Orchid Island Capital Announces August 2023 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2023 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

August 2023 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of July 31, 2023

Next Dividend Announcement Expected September 11, 2023

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2023. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid September 27, 2023 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on August 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of August 30, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on September 11, 2023.





The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of August 16, 2023, the Company had 47,086,727 shares of common stock outstanding. As of July 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, the Company had 43,896,709 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of July 31, 2023 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized May 23 – Jul-23 Jul-23 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Aug) in Aug) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 380 $ 369 0.01 % $ 97.24 4.00 % 4.54 % 63 115 0.8 % 0.8 % $ 6 $ (6 ) 15yr 5.0 TBA 100,000 99,328 2.25 % 99.33 5.00 % 5.67 % 9 167 n/a n/a 1,319 (1,477 ) 15yr Total 100,380 99,697 2.25 % 99.32 5.00 % 5.66 % 9 167 0.8 % 0.8 % 1,325 (1,483 ) 30yr 3.0 2,456,873 2,165,855 48.97 % 88.15 3.00 % 3.44 % 27 329 5.8 % 5.9 % 70,845 (71,926 ) 30yr 3.5 202,264 186,816 4.22 % 92.36 3.50 % 4.04 % 41 309 7.7 % 7.5 % 5,286 (5,330 ) 30yr 4.0 577,027 540,268 12.22 % 93.63 4.00 % 4.78 % 18 340 4.4 % 6.7 % 13,860 (14,839 ) 30yr 4.5 353,488 339,212 7.67 % 95.96 4.50 % 5.45 % 13 346 6.3 % 6.1 % 6,771 (7,594 ) 30yr 5.0 569,299 557,442 12.60 % 97.92 5.00 % 5.93 % 11 348 5.9 % 5.3 % 10,244 (11,803 ) 30yr 5.5 278,178 278,213 6.29 % 100.01 5.50 % 6.43 % 4 356 5.8 % 0.0 % 4,386 (5,244 ) 30yr 6.0 234,058 236,801 5.35 % 101.17 6.00 % 7.01 % 5 352 5.8 % 0.0 % 2,886 (3,481 ) 30yr Total 4,671,187 4,304,607 97.33 % 92.15 3.80 % 4.44 % 21 336 5.8 % 6.0 % 114,278 (120,217 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,771,567 4,404,304 99.58 % 92.30 3.83 % 4.47 % 21 332 5.8 % 6.0 % 115,604 (121,698 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 9,512 1,016 0.02 % 10.68 4.00 % 4.57 % 139 94 6.4 % 8.9 % 6 (6 ) IO 30yr 3.0 3,013 365 0.01 % 12.12 3.00 % 3.64 % 102 247 0.6 % 7.3 % 1 (3 ) IO 30yr 4.0 85,317 15,826 0.36 % 18.55 4.00 % 4.60 % 107 244 7.1 % 8.1 % (306 ) 216 IO 30yr 4.5 3,663 684 0.02 % 18.67 4.50 % 4.99 % 157 189 7.6 % 7.9 % (5 ) 1 IO 30yr 5.0 2,012 401 0.01 % 19.94 5.00 % 5.36 % 157 191 9.6 % 8.3 % (6 ) 4 IO Total 103,517 18,292 0.41 % 17.67 4.01 % 4.60 % 113 227 7.0 % 8.1 % (310 ) 212 IIO 30yr 4.0 29,096 310 0.01 % 1.07 0.00 % 4.40 % 70 279 0.4 % 1.4 % 83 (70 ) Total Structured RMBS 132,613 18,602 0.42 % 14.03 3.13 % 4.55 % 103 239 5.5 % 6.7 % (227 ) 141 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,904,180 $ 4,422,906 100.00 % 3.81 % 4.47 % 23 329 5.8 % 6.0 % $ 115,377 $ (121,557 )

Average Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (471,500 ) Sep-23 $ (9,715 ) $ 9,421 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (285,000 ) Sep-23 (9,340 ) 9,116 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (244,200 ) Sep-23 (11,530 ) 10,991 Swaps (2,326,500 ) Nov-29 (60,418 ) 58,123 TBA (350,000 ) Aug-23 (10,175 ) 10,463 Swaptions (200,000 ) Feb-24 (1,087 ) 1,100 Hedge Total $ (3,877,200 ) $ (102,265 ) $ 99,214 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 13,112 $ (22,343 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $106.82 at July 31, 2023. The market value of the short position was $503.7 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.41 at July 31, 2023. The market value of the short position was $317.5 million. (4) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $116.98 at July 31, 2023. The market value of the short position was $285.7 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of July 31, 2023 Fannie Mae $ 2,962,563 67.0 % Freddie Mac 1,460,343 33.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,422,906 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of July 31, 2023 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 147,773 3.3 % Whole Pool Assets 4,275,133 96.7 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,422,906 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of July 31, 2023 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity ASL Capital Markets Inc. $ 334,517 8.1 % 5.36% 31 9/29/2023 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 332,029 8.0 % 5.36% 15 8/23/2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 326,977 7.9 % 5.45% 46 9/29/2023 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 304,569 7.4 % 5.36% 15 8/17/2023 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 303,009 7.3 % 5.45% 29 8/31/2023 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 295,469 7.1 % 5.45% 47 12/22/2023 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 276,180 6.7 % 5.43% 42 9/28/2023 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 241,127 5.8 % 5.36% 17 8/17/2023 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 225,680 5.5 % 5.43% 62 10/5/2023 ING Financial Markets LLC 222,891 5.4 % 5.47% 52 9/21/2023 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 214,935 5.2 % 5.37% 16 8/16/2023 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 214,073 5.2 % 5.35% 14 8/14/2023 Banco Santander SA 189,783 4.6 % 5.43% 47 10/5/2023 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 185,312 4.5 % 5.37% 15 8/25/2023 StoneX Financial Inc. 173,222 4.2 % 5.37% 25 9/15/2023 South Street Securities, LLC 117,859 2.8 % 5.36% 57 9/29/2023 Goldman, Sachs & Co 88,297 2.1 % 5.37% 14 8/24/2023 Bank of Montreal 74,003 1.8 % 5.37% 17 8/17/2023 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 11,070 0.3 % 5.41% 17 8/17/2023 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 8,967 0.2 % 5.41% 17 8/17/2023 Total Borrowings $ 4,139,969 100.0 % 5.40% 32 12/22/2023

Contacts

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.



Robert E. Cauley



Telephone: (772) 231-1400