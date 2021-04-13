OpenFive Tapes Out SoC for Advanced HPC/AI Solutions on TSMC 5nm Technology

OpenFive HBM3 and Die-2-Die (D2D) interfaces combined with SiFive E76 RISC-V CPU core enable high performance chiplets and 2.5D based system-on-a-chip (SoC) designs

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpenFive, a leading provider of customizable, silicon-focused solutions with differentiated IP, today announced the successful tape out of a high-performance SoC on TSMC’s N5 process, with integrated IP solutions targeted for cutting edge High Performance Computing (HPC)/AI, networking, and storage solutions.

The SoC features an OpenFive High Bandwidth Memory (HBM3) IP subsystem and D2D I/Os, as well as a SiFive E76 32-bit CPU core. The HBM3 interface supports 7.2Gbps speeds allowing high throughput memories to feed domain-specific accelerators in compute-intensive applications including HPC, AI, Networking, and Storage. OpenFive’s low-power, low-latency, and highly scalable D2D interface technology allows for expanding compute performance by connecting multiple dice together using an organic substrate or a silicon interposer in a 2.5D package.

OpenFive is one of a few companies with an idea-to-silicon methodology in TSMC’s latest 5nm technology, the most advanced foundry solution available with best Power-Performance-Area (PPA). Combined with OpenFive advanced 2.5D packaging solutions and high performance, low power, and low latency HBM/D2D interface IP, designers can now create systems-on-chip (SoCs) that pack more compute power into smaller form factors for AI and HPC applications.

The SiFive E7-Series is a high performance embedded 32-bit processor. The E76 configuration of the E7-Series includes SiFive Insight Trace and Debug technology, which enables core instruction trace streaming off-chip. This feature is a requirement for debugging complex real-time software stacks, as well as software verification and certification, providing software developers with deep insights into the performance and behavior of their applications.

“As a long-standing partner of TSMC through our Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Value Chain Aggregator (VCA) program, OpenFive drives leading-edge 5nm SoC solutions for HPC/AI, networking, and storage applications,” said Sajiv Dalal, Senior Vice President of Business Management, TSMC North America. “OpenFive’s custom silicon solutions with differentiated IP, combined with TSMC’s N5 process, enable our mutual customers to create next generation SoCs that are highly optimized for power, performance, and cost.”

“The teams at OpenFive and TSMC have worked together on numerous customer projects across multiple process generations,” said Shafy Eltoukhy, CEO of OpenFive. “With the excellent support we received from TSMC, we completed this 5nm tape out in record time, and we are looking forward to enabling chip and system companies to accelerate their designs on TSMC’s leading-edge 5nm technology.”

Availability

OpenFive’s 5nm silicon solution for HPC/AI, networking and storage solutions is ready for customer design starts. First 5nm silicon is expected to be available in Q2 2021.

About OpenFive

OpenFive is uniquely positioned to deliver highly competitive SoCs with its spec-to-silicon design capabilities, customizable IP for AI/Cloud/HPC/storage/networking applications, and processor-agnostic, domain-specific architectures. The OpenFive IP portfolio includes High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM2/E), Die-to-Die (D2D) interface IP for multi-die connectivity including chiplets, low-latency, high-throughput Interlaken interface IP for chip-to-chip connectivity, 400/800G Ethernet MAC/PCS subsystems and USB controller IP.

OpenFive offers end-to-end expertise in architecture, design implementation, software, silicon validation, and manufacturing to deliver high-quality silicon in advanced nodes down to 5nm.

For more information, please visit www.openfive.com.

