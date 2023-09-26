Opera GX unveils Cyberpunk 2077 hub – bringing the game’s entire universe directly into the browser

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Norwegian browser company Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] is unveiling the Opera GX hub , a new feature designed to blend the universes of its users’ favorite games directly into the browser. Starting with the Cyberpunk 2077 hub, this new addition to Opera GX brings players closer to their favorite titles than ever before, making it possible for them to use the web while never leaving Night City. They can now browse with the full Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack playing in the background, have webpages displayed in the dystopian Cyberpunk 2077 style, and get direct access to streams, modding guides, news from the game and much more – all within the browser.

The Cyberpunk 2077 hub in Opera GX is the first of its kind. It’s a new integrated feature that connects the universe of a game with the user’s browsing experience. It also gives fans access to essential game-related content and tools, making it easier for them to stay up-to-date with the game while browsing the web within a single space. This collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED is just the beginning: Opera GX will be working on more immersive game integrations in the future.

This is not the first collaboration between Opera GX and CD PROJEKT RED. Last year Opera GX released a customizable Cyberpunk 2077 mod , which has been downloaded over 1.3 million times. Now, Opera GX is taking it a step further by offering a feature no other browser has: full integration with the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, allowing users to stay within it while browsing.

“The feedback from the Cyberpunk 2077 mod made it clear that players wanted an even deeper connection between their games and the browser. That’s why we decided to set a precedent and give fans what they really want: an immersive experience with the games they love. This new hub merges game features directly with Opera GX so that players can stay in the game’s world even while browsing,” said Maciej Kocemba, Product Director at Opera GX.

The Cyberpunk 2077 hub is free to all Opera GX users. Accessible from the GX Corner home page, the hub brings a range of game-focused features, including:

Videos & Music: Stay up-to-date with the latest official Cyberpunk 2077 news, developer streams, and videos. Access Night City vibes with the official scores from the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion, plus official Cyberpunk 2077 playlists and ambient sounds.

Explore Night City: Get access to the world map and click on the images to instantly see the location in Night City on an interactive map – perfect for players who love taking in-game photos.

Game Booklet: The Cyberpunk 2077 hub includes the Game Booklet created for both newcomers and veterans of Night City alike. You can find fundamental information to get you up to speed, take a deep dive into the game thanks to interviews and insight from developers, and more.

Build Planner: Plan new builds or peruse guides created by CD PROJEKT RED to enhance your character.

Modding & Cosplay: Get tips on modding Cyberpunk 2077 and find the necessary files to cosplay as your favorite characters.

The Cyberpunk 2077 hub is available now exclusively on Opera GX through the GX.store. Download the Mod and get the hub automatically.

About Opera GX

Browser developed by Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA]. Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer’s resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users kill the most resource-draining tabs, and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files. Opera GX is the first browser that allows users to fully customize its appearance, themes, sounds, and audio effects during use, completely changing the browsing experience. Simply download one of over 9,000 mods to start enjoying a new look for the browser that suits your preferences.

About CD PROJEKT RED

CD PROJEKT RED is a game development studio founded in 2002. It develops and publishes video games for PCs and video game consoles. The studio’s flagship titles include the futuristic RPG Cyberpunk 2077, its spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, and The Witcher series of games, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its two expansions. In collaboration with Studio Trigger, CD PROJEKT RED also created the award-winning Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, set in the same universe as the game. Other games developed by the studio include Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales and GWENT: The Witcher Card Game. Together with GOG.COM, a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

About Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a narrative-driven, open-world RPG set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification. The game tells the multilayered, mature story of cyber-enhanced mercenary V. Players are faced with choices and consequences as they customize their character and playstyle, take on jobs, and build their reputation. The game has sold over 30 million copies and won over 200 awards, and is also the inspiration for the award-winning Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, created by CD PROJEKT RED in collaboration with studio TRIGGER. Its spy-thriller expansion Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was released on September 26, 2023. Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the universe of the classic pen & paper RPG system, Cyberpunk 2020.

