Other World Computing (OWC) Launches OWC Thunderbolt™ 5 Dock

A Smart, Future-Ready Dock Built for Everyday Creators and Power Users

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the launch and pre-order availability of the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock. Built to meet the demands of creatives, power users, and professionals alike, this all-in-one connectivity solution redefines desktop performance. With exceptional speed, broad device compatibility, and outstanding visual output, the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock sets a new benchmark for workstation expansion and productivity.





Whether you’re managing high-res video projects, handling massive data sets, or transforming a tablet into a workstation, the Thunderbolt 5 Dock is your all-in-one portal to connect more, do more, and create more, faster than ever.

Built for Speed, Power, and Versatility – the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock gives users a seamless way to expand their workflow through:

Blazing-Fast Performance – Up to 80Gb/s of bi-directional data speed and 120Gb/s for higher display bandwidth needs

– Up to 80Gb/s of bi-directional data speed and 120Gb/s for higher display bandwidth needs Expanded Visuals – Connect up to three 8K displays or dual 6K displays on Macs for crystal-clear, ultra-wide visual experiences

– Connect up to three 8K displays or dual 6K displays on Macs for crystal-clear, ultra-wide visual experiences Ultimate Compatibility – Universally works with Thunderbolt 5, 4, 3, USB4, and USB-C devices; future-ready and backward-compatible

– Universally works with Thunderbolt 5, 4, 3, USB4, and USB-C devices; future-ready and backward-compatible Power Delivery – Safely delivers up to 140W of power to charge even the most demanding notebooks

– Safely delivers up to 140W of power to charge even the most demanding notebooks Multiple Daisy Chains – Connect up to three separate device chains without interruption

All the Ports You Need…and Then Some – With 11 versatile ports, including three Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C), two USB-A 10Gb/s, one USB-A 5Gb/s, 2.5GbE Ethernet (MDM ready), microSD and SD UHS-II slots, 3.5mm audio combo, and more, users can connect, transfer, and power through the most complex workflows.

Transform Your Tablet, Power Your Projects – The dock also empowers iPad Pros and other USB-C tablets by transforming them into full-fledged “ProStations.” Add displays, keyboards, drives, and peripherals with just one cable, ideal for mobile content creators needing desktop-level performance.

Certified Satisfaction – Every unit is thoroughly tested and Thunderbolt-certified, delivering the rock-solid reliability that professionals count on day in and day out.

Included Technology:

OWC Dock Ejector software ensures that your data and devices have added protection that other products on the market cannot provide.

ensures that your data and devices have added protection that other products on the market cannot provide. Apple SuperDrive compatibility, letting users play and burn CDs/DVDs.

“We designed the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock to be that one tool you didn’t know you needed…that is of course, until you use it,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “It gives creatives and professionals the power and flexibility to connect everything they need, without compromise. Whether you’re in the studio, on set, or at your kitchen table, this dock helps you get more done, more easily – and it’s built to grow with you into the future.”

With a price of $329.99, the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock includes a certified Thunderbolt 5 cable, external power supply, and OWC’s award-winning customer support. To learn more and pre-order (shipping planned for early July), please visit: https://www.owc.com/solutions/thunderbolt-5-dock.

The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock will be on display at COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX), in 1F of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1) Storage & Management Solutions – Booth #J0527a from May 20-23, 2025. Media and industry analysts who wish to schedule a one-on-one meeting/demo can do so by emailing nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to seamlessly maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use it – creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

©Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

