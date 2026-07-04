Operation Rooftop Returns for a Third Year: TAMKO and Kansas City Chiefs Honor America’s Heroes on Nation’s 250th Birthday

One Servicemember Will Receive a Brand New Roof Courtesy of TAMKO! Current and Former U.S Military Members Encouraged to Enter by Visiting tamko.com/chiefs. Deadline to Enter is Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

As America celebrates 250 years of independence, TAMKO Building Products, Proud Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs, announces the return of Operation Rooftop for its third consecutive year. The roof giveaway sweepstakes honors current and former members of the U.S. military by providing one American hero each year with a new roof.

What began as a shared commitment between TAMKO and the Kansas City Chiefs has grown into an annual patriotic tradition focused on recognizing the dedication, sacrifice, and service of military members across the region. Through Operation Rooftop, one selected winner will receive a complete roofing system featuring TAMKO’s industry-leading roofing products.

“Supporting those who have served our country is a commitment and responsibility we take seriously,” said Chris Freeborg, vice president and chief marketing, communications and product development officer. “As we enter the third year of Operation Rooftop, and as we mark 250 years of American independence and freedom, we’re proud to continue this meaningful tradition alongside the Kansas City Chiefs and provide lasting protection to a veteran or active-duty service member.”

As a longstanding champion of the military community, TAMKO has made veteran hiring a cornerstone of its workforce growth. Approximately 12% of its employees are veterans, a testament to the company’s belief that sustainable, good-paying jobs are among the most powerful ways to support those who served. Operation Rooftop reflects this commitment to our veterans, military, and their families.

The Kansas City Chiefs remain a valued partner in helping shine a spotlight on the stories of service and sacrifice that inspire communities throughout Chiefs Kingdom.

“We are proud to partner with TAMKO for the third consecutive year to support veterans across Chiefs Kingdom and share their stories through Operation Rooftop,” Kansas City Chiefs Vice President of Partnership Strategy Kellen Begnoche said. “The Kansas City Chiefs are honored to continue giving back to heroes in our community – and their families – who have served our country by upholding the values of what our organization stands for.”

Current and former U.S. military members are encouraged to enter the Operation Rooftop sweepstakes by visiting tamko.com/chiefs. Official sweepstakes rules, eligibility requirements, and entry details are available online. Deadline to enter is Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

About Operation Rooftop:

Operation Rooftop is a partnership between TAMKO Building Products and the Kansas City Chiefs that honors current and former members of the U.S. military through the gift of a new roof. Since launching in 2024, the annual initiative has recognized service members by providing a TAMKO Complete® roof system while sharing their stories of service, sacrifice, and dedication with communities throughout Chiefs Kingdom. Through earned media, digital storytelling, and community engagement, Operation Rooftop celebrates the military members who help strengthen and protect our nation.

About TAMKO:

Founded in 1944, TAMKO Building Products is one of the nation’s largest independent, family-owned manufacturers of residential roofing and waterproofing products. For more than 80 years, TAMKO has proudly helped protect American homes through innovative, high-performance shingles built for durability and lasting curb appeal. Through the TAMKO Edge® Contractor Program, our company equips roofing professionals with the tools and support to grow stronger businesses and better serve homeowners. Guided by honesty, integrity, and quality, TAMKO remains deeply committed to its customers and the communities it serves.

Contact Information:

Konner McIntire

Email: Konner_McIntire@tamko.com

PH: 800-641-4691

SOURCE: Tamko Building Products, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire