Iconic Game Maker, Blizzard Creative Vet, and Bonfire Studios Founder Rob Pardo to Deliver Keynote at GDC Festival of Gaming

Pioneering Creator of Games Beloved for Decades Returns to GDC to Share Career-Long Insights Shaping Independent Studio Bonfire’s Development Culture

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GDC Festival of Gaming will host respected and influential game designer Rob Pardo for a keynote address titled “An Odyssey in Building Games That Last,” reflecting on decades spent working on and shaping some of video games’ most indelible and enduring classics, including such iconic strategy and RPG franchises as StarCraft, World of Warcraft and Diablo, and how Bonfire approaches making games today.





Pardo’s keynote embodies the broader transformation of GDC into the Festival of Gaming, an expanded platform designed to reflect how games are made, launched, grown, and sustained in today’s industry. Rob Pardo will present on the GDC Main Stage in North Hall on Thursday, March 12, at 9:00 am PT; the keynote will also be live-streamed on the official GDC Festival of Gaming Twitch channel. GDC returns to San Francisco on March 9–13, 2026. Registration is now open at gdconf.com.

Rob Pardo is the co-founder and CEO of independent video game development company Bonfire Studios. He is a renowned designer, best known for his influential career at Blizzard Entertainment, where he spent 17 years, ultimately serving as its Chief Creative Officer. During his tenure there, he was a key figure in the development of some of the most celebrated video game titles, including StarCraft II, Warcraft III and World of Warcraft. His significant contributions to the video game industry led to him being named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2006. In 2016, Pardo co-founded Bonfire Studios with a philosophy centered on creative independence and a passion for making games that the team itself loves to play. The studio’s first title is Arkheron, a team-based, competitive PvP game designed to combine the thrill of competition with the warmth of community.

Building upon a legacy of timeless game designs, Rob Pardo’s keynote, “An Odyssey in Building Games That Last,” will guide attendees through his experiences and observation of journeys creating true forever games, enduring titles that offer depth, fun and replayability.

“For more than three decades, Rob Pardo has helped define what enduring game design looks like,” said Nina Brown, President of GDC. “At a time when our industry is navigating rapid technological change and evolving business models, his perspective is both grounding and forward-looking. Rob’s commitment to building games that players return to again and again reflects exactly the kind of creative conviction GDC Festival of Gaming is here to celebrate.”

The Festival is a week-long industry celebration featuring immersive experiences inside the Festival Hall, expanded networking through new activities like GamePlan, a nightly lineup of community-driven events with GDC Nights, and a new executive-level content program, the Luminaries Speaker Series. Together, these initiatives create an environment built for connection, discovery, and momentum across the full games lifecycle.

For a deeper dive into what attendees can expect at the GDC Festival of Gaming, please visit the GDC Festival of Gaming website, or subscribe to regular updates via LinkedIn, Facebook, X or BlueSky. Official photos are available via the GDC Flickr account.

About GDC Festival of Gaming



GDC Festival of Gaming is the world’s largest professional game industry event with market-defining content for programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, business decision makers and others involved in the development of interactive games and immersive experiences. GDC brings together the global game industry community year-round through events and digital media, including GDC Vault, GameDeveloper.com, Independent Games Festival, and the Game Developers Choice Awards.

GDC is organized by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and one of the leading B2B Events organizers in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information visit www.informa.com.

About Bonfire Studios



Headquartered in Orange County, California, Bonfire Studios is an independent video game developer focused on crafting games that weave pulse-pounding thrill with the warmth of belonging. The company was founded on the belief that great games are born from lean teams of talented craftspeople who dream big and build with passion.

Bonfire’s design philosophy centers on fun and deeply rewarding gameplay, imaginary worlds that inspire self-expression, welcoming, long-lasting communities and experiences that become a meaningful part of players’ lives.

The company’s first title, Arkheron, is a team-based PvP game currently in a private playtesting phase of development.

Contacts

fortyseven communications



Hiro Ito



gdcpress@fortyseven.com