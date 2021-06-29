OnPoint AR-AI Receives Award for Granted U.S. Patent Covering Augmented Reality (AR) Display for Spinal Rod Placement Related Applications

OnPoint Surgical, a medical technology company pioneering Augmented Reality (AR) guidance and artificial intelligence (AI) for neurosurgical and orthopedic spinal procedures, today announced that its United States Patent No. 11,957,420, entitled “Augmented Reality Display for Spinal Rod Placement Related Applications” was honored at the 2024 Boston Invented Here! ceremony.

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “The ability to display virtual spinal rods through AR headsets and changing or adjusting the shape of pre-existing physical spinal rods to match the desired shape of the virtual spinal rod, for example based on intra-operative conditions and a desired correction, is unprecedented. A display of virtual rods aiming for virtual screw heads during rod insertion will enable an entirely new level of clinical performance, workflow improvement, and time savings during minimally invasive spinal procedures. I believe this technology will help achieve clinical outcomes with standard spinal rods that were previously only achievable with expensive custom rods.”, said Dr. Jeffrey McConnell, Associate Chief, Division of Orthopedic Surgery, Section of Spine Surgery, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Jefferson Health, Allentown PA.

OnPoint is revolutionizing spinal surgery with its Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence (AR-AI) Platform with current and future applications in pedicle screw and interbody device placement, spinal deformity correction, and minimally invasive and endoscopic spine procedures. The AR-AI platform technology superimposes virtual surgical guides and virtual spinal implants onto the patient’s physical spine, directly in the surgeon’s visual field, using novel ultra-light, high resolution see-through optical head-mounted displays. The technology offers many clinical and intra-operative benefits paired with impressive accuracy, procedural efficiency, and potential time savings.

The Invented Here! Program celebrates New England innovators, their inventions, and the stories behind their innovations. With this program, the Boston Patent Law Association (BPLA) is transforming the nation’s relationship with science and technology and providing educational opportunities that inform the public of these fascinating innovations.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized for the last several years for our innovations in the area of Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and Image Guided Therapy.” said Philipp Lang, MD, Founder and CEO of OnPoint. “Spinal procedures are technically complex, requiring high spatial accuracy. Accurate execution of the surgery is paramount to achieving excellent outcomes for spinal patients. OnPoint Augmented Reality technology offers greatly improved hand-eye coordination for surgeons by directly displaying virtual surgical guides and, in the future, virtual spinal rods, onto the patient’s spine to improve accuracy and procedural workflows.”

OnPoint Surgical is a privately-held medical technology company pioneering Augmented Reality (AR) guidance and artificial intelligence (AI) for spinal procedures, including implant and non-implant procedures, deformity correction, minimally invasive, endoscopic, and robotic applications. The company has surgeon advisors at world-renowned institutions including Harvard Medical School, Stanford University, Weill Cornell Medical College, and other prominent institutions across the United States.

The OnPoint AR-AI technology is broadly applicable to all spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, arthroscopic, and endoscopic procedures and many other applications in image guided therapy.

