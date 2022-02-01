MetLife Pet Insurance Announces Enhanced All-in-One Pet Health & Wellness App

The pet mobile app, created through innovation with Microsoft, offers pet parents a range of features to help manage their pets’ health and wellness needs in one place

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#apps–To celebrate Pet Appreciation Week, and help pet parents better manage their loved one’s health and wellness, MetLife Pet Insurance announced today the availability of its newly enhanced MetLife Pet mobile app. From helping make confident decisions for pet care to receiving valuable personalized content, this enhanced app offers an ecosystem of information to navigate lifelong pet health and wellness, all in one easily accessible place.

MetLife’s enhanced pet health and wellness ecosystem is built on Microsoft Azure and provides pet parents with a range of new features to keep their pets healthy and happy:

Manage pet insurance: Securely view policies, chat live with customer service, edit pet profiles, and submit and track claims.

Securely view policies, chat live with customer service, edit pet profiles, and submit and track claims. Access live 24/7 vet chat: Quickly get answers and tips from licensed vets, from anywhere and at any time, without having to schedule a visit.

Quickly get answers and tips from licensed vets, from anywhere and at any time, without having to schedule a visit. Manage pet’s health records: Easily upload and access pet health records and set up reminders and notifications about vaccinations, claims status, and more.

Easily upload and access pet health records and set up reminders and notifications about vaccinations, claims status, and more. Access personalized articles: Receive Artificial Intelligence (AI) recommended articles tailored to pet needs based on pet species, age, and breed.

Receive Artificial Intelligence (AI) recommended articles tailored to pet needs based on pet species, age, and breed. Find nearby pet services: Conveniently find grooming and training service providers through location-based services and intelligent search capabilities.

Conveniently find grooming and training service providers through location-based services and intelligent search capabilities. Access special rewards: Earn rewards and discounts on pet products and services, in eligible states.

“During Pet Appreciation Week, we celebrate the important role our pets play in our families. An essential element to providing comprehensive support to pet parents is offering resources that can be easily accessed in a moment’s notice and on the go,” said Todd Katz, executive vice president, Group Benefits at MetLife. “It’s critical that pet parents have easily accessible tools, information and support to care for their pets with confidence at every stage of their journey.”

The enhanced mobile app can play an important role in helping pet parents manage care for their furry family members. This is especially critical as younger generations are increasingly concerned over their ability to properly take care of their pets. In fact, MetLife’s 21st annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study found that 59% of Gen Z and 63% of Millennials are concerned about having enough money to care for a pet(s).

“Our pets are beloved members of our families and it’s more important than ever that we have the resources and solutions to care for them at our fingertips,” said Pawan Verma, executive vice president and chief information officer, MetLife. “At MetLife we take a high-tech, high-touch approach to meet our customers’ needs and preferences. That’s why it was important to create a seamless app experience to ensure that pet parents can easily access the resources in real time, along with a commitment to continue to evolve and enhance the app to meet our customers’ future needs.”

The MetLife Pet Insurance app was created in collaboration with Microsoft. MetLife leveraged Microsoft’s design and engineering capabilities – as well as cutting-edge Microsoft Cloud and Azure AI services and developer tools – to strategically advance MetLife Pet Insurance’s mission to help pet parents care for their pets with confidence.

“Technology today allows us to receive personalized and comprehensive services for the majority of our needs – and that shouldn’t stop with our pet’s needs,” said Deb Cupp, President, Microsoft North America. “We are thrilled to work with MetLife to bring together MetLife’s pet insurance offerings with a library of pet health and wellness services for pet parents into one mobile app.”

The MetLife Pet app is available to all MetLife Pet Insurance policyholders and can be downloaded for free directly from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

