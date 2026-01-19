Oscar Recruit Expands Team in Tampa: Alex Walker added as Senior Vice President

Oscar Recruit, a leading recruitment agency, announced today that Alex Walker has joined as Senior Vice President in the Tampa office. With over 10 years of experience in the tech recruiting space, Alex adds a new level of expertise in the field. Alex was the Vice President of AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce Healthcare & Life Sciences at Tenth Revolution Group before moving into his role as Senior Vice President with CSG Talent.

Alex brings over a decade of experience building and scaling recruitment teams in the technology and construction sectors, with a proven track record delivering talent solutions across enterprise and high-growth markets. He is joining Oscar Recruit after his most recent leadership role as Senior Vice President at CSG Talent. He previously held a senior position at Tenth Revolution Group, serving as Vice President from 2014 to 2023.

Alex has a strong track record of building recruitment teams that support technology and construction companies, including general contractors, electrical contractors, civil engineering, and architecture firms, delivering specialist and hard-to-source talent across competitive markets.

“Joining Oscar Recruit felt like a natural next step for me. The business has a clear vision, a strong culture, and an impressive reputation in the market. I’m excited to work alongside a talented leadership team to help accelerate U.S. growth, build high-performing recruitment teams, and deliver real value for clients navigating increasingly competitive hiring landscapes.” – Alex Walker

Alex joins at a time of momentum for Oscar Recruit, reinforcing the firm’s investment in U.S. expansion and its ability to move fast for clients in competitive hiring markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alex Walker to Oscar Recruitment. Alex brings relentless ambition, proven leadership, and over a decade of high-performance experience across tech, construction, and infrastructure staffing. Having already built and led successful operations in Tampa and beyond, he knows exactly what it takes to scale teams, develop leaders, and deliver consistent results. Alex leads by example, sets uncompromising standards, and inspires those around him to raise their game. As he builds our Tampa office, we have complete confidence he’ll create a culture of excellence, high performance and fun that others will want to be part of. Welcome to the team, Alex.” – Kevin Holt

About Oscar Recruit

Oscar Recruit is an award-winning recruitment agency delivering specialist talent solutions across technology, sales, energy, and construction. With offices across the U.S. and UK, Oscar Recruit partners with companies ranging from high-growth startups to global enterprises, helping them secure the talent they need to scale sustainably and competitively. To learn more, visit oscar-recruit.com.

