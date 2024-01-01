Other World Computing Introduces 8TB Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD

World’s First and Only Thunderbolt 5 Bus-Powered 8TB Drive Delivers Unparalleled Capacity and Versatility for Professionals and Enthusiasts Alike

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced an 8TB version of its OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD, making it the first and only Thunderbolt 5 drive of this it’s kind and capacity, in the world.





The new 8TB OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD delivers unparalleled speed, versatility, and portability for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Its features/benefits include:

– Ultra Fast – Over 6000MB/s…up to 2x faster than Thunderbolt 4 and USB4

– Ultra Maximizing – Gets the most speed possible from Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4 machines

– Ultra Ready – Easily handle daily data needs for pro-level creative projects while matching internal storage performance

– Ultra Compatible – Works with Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices. Thunderbolt 5 Certification that leaves no question.

– Ultra Convenient – Bus-powered with built-in Thunderbolt cable

– Ultra Silent – Fanless, heat-dissipating aluminum design

– Rugged, Built Like a Tank – Crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof IP67 rated

“Envoy Ultra is built for people who do not baby their gear. It is rugged, reliable, and fast in ways you actually feel in real-world work, not just on a spec sheet. Throw it in a bag… plug it in anywhere… and you’ll get over 6000MB per second without external power, adapters, or noise,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “With this – the first and only 8TB Thunderbolt 5 SSD – professionals no longer have to choose between speed, capacity, or portability. That combination of durability, simplicity, and performance is what professionals expect from OWC. And it is why Envoy Ultra delivers the best of Thunderbolt 5 in the palm of your hand.”

“Thunderbolt 5 was designed to remove bottlenecks, giving creators and power users the freedom to work at full speed, wherever they are,” said Ben Hacker, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division, Intel. “OWC’s 8TB Envoy Ultra is a great example of pairing Thunderbolt 5 performance with massive capacity and a truly portable design, enabling workflows that simply were not practical before.”

The OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD line is priced from $449.99 and now includes the new 8TB, for $1699.99 USD. The Envoy Ultra 8TB is available today through OWC.com, Amazon, and MacSales.com.

