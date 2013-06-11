Optoma Showcases Depth of Innovative Solutions at InfoComm 2025

New dvLED, interactive LCD and laser projection display solutions highlight Optoma’s ongoing portfolio strength

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Optoma Technology a leading visual solutions provider, is delivering stunning experiences that captivate and engage audiences at booth 2142 at the InfoComm trade show in Orlando, FL June 11-13, with new All-In-One dvLED, interactive displays and laser projection solutions designed for the ProAV market.

“It’s all about the experience and we are thrilled to be at InfoComm showcasing our engaging visual solutions. Demonstrating the company’s leadership in developing innovative solutions across business, enterprise, education, and professional installation markets, Optoma remains committed to our ProAV and integrator partners to deliver the best in class, award winning interactive and dvLED displays and high projection solutions,” said Maria Repole, Head of Marketing at Optoma.

ProScene Series All-in-One (AIO) dvLED Displays

The company is debuting its latest direct view LED (dvLED) display, the 135″ Flip-chip (COB) Chip-On-Board FHDC135 which combines breath-taking color and contrast with superior durability and seamless integration. The Full HD resolution display offers a quick installation and energy efficient solution without the hassle of complex cabinet configurations for high-performance applications in corporate, enterprise, education, house of worship and retail environments. Featuring advanced Flip-chip COB LED technology, the FHDC135 delivers stunning, lifelike visuals with 700 nits of brightness and enhanced light efficiency for cooler operations, and ensuring consistent performance and longevity even in brightly lit environments. COB technology also provides exceptional durability with a smooth, matte finish that reduces glare.

New 4K UHD+, Interchangeable lens Laser projector

Awarded Best of Show by ProjectorCentral, Optoma’s new ZK1320 is demonstrating an interactive projection mapping solution in partnership with HeavyM. The Optoma ZK1320 and ZK1120 4K UHD+ laser projectors are designed to meet the demand for high brightness environments, offering an easy-to-install full motorized lens-shift and focus for any large venue, immersive, rental and staging, corporate, education application. Delivering 13,500 and 11,000 lumens of brightness respectively with WQUXGA Resolution (3840 x 2400), the ZK1320 and ZK1120 deliver a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience. The unique zero offset Ultra Short Throw lens ranging from 0.34~0.37:1 throw ratio is perfect for challenging blending applications in tight spaces keeping the projector hidden above the ceiling.

Education and Corporate Solutions

Optoma will showcase its newest Creative Touch Interactive Displays to demonstrate their versatility for educators and professionals in classrooms and meeting environments. To enhance virtual learning and collaboration, the LCD interactive displays feature built-in Whiteboard functionality with multiple, easy-to-use annotation tools and extensive connectivity features for enhanced learning, sharing, and productivity. Both the 5-Series and 3-Series Interactive Displays have Google Enterprise Device Licensing Agreement (EDLA) certification, equipping users with the full Google Suite and access to the Google Play library of apps including Google Drive, Google Docs, YouTube, and more.

To demonstrate its elite and versatile digital signage applications, Optoma will showcase an array of its N-Series Professional Displays. The 65-inch to 98-inch Professional displays offer intuitive friendly software for businesses to connect, present, and collaborate globally, both in-person and remotely. Featuring portrait and landscape orientation, the 4K UHD resolution N-Series is built for 24/7 use in corporate lobbies and reception areas, conference rooms, lecture halls, digital signage, and other professional environments. The N-Series is ideal for video conferencing solutions offering a variety of accessories such as Optoma’s SC26B USB 4K web camera and portable BM21 Bluetooth speaker serving as an all-in-one display solution.

3D Animation Demo

Optoma is collaborating with OZDA Productions and Zanim8tion to produce the Wonderful Dining Adventure in Oz. This “Sensory Feast” immersive 3D animation dining experience utilizes Optoma’s ZK708T laser projector featuring 7,000 lumens.

Golf Simulator and Multi-Sport

Optoma partnered with Virtual Tee Systems to demonstrate projection-based golf and multi-sport simulation. Guests can experience realistic golf, baseball and football simulations as they try to hit balls closest to the pin, throw the fastest pitch, kick a field goal or hit the longest drive. The simulation features Optoma’s ZK810TST 4K UHD short throw laser projector.

Software Solutions

Optoma Solution Suite (OSS) platform offers innovative software solutions to enhance the user experience including a digital whiteboard for touch-based displays, packed with annotation tools that make learning and sharing ideas engaging – facilitating collaboration in real time from anywhere. File Manager enables users to easily save files, organize, or move them from local storage to popular cloud services in seconds. Display Share connects any device to wirelessly broadcast, share, or stream content to the big screen.

platform offers innovative software solutions to enhance the user experience including a digital whiteboard for touch-based displays, packed with annotation tools that make learning and sharing ideas engaging – facilitating collaboration in real time from anywhere. File Manager enables users to easily save files, organize, or move them from local storage to popular cloud services in seconds. Display Share connects any device to wirelessly broadcast, share, or stream content to the big screen. Optoma Management Suite Cloud (OMSC) – An intuitive cloud or LAN-based display fleet management solution, OMSC streamlines operations by monitoring, diagnosing, and controlling audio/visual displays worldwide via a single platform. Compatible with Optoma displays and projectors, as well as visual solutions from other manufacturers via PJLink, OMSC enables easy integration into existing display fleets. With 24/7, real-time monitoring, users can check the status of display devices and make configurations to optimize performance and easily broadcast alerts and digital signage.

Hyve Collaboration Hub

Transform your existing displays into smart collaboration tools with the Hyve, bringing historic displays back to life, whether interactive or non-touch enabling smart functionality. Hyve also enables monitoring and control via OMSC subscription.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company’s ProScene projectors to its Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, Optoma’s suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit optomausa.com.

