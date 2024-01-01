Other World Computing Launches OWC Express 4M2 Four-slot NVMe M.2 SSD USB4 Enclosure

Blazing Speed, Advanced RAID Options, and Cross-Platform Compatibility, Without Compromise or Distraction

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the launch of the OWC Express 4M2, a four-slot NVMe M.2 SSD USB4, Thunderbolt™ compatible enclosure offering improved performance, thermal protection for today’s high performance drives, as well as expanded compatibility for an improved near-silent operation.





The Express 4M2 is made for the most demanding work. It’s built to keep up whether you’re backing up footage on set, editing 8K video, or sorting through thousands of high-res photos. It supports up to four NVMe M.2 SSDs (2230, 2242, or 2280) and achieves real-world speeds up to 3200MB/s – and, with flexible RAID options, i.e., 0, 1, 4, 5, and 1+0, users can create the setup that works best for their workflow. Whether that’s max performance, redundancy, or a mix of both. And even when things get intense… multi-camera offloads, long editing sessions, big batch processing, the aluminum shell and smart fans keep it cool and quiet so you’re not dealing with slowdowns, overheating, or distracting noise. It’s fully compatible with USB4, Thunderbolt, and USB-C, so whether you’re working on a Mac or PC, it fits right in and works seamlessly, with no fuss.

“We built the original Express 4M2 to give professionals the speed and flexibility they need – but we’re always listening and looking for ways to improve,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Other World Computing (OWC). “Our customers told us they wanted the same performance in a quieter, more adaptable solution. So that’s exactly what we delivered. With the addition of USB4 and smart thermal controls, this new version offers faster speeds, more RAID options, and broad compatibility – giving users the tools they need to work efficiently, without distractions.”

OWC Express 4M2 Features and Benefits:

– Highly Capable – Up to 3200MB/s real-world performance



– Highly Compatible – Use with USB4, Thunderbolt, and USB-C Macs and PCs



– Highly Reliable – Aircraft-grade aluminum offers rugged protection of installed SSDs, plus effective heat dissipation to keep everything cool for consistent top speed



– Near-Silent Operation – Engineered with smart, adaptive fans that activate only when needed or under heavy load, making it ideal for uninterrupted creative focus



– DIY Easy – Holds 4 x NVMe M.2 2230, 2242, or 2280 SSDs



– RAID Ready – Certain models include OWC SoftRAID, the fastest and most flexible RAID 0/1/4/5/1+0 (10) tool; also supports Apple Disk Utility RAID, Windows Disk Management RAID, and Windows Storage Spaces



– Complete – Includes certified 40Gb/s USB-C to C cable



– Worry-free – 2-Year OWC Limited Warranty

The OWC Express 4M2 is available now for pre-order and will be shipping next week, with pricing as follows: $239.99 0GB, $379.99 0GB with 3-year SoftRAID included. For further information and to purchase, please visit: https://www.owc.com/solutions/express-4m2.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

