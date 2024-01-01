Documentary+ Acquires Award-winning Documentary Mississippi River Styx

Directed by Tim Grant and Andy McMillan and Produced by Parkside Films, Rough House Pictures, All Facts, Paragraph Films, XTR and Caravan

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Documentary+, the premium streaming platform for feature and short documentaries owned by XTR, has acquired the critically acclaimed award-winning feature documentary Mississippi River Styx, directed by Tim Grant and Andy McMillan. The film is now available for streaming on all Documentary+ platforms.





The documentary follows an enigmatic drifter with terminal cancer who sets out to live his dream of floating the Mississippi River on a ramshackle houseboat—only for locals along the river to begin questioning his story. With a mix of tragedy and humor rooted in the Southern Gothic tradition, Mississippi River Styx offers a haunting meditation on addiction, loss, and the nature of truth.

“We wanted to make a film that would reflect the complexities of modern American life and all the absurdity and heartbreak that come with it,” said director Tim Grant. “The characters in Mississippi River Styx saw Kelly’s story as an invitation to project their own stories of cancer and grief. They taught us that sometimes a lie can reveal something the truth can’t,” added director Andy McMillan.

The film has already made an impact on the festival circuit, winning the Bravery Award at Mammoth Lakes Film Festival, the Ron Tibbett Soul of Southern Filmmaking Award and a Jury Special Mention for Best Documentary Feature at Indie Memphis, the Ron Shapiro Storytelling Award at Oxford Film Festival, and the Audience Award for Feature Documentary at Charlotte Film Festival. It has also screened at Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, RiverRun, Big Ears, Sidewalk, New Orleans Film Festival, and Filmland, among others.

The film is produced by Parkside Films, Rough House Pictures, All Facts, Paragraph Films, XTR and Caravan. Shannon E. Riggs and Clay Tweel produced the film, alongside directors Grant & McMillan. Executive producers include Adam Bhala Lough and Greg Stewart for All Facts; Bryn Mooser, Justin Lacob, Kathryn Everett, Tony Hsieh, and Andy Hsieh for XTR; Jonathan Ignatius Green for Paragraph Film; Jon Muedder and Bernardo Marentes for Caravan, and Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, Brandon James for Rough House Pictures.

About Documentary+

DOCUMENTARY+ is an Oscar and Emmy nominated FAST channel and streaming platform, showcasing a diverse collection of documentaries that inspires and engages audiences worldwide. A division of the renowned documentary studio XTR, DOCUMENTARY+ is dedicated to curating an array of documentary content that delves into important issues and untold stories. The project platform is available for free on the web, Roku, iOS, TViOs, Samsung US, Samsung Canada, Fubo, XUMO, DirecTV, FireTV, Sling, LocalNow, Stremium, Plex, TCL, Vizio, USTVNow, Vidaa, and continuing to expand its reach.

About XTR

XTR is an Oscar-nominated global nonfiction entertainment studio bringing the best stories to life. We work with outstanding creators to produce, distribute, and develop films, series, shorts, and podcasts across platforms. With a focus on audience appeal and a commitment to artistry, the award-winning studio also leverages a data-driven intelligence to guide the filmmaking process.

Since its inception in 2019, XTR has produced and financed over 80 documentary projects including They Call Me Magic, an Emmy-nominated series about Magic Johnson (AppleTV+); the Oscar-nominated feature Ascension (Paramount+); Emmy and Peabody award-winning 76 Days (Paramount+); the Emmy and Peabody award-winning film The Territory (National Geographic/Disney+); the two-time Emmy-winning Lakota Nation vs. the United States (IFC Films/AMC+); and the Oscar-nominated animated short Ninety-Five Senses (Documentary+).

About Rough House Pictures

Rough House Pictures is an independent production company founded by Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Jody Hill. Rough House is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. From big studio projects and franchises to supporting new filmmakers, Rough House’s high concept, left of center content stands alone in the vast sea of uniformity that is today’s marketplace.

Having all met as undergraduate film students at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Danny, David and Jody also highly prioritize the empowerment of emerging filmmakers. Rough House’s projects span from an unorthodox blend of humor, horror, action and melancholy, with the goal of being a hub for exciting and bold voices. Whether it be a big studio movie, a cable series, documentary, or small independent film, our core mission is to tell stories about unique and authentic people that will deeply resonate with audiences.

About All Facts

All Facts is a nonfiction full service production company run by independent filmmakers Adam Bhala Lough and Greg Stewart. Their HBO series “Telemarketers” was one of the most-watched doc-series on HBO MAX in 2023, won a Critics Choice Award, and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy and a Gotham Independent Film Award.

About Parkside Films

Parkside Films is a production company founded by award winning director Clay Tweel and producer Shannon E. Riggs.

We produce films that tell personal, character driven stories that unearth the motivations as to why people do what they do. Collectively, we’ve had films distributed by Netflix, Showtime, Starz, The Orchard, Amazon Studios, HBO Max and have collaborated closely with many other filmmakers, production companies, and studios, including Rough House Pictures, A24 and Higher Ground Productions. Our body of work includes feature documentaries “Gleason,” “Finders Keepers,” “The Smartest Kids in the World,” “Print the Legend,” and the doc series “Heaven’s Gate:The Cult of Cults” and “The Innocent Man.”

Currently, Clay and Shannon are in post-production on the Damar Hamlin sports documentary “Did We Win” about his incredible comeback story to the NFL and premiered the feature documentary “Andy Kaufman Is Me” at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, both directed by Tweel. Their upcoming legal docu-thriller “The Bitter Pill” premieres on POV in the fall of 2025.

About Paragraph Films

PARAGRAPH is an Emmy Award winning film production company, developing and producing scripted and documentary features, docu-series and podcasts as well as commercial content for brands like Nike, Uber and Google. Founded by writer/director Jonathan Ignatius Green, Paragraph recently co-created the feature documentaries Dickweed, which premiered at the SXSW film festival, and Bitconned for Netflix in addition to two episodes of the AMC true crime series Smugshot.

About Caravan

Caravan, founded by partners Jon Muedder and Bernardo Marentes, is a Southeast-based studio dedicated to crafting films and series that resonate with audiences through story, craft, and collaboration.

