3D and VFX studios, and on-the-go editing teams – featuring the powerfully enhanced Jellyfish Manager, which will be available across all Jellyfish models at NAB, with the following updates: New Collections feature for better organization Direct send to Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, and DaVinci Resolve from Media Manager Enhanced UI improvements for a smoother experience Support for viewing, thumbnails, and previews of RAW files (Canon, Sony, Nikon, BRAW, RED) Support for image sequences (EXR, DPX) with previews and thumbnails Ability to recover files from cloud services directly to Jellyfish

– NVMe SSD powerhouse designed for DITs, independent 3D and VFX studios, and on-the-go editing teams – featuring the powerfully enhanced Jellyfish Manager, which will be available across all Jellyfish models at NAB, with the following updates:

OWC Memory Cards & Readers:

NAB 2026 will also serve as the stage for the launch of multiple new innovations from OWC, designed to further elevate performance, expand creative workflows, and continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in modern media production.

“Today’s media workflows don’t break at the application layer – they break underneath it, where performance, reliability, and access to data determine whether a project moves forward or stalls,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “That’s the invisible layer (or at least, it should be), and it’s where OWC has always focused. What we’re showing at NAB is how storage, workflow acceleration, and dependable infrastructure come together in that invisible layer to remove friction from the entire production process, so creatives can create, engineers can build, and businesses can deliver and profit.”

Adding to the excitement at NAB 2026, OWC will offer attendees an exclusive sneak peek at its new and the first ThunderboltTM 5 AI model expansion/accelerator. This new solution enables enhanced AI model size support and performance on-premise, increasing overall responsiveness and capability without the expense of cloud compute tokens and additional security.

To learn more about NAB 2026, and register to attend, please visit: https://www.nabshow.com/.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman



Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)



M: 508-397-0131



nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com