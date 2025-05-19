Announcing the 2025 Montreal and Regions Consumer Choice Award Winners

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Montreal and surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Montreal and Regions Consumer Choice Award Winners.

GREATER MONTREAL’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

A-Extermination
Extermination & Pest Management
www.a-extermination.com

Amora
Dating Agency
www.amora-qc.com/en

Bell Aluminium Inc.
Stairs & Railings
www.bellaluminium.com

Boni Enseignes
Signs
www.bonienseignes.com

BonPrix Électroménagers
Household appliances sales
www.bonprixelectromenagers.com

Boutique Mariclod
Wedding and Prom Dresses
www.boutiquemariclod.com

Clinique de Chirurgie Plastique de Montréal
Plastic Surgery Clinic
www.ccpmtl.com

Clinique de Greffe de Cheveux Bédard
Hair Restoration
www.cliniquebedard.com

Clinique Laflamme
Medical Aesthetic Clinic
www.cliniquelaflamme.com

Cliniques Médicales Lacroix
Private Medical Clinic
www.cliniquesmedicaleslacroix.com/en/

Cuisimax Inc.
Kitchen Cabinets
www.cuisimax.com/en/

Déménagement le Clan Panneton
Moving Services
www.demenagementleclanpanneton.com

Éco Dépot de Carreaux Céramique 440 Inc.
Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles
www.eco-depot.ca

ÉquipeNutrition
Nutritionist/Dietitian
www.equipenutrition.ca

H2Pro
Pool Maintenance and Repair
www.piscineh2pro.com

Lambert Avocats
Personal Injury
www.lambertavocats.ca

Le Groupe Adèle Inc.
Housekeeping Services
www.adeleplus.com

Le Groupe Imperial
Duct Cleaning
www.nettoyageimperial.ca

Les Goudrons du Québec Inc.
Foundation Waterproofing
www.lesgoudronsduquebec.com

Les Produits des Fenêtres Sol-R Inc.
Blinds and Window Treatments
www.sol-r.ca

Les Résidences Soleil
Private Senior Residences
www.residencessoleil.ca

Lexus Laval
Car Dealership – Lexus
www.lexuslaval.ca/en

Produits Alimentaires Italiens New Milano Inc.
Butcher and Deli
www.newmilano.com

Service 2000
Appliance Repair & Maintenance
www.service2000.ca

SoumissionRénovation.ca
General Contractor
www.renoquotes.com/en

Top Marquage
Parking Lot Line Painting and Floor Marking
www.topmarquage.ca

VIP Investigation Inc.
Private Investigator
www.spyvip.com/en

Vitrerie des Experts
Glass and Mirrors – Sales and Services
www.glassexperts.com

———

PROVINCE DE QUÉBEC’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

Benjamin Moore
Painting (Brand)
www.benjaminmoore.ca

———

MONTRÉAL ISLAND’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

Amika – Aide Et Soins À Domicile
Home Care Services
www.soinsamika.com

C.M. Montreal Inc.
Heavy Vehicle Maintenance
www.cmmontreal.com

Centre D’Impôt Le Carrefour
Accounting
www.lecarrefourimpot.ca

Clinique Vétérinaire Rue Ontario
Veterinarians
www.veterinairerueontario.com

Clôtures Frontenac
Fence Manufacturer and Installer
www.cloturesfrontenac.com

Création Animaux RB
Pet Crematorium and Funeral Home
www.cremationanimauxrb.ca

Cuisines & Comptoirs Montréal
Kitchen Cabinets
www.cuisinesetcomptoirsmontreal.ca

cVERT
Lawn Care
www.cvert.ca

Déménagement Total
Moving Company
www.demenagement-total.ca

Dr. Normand Bach, Orthodontiste
Orthodontist
www.orthodontistemontreal.com

Electrika Inc.
Electrical Contractor
www.electrika.ca

Escaliers Multi Design
Flooring and Staircases
www.escaliersmultidesign.com

Gestion Samurai
Property Management
www.gestionsamurai.com

Git Portes Et Fenêtres En Aluminium
Doors and Windows
www.gitportesfenetres.ca

Hot & Cold Inc.
Heating and Air Conditioning Contractor
www.hotncold.ca

Institut Capillaire Louise Morisset
Hair Restoration and Trichology
www.institutlouisemorisset.com

Irriglobe
Irrigation Systems
www.irriglobe.com

J Gérard Fortin & Associés Inc.
Auto, Home, and Business Insurance
www.jgfortin.com

