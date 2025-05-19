Announcing the 2025 Montreal and Regions Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Montreal and surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Montreal and Regions Consumer Choice Award Winners.

GREATER MONTREAL’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

A-Extermination

Extermination & Pest Management

www.a-extermination.com Amora

Dating Agency

www.amora-qc.com/en Bell Aluminium Inc.

Stairs & Railings

www.bellaluminium.com Boni Enseignes

Signs

www.bonienseignes.com BonPrix Électroménagers

Household appliances sales

www.bonprixelectromenagers.com Boutique Mariclod

Wedding and Prom Dresses

www.boutiquemariclod.com Clinique de Chirurgie Plastique de Montréal

Plastic Surgery Clinic

www.ccpmtl.com Clinique de Greffe de Cheveux Bédard

Hair Restoration

www.cliniquebedard.com Clinique Laflamme

Medical Aesthetic Clinic

www.cliniquelaflamme.com Cliniques Médicales Lacroix

Private Medical Clinic

www.cliniquesmedicaleslacroix.com/en/ Cuisimax Inc.

Kitchen Cabinets

www.cuisimax.com/en/ Déménagement le Clan Panneton

Moving Services

www.demenagementleclanpanneton.com Éco Dépot de Carreaux Céramique 440 Inc.

Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles

www.eco-depot.ca ÉquipeNutrition

Nutritionist/Dietitian

www.equipenutrition.ca H2Pro

Pool Maintenance and Repair

www.piscineh2pro.com Lambert Avocats

Personal Injury

www.lambertavocats.ca Le Groupe Adèle Inc.

Housekeeping Services

www.adeleplus.com Le Groupe Imperial

Duct Cleaning

www.nettoyageimperial.ca Les Goudrons du Québec Inc.

Foundation Waterproofing

www.lesgoudronsduquebec.com Les Produits des Fenêtres Sol-R Inc.

Blinds and Window Treatments

www.sol-r.ca Les Résidences Soleil

Private Senior Residences

www.residencessoleil.ca Lexus Laval

Car Dealership – Lexus

www.lexuslaval.ca/en Produits Alimentaires Italiens New Milano Inc.

Butcher and Deli

www.newmilano.com Service 2000

Appliance Repair & Maintenance

www.service2000.ca SoumissionRénovation.ca

General Contractor

www.renoquotes.com/en Top Marquage

Parking Lot Line Painting and Floor Marking

www.topmarquage.ca VIP Investigation Inc.

Private Investigator

www.spyvip.com/en Vitrerie des Experts

Glass and Mirrors – Sales and Services

www.glassexperts.com

PROVINCE DE QUÉBEC’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

Benjamin Moore

Painting (Brand)

www.benjaminmoore.ca

MONTRÉAL ISLAND’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

Amika – Aide Et Soins À Domicile

Home Care Services

www.soinsamika.com C.M. Montreal Inc.

Heavy Vehicle Maintenance

www.cmmontreal.com Centre D’Impôt Le Carrefour

Accounting

www.lecarrefourimpot.ca Clinique Vétérinaire Rue Ontario

Veterinarians

www.veterinairerueontario.com Clôtures Frontenac

Fence Manufacturer and Installer

www.cloturesfrontenac.com Création Animaux RB

Pet Crematorium and Funeral Home

www.cremationanimauxrb.ca Cuisines & Comptoirs Montréal

Kitchen Cabinets

www.cuisinesetcomptoirsmontreal.ca cVERT

Lawn Care

www.cvert.ca Déménagement Total

Moving Company

www.demenagement-total.ca Dr. Normand Bach, Orthodontiste

Orthodontist

www.orthodontistemontreal.com Electrika Inc.

Electrical Contractor

www.electrika.ca Escaliers Multi Design

Flooring and Staircases

www.escaliersmultidesign.com Gestion Samurai

Property Management

www.gestionsamurai.com Git Portes Et Fenêtres En Aluminium

Doors and Windows

www.gitportesfenetres.ca Hot & Cold Inc.

Heating and Air Conditioning Contractor

www.hotncold.ca Institut Capillaire Louise Morisset

Hair Restoration and Trichology

www.institutlouisemorisset.com Irriglobe

Irrigation Systems

www.irriglobe.com J Gérard Fortin & Associés Inc.

Auto, Home, and Business Insurance

www.jgfortin.com Jean Fortin Réorganisation Financière

Licensed Insolvency Trustees

www.jeanfortin.com Jolois Consultants Informatiques

IT Consultants

www.jolois.com Les Fondations Nouvelle Génération Inc.

Foundation Waterproofing and Repair

www.lesfondationsnouvellegeneration.com Mandyz Salon

Hair Salon

www.mandyzsalon.com Martin Dumont Équipe Immobilière

Residential Real Estate Brokerage

www.martin-dumont.ca Megafun

Mobile DJs and Entertainment

www.megafunanimation.com Montréal Pro Cleaning Inc.

Residential and Commercial Cleaning Services

www.montrealprocleaning.com Peintres LGL Inc.

Painting Contractor

www.peintreslgl.com Protectzone

Alarm Systems

www.protectzone.ca Remorquage Top Speed

Towing Services

www.remorquage-topspeed.ca René Perron Couvreurs

Residential Roofing Contractor

www.perroncouvreurs.com Restaurants Dame Tartine

Breakfast and Lunch Restaurant

www.dametartine.ca Royalty Portes Et Fenêtres

Door and Window Manufacturer

www.grouperoyalty.com Salon Funéraire Kane Fetterly

Funeral Services

www.kanefetterly.qc.ca Studio De Danse Imperium

Dance School

www.danseimperium.com

LAVAL’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

ABC Diesel

Heavy Truck Repair

www.abcdiesel.ca Alepin Gauthier Avocats

Law Firm

www.alepin.com Alpha Sécurité Et Investigation

Security Services

www.securalpha.com Carrefour Dentaire 440

Dentists

www.carrefourdentaire440.ca Centre De Santé Et Beauté L’Acalmie

Day Spa

www.lacalmie.com Centre De Spécialistes Dentaires Et Implantologie

Dental Centre

www.specialistesdentaireslaval.com Centres Neuropsy

Therapy Services

www.centresneuropsy.com Cuisine Summum Inc.

Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation

www.cuisinesummum.ca Distribution Beto-Briq Inc.

Building Materials

www.betobriq.com Dr. James Lee Chirugien Plastique

Cosmetic Surgery

www.jamesleeplasticsurgery.com Duraclim

Heating and Air Conditioning Contractor

www.duraclim.com Éco Dépot De Carreaux Céramique 440 Inc.

Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles

www.eco-depot.ca EID Électrique

Electrician

www.eidelectrique.com Entretien Condo Net Inc.

Janitorial Service

www.entretien-condo-net.com Esthétique Éclat Beauté

Aesthetic Services and Massage Therapy Clinic

www.estheticiennelaval.ca Groupe A1

Paving Contractors

www.groupa1.ca Groupe Res-Q

Fire and Water Damage Restoration

www.grouperesq.com Le Génie En Herbe

Lawn Maintenance

www.legenieenherbe.com Les Couvreurs Duro-Toît

Residential Roofers

www.lescouvreursdurotoit.com Les Services Factotum Inc.

Renovation Contractor Maçonnerie Briquexpert Inc.

Masonry

www.brique-expert.com Nettoyage Krystal Clean

Housekeeping Services

www.nettoyagekrystalclean.com Nettoyeur Impeccable Éco

Dry Cleaning Nuance Design Marbre & Granit Inc.

Countertops

www.nuancedesign.ca Paysagement Duguay

Landscaping

www.paysagementduguay.ca Remorquage Top Speed

Towing Service

www.remorquage-topspeed.ca Ryan La Haye | Planiprêt – Groupe RLH

Mortgage Broker

www.planipret.com Salon Funéraire LFC Rive-Nord

Funeral Services

www.salonlfcrivenord.com Théo Gosselin Pneus Et Mécanique

Car Tires

www.pneustheogosselin.com Toilettage Ste-Dorothée

Pet Grooming Tutorax

Tutoring

www.tutorax.com Voyage Vasco

Travel Agency

www.voyagevasco.com Zabell Photo

Photographer

www.zabelphoto.com

NORTH SHORE’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

Boulangerie Mariepain

Bakery/Pastry Shop

www.mariepain.com CB Telecom

Telephone system sales and service

www.cbtelecom.ca Centre De Formation 3L

Driving School – Buses and Heavy Trucks

www.centredeformation3l.com Centre Dentaire Rosemère

Dentist

www.centredentairerosemere.com Clôtures Frontenac

Fence Manufacturer and Installer

www.cloturesfrontenac.com Drolet Électrique

Electricians

www.411habitation.com/electriciens/laurentides/saint-eustache-1/electriciens-saint-eustache.htm Gestion Stéphane Légaré

