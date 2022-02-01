Ordr Continues U.S. Growth, Expanding In-Seat Ordering, Delivery and Payment Solutions For All Gwinnett Stripers Fans at Coolray Field

EDMONTON, Alberta & LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ordr, the leading innovator of in-seat ordering, delivery and payment solutions, has announced its partnership with the Gwinnett Stripers, a Minor League Baseball team of the International League and the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, bringing the Ordr app to the entirety of Coolray Field. The announcement comes on the heels of a successful pilot program that drove both concession revenue and fan satisfaction.

Ordr was initially piloted to patrons in the Cutwater Club last season. The success of that rollout led to the decision to make mobile ordering and in-seat delivery available to all fans throughout the stadium. QR codes on the back of seats now direct fans to the Ordr app, allowing them to purchase and pay for food, beverage and merchandise — and have it all delivered to their seat.

“We love building on a pilot, having an opportunity to showcase how Ordr can up-level the fan experience and increase concession revenue — as it did with Gwinnett Stripers,” said Jade Chiles, Ordr CEO and co-founder. “We’re thrilled to be offering Ordr throughout Coolray Field in 2023 — and allowing everyone, in every seat, the joy and convenience of in-seat delivery.”

Ordr has been a premier provider of in-seat ordering technologies in Canada for years — and has set its sights on significant U.S. expansion in 2023 and 2024. According to Chiles, “Ordr continues to grow and do well because our customers are doing well.” Ordr has experienced 37 percent revenue growth every quarter for the last six quarters and the Ordr user base has grown one thousand percent year-over-year.

Fans love the Ordr app for its ability to let them skip the lines, order from their seat and enjoy a VIP experience regardless of what seat they have in the house. Stadiums love the Ordr app for its convenience, reduced concession lines and increased revenue. In-seat VIP convenience drives fans to purchase more, whether food and beverage or merchandise. Quick service via mobile is a powerful way to boost stadium sales revenue and turn every seat into a point-of-sale opportunity. Stadiums that adopt Ordr in-seat technology show that 77 percent of total stadium orders are for in-seat delivery. In addition, data from Ordr implementations demonstrates an 89 percent increase in average order size for facilities utilizing the platform, showcasing that in-seat VIP convenience drives fans to purchase more food/beverage and exclusive merchandise. The Ordr platform is backed by a fleet of 50,000 gig-worker delivery personnel, providing fast, on-time, in-seat deliveries.