Jean Fortin Réorganisation Financière
Licensed Insolvency Trustees
www.jeanfortin.com

Jolois Consultants Informatiques
IT Consultants
www.jolois.com

Les Fondations Nouvelle Génération Inc.
Foundation Waterproofing and Repair
www.lesfondationsnouvellegeneration.com

Mandyz Salon
Hair Salon
www.mandyzsalon.com

Martin Dumont Équipe Immobilière
Residential Real Estate Brokerage
www.martin-dumont.ca

Megafun
Mobile DJs and Entertainment
www.megafunanimation.com

Montréal Pro Cleaning Inc.
Residential and Commercial Cleaning Services
www.montrealprocleaning.com

Peintres LGL Inc.
Painting Contractor
www.peintreslgl.com

Protectzone
Alarm Systems
www.protectzone.ca

Remorquage Top Speed
Towing Services
www.remorquage-topspeed.ca

René Perron Couvreurs
Residential Roofing Contractor
www.perroncouvreurs.com

Restaurants Dame Tartine
Breakfast and Lunch Restaurant
www.dametartine.ca

Royalty Portes Et Fenêtres
Door and Window Manufacturer
www.grouperoyalty.com

Salon Funéraire Kane Fetterly
Funeral Services
www.kanefetterly.qc.ca

Studio De Danse Imperium
Dance School
www.danseimperium.com

———

LAVAL’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

ABC Diesel
Heavy Truck Repair
www.abcdiesel.ca

Alepin Gauthier Avocats
Law Firm
www.alepin.com

Alpha Sécurité Et Investigation
Security Services
www.securalpha.com

Carrefour Dentaire 440
Dentists
www.carrefourdentaire440.ca

Centre De Santé Et Beauté L’Acalmie
Day Spa
www.lacalmie.com

Centre De Spécialistes Dentaires Et Implantologie
Dental Centre
www.specialistesdentaireslaval.com

Centres Neuropsy
Therapy Services
www.centresneuropsy.com

Cuisine Summum Inc.
Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation
www.cuisinesummum.ca

Distribution Beto-Briq Inc.
Building Materials
www.betobriq.com

Dr. James Lee Chirugien Plastique
Cosmetic Surgery
www.jamesleeplasticsurgery.com

Duraclim
Heating and Air Conditioning Contractor
www.duraclim.com

Éco Dépot De Carreaux Céramique 440 Inc.
Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles
www.eco-depot.ca

EID Électrique
Electrician
www.eidelectrique.com

Entretien Condo Net Inc.
Janitorial Service
www.entretien-condo-net.com

Esthétique Éclat Beauté
Aesthetic Services and Massage Therapy Clinic
www.estheticiennelaval.ca

Groupe A1
Paving Contractors
www.groupa1.ca

Groupe Res-Q
Fire and Water Damage Restoration
www.grouperesq.com

Le Génie En Herbe
Lawn Maintenance
www.legenieenherbe.com

Les Couvreurs Duro-Toît
Residential Roofers
www.lescouvreursdurotoit.com

Les Services Factotum Inc.
Renovation Contractor

Maçonnerie Briquexpert Inc.
Masonry
www.brique-expert.com

Nettoyage Krystal Clean
Housekeeping Services
www.nettoyagekrystalclean.com

Nettoyeur Impeccable Éco
Dry Cleaning

Nuance Design Marbre & Granit Inc.
Countertops
www.nuancedesign.ca

Paysagement Duguay
Landscaping
www.paysagementduguay.ca

Remorquage Top Speed
Towing Service
www.remorquage-topspeed.ca

Ryan La Haye | Planiprêt – Groupe RLH
Mortgage Broker
www.planipret.com

Salon Funéraire LFC Rive-Nord
Funeral Services
www.salonlfcrivenord.com

Théo Gosselin Pneus Et Mécanique
Car Tires
www.pneustheogosselin.com

Toilettage Ste-Dorothée
Pet Grooming

Tutorax
Tutoring
www.tutorax.com

Voyage Vasco
Travel Agency
www.voyagevasco.com

Zabell Photo
Photographer
www.zabelphoto.com

———

NORTH SHORE’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

Boulangerie Mariepain
Bakery/Pastry Shop
www.mariepain.com

CB Telecom
Telephone system sales and service
www.cbtelecom.ca

Centre De Formation 3L
Driving School – Buses and Heavy Trucks
www.centredeformation3l.com

Centre Dentaire Rosemère
Dentist
www.centredentairerosemere.com

Clôtures Frontenac
Fence Manufacturer and Installer
www.cloturesfrontenac.com

Drolet Électrique
Electricians
www.411habitation.com/electriciens/laurentides/saint-eustache-1/electriciens-saint-eustache.htm

Gestion Stéphane Légaré
Residential And Commercial Real Estate
www.stephanelegare.com

Gouttières Laurentides
Gutters
www.gouttiereslaurentides.com

Groupe Delsol
Snow Removal
www.groupedelsol.com

Gypsy Esthétique
Beauty Institute
www.gypsyesthetique.com

Institut Brabant
Medical-Aesthetic Clinic
www.institutbrabant.com

Intermat
Doors, Stairs and Woodwork
www.intermat.ca

Jardin De Ville
Patio Furniture
www.jardindeville.com/en/

JGA Commercial (Royal Lepage)
Commercial & Industrial Real Estate Broker
www.equipejeanguyayotte.com

Maison De Santé De Rosemère
Multidisciplinary Care Clinic/Centre
www.chirorosemere.com

Ménagez-Vous
Janitorial and Housekeeping Services
www.menagez-vous.ca

Nettoyage Experts
Duct Cleaning
www.nettoyageexperts.com

Nettoyeur De La Cité
Residential and Commercial Cleaning www.nettoyeurdelacite.com

Plomberie Gariépy
Plumbing
www.plomberiegariepy.com

Portes Et Fenêtres Rd
Doors & Windows
www.portesetfenetresrd.com

RCR – Réparations Cellulaires Rapides Terrebonne Inc.
Cellphone and Computer Repairs
www.cellphonerepair.com/terrebonne-quebec

Remorquage Top Speed
Towing Service
www.remorquage-topspeed.ca

Roulottes Gauthier
Recreational Vehicles
www.roulottesgauthier.com

Service Randy Leclair
Gutters
www.servicerandyleclair.ca

St-Amour Chalut Avocats Inc.
Family And Civil Law
www.avocatterrebonne.ca

Twins Maçonnerie Inc.
Masonry
www.twinsmaconnerie.com

Voyages Fontainebleau
Travel Agency
www.voyagesfontainebleau.com

Webici
Web Agency
www.webici.ca

———

SOUTH SHORE’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

Aménagement Paysager Lambert
Landscaping
www.groupelambert.ca

ArboQuébec
Tree maintenance service
www.arboquebec.com

Bernard & Brassard
Business Law
www.bernard-brassard.com

Carrossier ProColor Ste-Julie
Car Repair Shop
www.procolor.com/fr-ca/atelier/sainte-julie/

Centre de Danse Espace iDance
Dance School
www.espaceidance.com

Clinique Vétérinaire King-George Inc
Veterinary
www.clivetkg.ca

Cliniques DM
Aesthetic Treatments
www.dermaminceur.ca

Concept Dentaire Rive-Sud
Denstist
www.conceptdentaire.com

Construction Enock Tanguay Inc.
Contractor – Deck And Patio
www.constructionenocktanguay.godaddysites.com

Éco Dépôt de Carreaux Céramique 440 Inc.
Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles
www.eco-depot.ca

Équipe Chamberland
Residential Real Estate Broker
www.equipechamberland.com

Fovéa Optométriste
Optometrists And Opticians
www.foveaoptometriste.com/en/

Garderie Les Petits Sportifs de St. Hubert
Daycare
www.garderie05.com

Géant du Web
Web Agency
www.geantduweb.ca

Immigration SCAT
Immigration Consultant
www.immigrationscat.com

Intermat
Doors, Stairs And Woodwork
www.intermat.ca

Jacques Cartier Pizza
Pizza Restaurants
www.jacquescartierpizza.com/en/

Multi-Chariots Élévateurs Inc.
Forklifts And Handling Equipment
www.multichariots.ca

Physio Summum
Physiotherapy
www.physiosummum.com

Plombier Expert
Plumber
www.plombierexpert.ca

Racicot et Associés
Home Appraisal Services
www.racicot-ass.qc.ca/index.php

Remorquage Top Speed
Towing Service
www.remorquage-topspeed.ca

Visam Académie Arts Martiaux
Martial Arts
www.visamacademie.com

Voyages & Croisières Aquamonde
Travel Agency
www.aquamonde.ca

———

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

