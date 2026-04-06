Earley Law Group Announces New Scholarship Program

Earley Law Group Prepares to Offer $2,500 in “From Collision to Clarity” Scholarship

Before the start of the 2026/2027 academic year, Earley Law Group will make its “From Collision to Clarity” Scholarship available to incoming and current undergraduate students. This scholarship is worth $2,500 and can be applied toward a student’s tuition, room and board, and other educational expenses.

Through this scholarship opportunity, the firm hopes to highlight the importance of resilience and personal growth. Many students encounter difficult moments during their lives that alter their perspectives and shape the paths they choose to follow. The scholarship invites students to reflect on these defining experiences and how they helped them gain clarity about their goals and future ambitions.

Students applying for the scholarship are encouraged to write about a meaningful challenge, setback, or “collision” that changed the direction of their personal, academic, or professional journey. The firm hopes applicants will explore how adversity can lead to reflection, self-discovery, and ultimately a stronger sense of purpose.

Earley Law Group will evaluate student submissions based on several key factors, including the quality of the essay, clarity of thought, and the applicant’s ability to thoughtfully explain how a challenging experience shaped their outlook. Students from all fields of study are welcome to participate and are encouraged to present their ideas with creativity and authenticity.

Students applying for the “From Collision to Clarity” Scholarship should be prepared to provide the following information alongside their scholarship essay:

Proof of a 3.0 GPA

An unofficial transcript from their current or most recent educational institution

Proof of U.S. citizenship or authorization to attend school or work in the United States

Documentation confirming acceptance to or enrollment in an accredited college or university

For more information about the “From Collision to Clarity” Scholarship, students and their families are encouraged to review the scholarship page on the Earley Law Group website.

The firm looks forward to reviewing scholarship applications throughout 2026 and wishes all participating students the best of luck as they share their stories of resilience and growth.

About Earley Law Group

With offices located in Boston and Hingham, Massachusetts, Earley Law Group represents individuals and families who have been injured due to the negligence of others. The firm focuses on personal injury cases and works with clients dealing with the physical, emotional, and financial challenges that can follow serious accidents.

The attorneys and staff at Earley Law Group help clients pursue compensation for damages such as medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering. The firm’s team is experienced in Massachusetts personal injury laws and understands the complexities involved in dealing with insurance companies and legal claims.

Through its legal advocacy and community initiatives, Earley Law Group aims to support individuals during difficult moments and help them move forward after life-altering injuries.

Media Contact:

Christopher Earley | Owner and Lead Attorney

(617) 338-7400

cearley@earleylawgroup.com

EarleyLawGroup.com

SOURCE: Earley Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire