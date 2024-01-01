Other World Computing (OWC) Announces Unmatched Roster of Storage, Connectivity, and Expansion Solutions for the Newly Announced Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Air, Studio Display, and Studio Display XDR

Store More. Go Anywhere. Power and Connect to Everything.

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced its unmatched roster of storage, connectivity, and expansion solutions for the newly announced Apple MacBook Pro with all‑new M5 Pro and M5 Max and MacBook Air with M5, as well as the Apple iPad Air, powered by M4 and Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR.





OWC products that support, extend, and enhance the capabilities of the MacBook Pro with all‑new M5 Pro and M5 Max:

– OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock – high-performance 11-port connectivity hub that expands a single Thunderbolt port into multi-display 8K support, ultra-fast data transfer, 2.5GbE networking, and up to 140W of power delivery for Macs, PCs, iPads, and other USB-C devices



– OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub – expands a single Thunderbolt connection into three Thunderbolt 5 ports and one USB-A port, delivering up to 80Gb/s bi-directional performance, support for up to three 8K displays, and up to 140W of power delivery in a compact, fanless design



– OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10G Network Dock – with three fully independent high-speed Ethernet ports and four Thunderbolt 5 and four USB ports, the Thunderbolt 5 dual 10GbE Network Dock is the first all-in-one solution that simplifies complex multi-network workflows and unlocks high-bandwidth network storage connectivity while offering everyday docking convenience



– OWC Envoy Ultra – rugged, IP67-rated Thunderbolt 5 portable SSD delivering real-world speeds over 6000MB/s in a bus-powered, built-in cable design that makes storage more flexible and goes where you need it, including other Macs and PCs



– OWC Express 1M2 80G – supremely fast USB4 80Gb/s NVMe portable SSD; available as a DIY enclosure to optimize the NVMe drive you already own or a ready-to-run solution; delivering over 6000MB/s real-world performance with broad Thunderbolt and USB-C compatibility in a rugged, passively cooled design



– OWC ThunderBlade X12 – Thunderbolt 5-powered portable production RAID SSD delivering up to 6600MB/s speeds and massive capacity in a compact, RAID 5 capable design built for high-end film, multi-cam 8K/12K workflows, and on-set shuttle reliability



– OWC StudioStack – This low-profile, aircraft-grade aluminum hybrid storage solution on the planet lets you combine SSD and HDD storage in a single unit up to 32TB at up to 6302MB/s. Plus adds three additional Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports and USB-A ports for new and legacy devices.



– OWC Mercury Helios 5S – a powerfully simple way to use PCIe cards with Thunderbolt 5/4/3 and USB4 notebooks and small form factor computers like the Mac Studio + add more Thunderbolt 5 ports



– OWC Thunderbolt 5 Cables (including the new fully certified 2-Meter Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cable) – fastest, most compatible cable for connecting today’s, tomorrow’s, and yesterday’s Thunderbolt and USB-C Devices

OWC products that support, extend, and enhance the capabilities of the new MacBook Air with M5:

– OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock – high-performance 11-port connectivity hub that expands a single Thunderbolt port into multi-display 8K support, ultra-fast data transfer, 2.5GbE networking, and up to 140W of power delivery for Macs, PCs, iPads, and other USB-C devices



– OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub – expands a single Thunderbolt connection into three Thunderbolt 5 ports and one USB-A port, delivering up to 80Gb/s bi-directional performance, support for up to three 8K displays, and up to 140W of power delivery in a compact, fanless design



– OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock – first full-featured Thunderbolt dock with a built-in power supply. Go anywhere + connect more than bus-powered docks



– OWC Express 1M2 – ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD – build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions



– OWC Express 4M2 – (DIY to use existing NVMe SSDs) – four-slot USB4 (40Gb/s) external storage enclosure designed to utilize your existing or new NVMe M.2 SSDs



– Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) Cables – Thunderbolt 4 certified cable for universal use with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and USB-C equipped Macs, PCs, and mobile devices

OWC products that support, extend, and enhance the capabilities of the iPad Air, powered by M4:

– OWC Envoy Pro Elektron – fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD available; it’s crushproof, dust-proof, and waterproof for transferring gigabytes of data in seconds



– OWC Envoy Pro Mini – ultimate ‘works with everything’ pocket-sized SSD with real-world performance up to 946MB/s and capacities up to 2.0TB



– OWC Envoy – ultra-portable USB-C NVMe SSD with the perfect blend of performance, reliability, and affordability for content creators, business professionals, students, families, and more



– OWC USB-C Travel Dock – five essential ports, up to 100W pass-through power, and just one cable, you’re ready to display, charge, connect, and import while on the move



– OWC USB-C Travel Dock E – best bus-powered 6-port mini dock to connect, charge, display, and import on the go – about the size and weight of a hockey puck



– OWC USB-C Cables (available with tethered USB-A adapter) – pro-quality cables built for the reliability demands of production workflows and data needs for today and beyond

And, with OWC Thunderbolt 5 Cables, including the new fully certified 2-Meter Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cable, you can connect the new Apple Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR with the flexibility to place your gear where it works best and tailor your workspace to your workflow.

“Apple continues to redefine what’s possible with the Mac and iPad. And, OWC is proud to deliver the high-performance storage, connectivity, and expansion solutions that help users unlock every ounce of that power,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “Whether it’s pushing the limits of 8K and 12K production, expanding connectivity for demanding workflows, or ensuring rock-solid reliability on the road or in the studio, OWC solutions are engineered to seamlessly extend and enhance the Apple experience. We build the tools professionals rely on that help turn breakthrough hardware into real-world productivity.”

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