Residential And Commercial Real Estate

www.stephanelegare.com Gouttières Laurentides

Gutters

www.gouttiereslaurentides.com Groupe Delsol

Snow Removal

www.groupedelsol.com Gypsy Esthétique

Beauty Institute

www.gypsyesthetique.com Institut Brabant

Medical-Aesthetic Clinic

www.institutbrabant.com Intermat

Doors, Stairs and Woodwork

www.intermat.ca Jardin De Ville

Patio Furniture

www.jardindeville.com/en/ JGA Commercial (Royal Lepage)

Commercial & Industrial Real Estate Broker

www.equipejeanguyayotte.com Maison De Santé De Rosemère

Multidisciplinary Care Clinic/Centre

www.chirorosemere.com Ménagez-Vous

Janitorial and Housekeeping Services

www.menagez-vous.ca Nettoyage Experts

Duct Cleaning

www.nettoyageexperts.com Nettoyeur De La Cité

Residential and Commercial Cleaning www.nettoyeurdelacite.com Plomberie Gariépy

Plumbing

www.plomberiegariepy.com Portes Et Fenêtres Rd

Doors & Windows

www.portesetfenetresrd.com RCR – Réparations Cellulaires Rapides Terrebonne Inc.

Cellphone and Computer Repairs

www.cellphonerepair.com/terrebonne-quebec Remorquage Top Speed

Towing Service

www.remorquage-topspeed.ca Roulottes Gauthier

Recreational Vehicles

www.roulottesgauthier.com Service Randy Leclair

Gutters

www.servicerandyleclair.ca St-Amour Chalut Avocats Inc.

Family And Civil Law

www.avocatterrebonne.ca Twins Maçonnerie Inc.

Masonry

www.twinsmaconnerie.com Voyages Fontainebleau

Travel Agency

www.voyagesfontainebleau.com Webici

Web Agency

www.webici.ca

SOUTH SHORE’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

Aménagement Paysager Lambert

Landscaping

www.groupelambert.ca ArboQuébec

Tree maintenance service

www.arboquebec.com Bernard & Brassard

Business Law

www.bernard-brassard.com Carrossier ProColor Ste-Julie

Car Repair Shop

www.procolor.com/fr-ca/atelier/sainte-julie/ Centre de Danse Espace iDance

Dance School

www.espaceidance.com Clinique Vétérinaire King-George Inc

Veterinary

www.clivetkg.ca Cliniques DM

Aesthetic Treatments

www.dermaminceur.ca Concept Dentaire Rive-Sud

Denstist

www.conceptdentaire.com Construction Enock Tanguay Inc.

Contractor – Deck And Patio

www.constructionenocktanguay.godaddysites.com Éco Dépôt de Carreaux Céramique 440 Inc.

Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles

www.eco-depot.ca Équipe Chamberland

Residential Real Estate Broker

www.equipechamberland.com Fovéa Optométriste

Optometrists And Opticians

www.foveaoptometriste.com/en/ Garderie Les Petits Sportifs de St. Hubert

Daycare

www.garderie05.com Géant du Web

Web Agency

www.geantduweb.ca Immigration SCAT

Immigration Consultant

www.immigrationscat.com Intermat

Doors, Stairs And Woodwork

www.intermat.ca Jacques Cartier Pizza

Pizza Restaurants

www.jacquescartierpizza.com/en/ Multi-Chariots Élévateurs Inc.

Forklifts And Handling Equipment

www.multichariots.ca Physio Summum

Physiotherapy

www.physiosummum.com Plombier Expert

Plumber

www.plombierexpert.ca Racicot et Associés

Home Appraisal Services

www.racicot-ass.qc.ca/index.php Remorquage Top Speed

Towing Service

www.remorquage-topspeed.ca Visam Académie Arts Martiaux

Martial Arts

www.visamacademie.com Voyages & Croisières Aquamonde

Travel Agency

www.aquamonde.ca

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

