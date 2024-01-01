Other World Computing (OWC) Launches Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock

Revolutionary Solution Simplifies Multi-Network Workflows and Unlocks 20GbE NAS and Shared Storage with Two 10GbE, One 2.5GbE, and Multiple Thunderbolt 5 and USB Ports

OWC to Premier New Dock at IBC2025 Conference

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the launch of its new OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock. This powerful dock enables users to connect to multiple high-speed networks, access blazing-fast network-attached storage (NAS), and expand device setups via a single Thunderbolt cable. It is built for pros who need serious speed and flexibility.





Creative and IT pros know the struggle — juggling adapters, dealing with too few ports, and waiting on slow network speeds just to get through the day. The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock changes that. With one powerful Thunderbolt connection, you get two 10GbE ports, a 2.5GbE port, three Thunderbolt 5 ports, and four USB ports — all designed to simplify your setup and supercharge your workflow. It’s built to handle the demands of media, IT, and production work, whether you are accessing NAS storage at blazing 20Gb/s speeds or managing multiple networks. Think of it as desktop-class power and flexibility, now available anywhere your Mac or PC takes you.

“Our goal has always been to remove the friction that slows professionals down, or gets in the way of their doing their work,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “With the Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock, we’re giving creatives, IT teams, and power users a smarter, faster, and cleaner way to connect everything they need, without the mess of extra adapters or compromises in speed.”

“We can run a live show with 11 cameras on an isolated NDI network, pull footage through the second 10-gig NIC connected to our NAS, plus hook up a second Thunderbolt display — all through a single Thunderbolt 5 cable while keeping the front 2.5GbE port available to run Dante,” said Guy Cochran, a respected video production consultant with decades of hands-on experience, trusted by creators and major networks such as ESPN and Disney.

The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock enables:

Multi-Network Versatility: Dual, fully independent 10Gb/s Ethernet ports and a front-facing 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port let you connect up to three separate networks and/or high-speed network devices simultaneously.

Dual, fully independent 10Gb/s Ethernet ports and a front-facing 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port let you connect up to three separate networks and/or high-speed network devices simultaneously. Extreme Throughput: Bond the 10GbE ports with link aggregation and access your NAS at up to 20Gb/s from your notebook computer.

Bond the 10GbE ports with link aggregation and access your NAS at up to 20Gb/s from your notebook computer. One Simple Solution: Easily handle complex multi-network workflows, unlock high-bandwidth network storage connectivity, and expand your connectivity possibilities with this dock and included Thunderbolt 5 cable.

Easily handle complex multi-network workflows, unlock high-bandwidth network storage connectivity, and expand your connectivity possibilities with this dock and included Thunderbolt 5 cable. Transformative : Experience workstation/server-class networking from your notebook and enable workflows that were previously cumbersome or impossible.

: Experience workstation/server-class networking from your notebook and enable workflows that were previously cumbersome or impossible. Convenient Connectivity: Three Thunderbolt 5 and four USB 10Gb/s ports give you the flexibility to use both cutting-edge devices and legacy gear.

Three Thunderbolt 5 and four USB 10Gb/s ports give you the flexibility to use both cutting-edge devices and legacy gear. More Devices: Create three separate daisy chains of devices — even bus-powered — and remove devices from one chain without affecting the other chains.

Create three separate daisy chains of devices — even bus-powered — and remove devices from one chain without affecting the other chains. Greater Visual Clarity: Enhance your efficiency with sharper details by connecting up to three 8K displays.

Enhance your efficiency with sharper details by connecting up to three 8K displays. Silently Cool: Fanless aluminum enclosure for quiet and cool operation.

“Thunderbolt 5 opens up entirely new possibilities for creative and production workflows, and OWC’s new dock really showcases that. By combining downstream Thunderbolt 5 ports with additional USB connectivity, it gives pros the flexibility to connect everything they need without compromise,” said Ben Hacker, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division, Intel. “And for teams working with high-performance NAS solutions like the OWC Jellyfish, this is a game-changer — unlocking the bandwidth and responsiveness they’ve been waiting for in video and collaborative workflows.”

The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock is immediately available and priced at $499.00. To learn more and purchase, please visit: https://www.owc.com/solutions/thunderbolt-5-dual-10gbe-network-dock.

OWC will also be showcasing the newly launched OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock at the IBC2025 Conference (International Broadcasting Convention), taking place September 12-15, at RAI Amsterdam. OWC can be found in Booth 7 – 7.A60.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman



Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)



M: 508-397-0131



nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com