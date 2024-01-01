Other World Computing Announces ThunderBlade X12 Expansion Delivering Up to 192TB of Thunderbolt 5 RAID Storage

World’s Fastest Production Shuttle RAID SSD Now Doubles Maximum Capacity – Putting Unprecedented Performance and Scale In A Shuttle Drive

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced a major capacity expansion for its OWC ThunderBlade X12 production shuttle RAID SSD – doubling max capacity to 192TBs. This makes the OWC ThunderBlade X12 the first and only Thunderbolt 5 RAID shuttle drive to deliver this level of capacity and performance in a compact form factor.





With up to 6600MB/s peak and 5990MB/s sustained write speeds thanks to its Thunderbolt 5 technology, OWC ThunderBlade X12 has once again doubled the performance of its highly acclaimed predecessor. Up to 192TB of storage is under your control with SoftRAID Premium, the fastest, most powerful, and flexible RAID tool on the planet. It’s the perfect portable solution with the highest performance, efficiency, and dependability for film and streaming service content production as well as cutting-edge multi-cam 4K, 6K, or 8K RAW sequences, 12K RAW video, and beyond, or even stereoscopic 360 VR editing.

The OWC ThunderBlade X12 delivers:

Massive Capacity – Twelve 16TB NVMe M.2 SSDs for up to 192TB

– Twelve 16TB NVMe M.2 SSDs for up to 192TB Breakthrough Performance – Up to 6600MB/s peak speed with blazing-fast 5990MB/s consistent sustained write speed over the entire volume

– Up to 6600MB/s peak speed with blazing-fast 5990MB/s consistent sustained write speed over the entire volume Safe and Secure Use – Non-skid rubber feet, locking power connector, and OWC ClingOn ready for on-set use

– Non-skid rubber feet, locking power connector, and OWC ClingOn ready for on-set use Continuous Status Information – Confirm use status instantly via a configurable LED

– Confirm use status instantly via a configurable LED Versatility – Daisy-chain up to five additional Thunderbolt devices or connect a USB-C device via the second Thunderbolt port

– Daisy-chain up to five additional Thunderbolt devices or connect a USB-C device via the second Thunderbolt port Silent Operation – Heat-dissipating fanless aluminum chassis keeps you working quietly, at top speed

– Heat-dissipating fanless aluminum chassis keeps you working quietly, at top speed Certification – Meets Thunderbolt and OWC operating certifications for assured performance and reliability

– Meets Thunderbolt and OWC operating certifications for assured performance and reliability Mobility – Compact footprint and custom-fit ballistic hard-shell case make this the perfect shuttle drive

– Compact footprint and custom-fit ballistic hard-shell case make this the perfect shuttle drive OWC SoftRAID – Robust software for creating, monitoring, and managing advanced RAID sets

“Creative teams continue to tell us that they love OWC ThunderBlade X12, but their projects are still getting bigger, their cameras are generating more data, and they need to move entire productions without slowing down,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing. “Scaling OWC ThunderBlade X12 to 192TB answers that call. It’s the same trusted platform, now with the kind of capacity that lets filmmakers, DITs, and editors carry an entire production in the palm of their hand and keep moving at full speed.”

The OWC ThunderBlade X12 in the 192TB capacity will be generally available (GA) in 2026. Please sign up for availability notifications on the website here: https://www.owc.com/solutions/thunderblade-x12.

