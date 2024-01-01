Entabeni Adds Four Senior Level Execs to Growing Staff

GRANBY, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To accommodate Indy Pass and Entabeni Systems’ remarkable growth and expansion, the companies announced today that they have hired four senior executives to their C-Team.









Alex Lahood has been appointed Chief Operations Officer and brings ten years of experience in the ski industry and business operations. He was most recently part of the senior leadership team at Black Mountain, New Hampshire, where he was key to revitalizing the mountain and overhauling all aspects of the area’s technology. He was previously the assistant General Manager at Whaleback Mountain, New Hampshire. Alex will oversee Entabeni operations, including resort relations and customer services.

Olga Grunskaya has been named Chief Financial Officer for Entabeni Systems and will oversee financial planning and accounting for Entabeni Systems and Indy Pass. Olga’s background includes four years as CFO at Washington’s Mission Ridge and Blacktail Mountain in Montana, plus ten years in corporate accounting and finance, most recently with Starbucks.

Nick Niebes will join the Entabeni and Indy Pass teams full-time to oversee marketing as the Chief Marketing Officer. Having been the Indy Pass brand manager at the outdoor agency of record, Fish Marketing, for the past three years. Nick previously led the marketing team at Homewood Mountain Resort in California.

Andy Shepard will take on a strategic leadership role to articulate and execute Entabeni and Indy Pass’s purpose, vision, and values in the newly created position of Chief Purpose Officer. A highly respected ski industry veteran known for resurrecting Saddleback Mountain Resort in Maine, Shepard was admitted into the Maine Ski Hall of Fame in 2017 and the United States Biathlon Hall of Fame in 2019. Initially, he will focus on assisting CEO Erik Mogensen on transitioning Black Mountain of New Hampshire to a community-owned model.

New Production Manager, Seth Ogden, brings a vast resume of film production experience for highly regarded brands such as Teton Gravity Research, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Line Skis, and Wyoming Tourism. Most recently, Seth was the cinematographer on Mountains Not for Profit, a film by TGR. Seth will support Entabeni and Indy Pass’s visual storytelling, complementing Entabeni’s recent investment in storied filmmakers Teton Gravity Research.

Chief Product Officer Mark Schroetel will become the President at Red Mountain Resort, British Columbia, pursuing his love of resort management. Mark will continue to play an advisory role for Entabeni and Indy Pass.

All C-level staff report to the Entabeni CEO and founder, Erik Mogensen.

About Entabeni Systems –

Entabeni Systems provides solutions for independent ski areas and resorts to improve the skier’s overall experience. Entabeni delivers the technical and financial services independent ski areas need to compete with larger consolidated mountain organizations. With the sole focus on independent mountains, Entabeni designs and builds its software and hardware to serve its clients and consumers best. The company name means “the mountain” in Zulu and reflects the company’s genuine passion for the mountains and skiing. Based in beautiful Grand County, Colorado, the company serves ski areas across North America, Europe, and Japan.

About the Indy Pass

The Indy Pass is the fastest-growing multi-mountain pass in the world. It offers 250+ Alpine and Nordic resorts across the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, and South America, each providing two days of skiing or riding plus a third discount day. Indy resorts are independent of any significant corporate ownership, and many are owned and operated by multi-generational families, providing a uniquely authentic and affordable skiing experience.

