HomeDiv(SM) a division of IMEX USA, Inc. is Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

HomeDivSM is a pre‐purchase, zero‐down mortgage guarantee that turns credit‐worthy renters into homeowners, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28th and 29th, 2026.

Steven Rosamilia, CEO of HomeDivSM will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about HomeDivSM at: https://homediv.com

Event Details:

● Conference: 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

● Venue: The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

● Location: Atlantic City, NJ

● Date: January 28th-29th, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the HomeDivSM management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About HomeDivSM:

What makes HomeDivSM different is how it underwrites and how it’s funded. Instead of relying only on FICO, it uses proven alternative data – rent, utilities, telecom, and cash‐flow history – to identify “invisible prime” borrowers who are safer than their scores suggest, then backs that risk with conservatively sized capital and reserves invested in Treasuries. That means investors see a large, recurring‐revenue opportunity with strong downside protection; regulators see a prudently capitalized guarantor aligned with housing‐access goals; and advocacy groups see a transparent, capped equity‐share structure that lets families buy homes they’d otherwise never reach, while still keeping the vast majority of the long‐term wealth they build.

Media Contact:

Marsha McNair

Head of Media Relations

mmcnair@homediv.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire