Open Skies MRI Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Trusted Diagnostic Imaging in Regina

Leading Regina clinic recognized for delivering timely, accurate MRI services with a patient-first approach.

Open Skies MRI, a trusted leader in advanced diagnostic imaging, has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Diagnostic Imaging Clinics category for Regina. For the past 7 years this recognition has underscored Open Skies MRI’s dedication to delivering timely, accurate imaging services in a patient-first environment that prioritizes comfort and confidence.

Since 2012, Open Skies MRI has provided residents across Regina and Saskatchewan with access to high-quality MRI scans supported by clear communication and fast results. Patients and referring physicians rely on the clinic’s combination of modern technology and compassionate care to guide important health decisions.

Expert Diagnostic Care Close to Home

Open Skies MRI was founded to address a simple but vital need: more timely access to diagnostic imaging for Saskatchewan residents. By offering private MRI services, the clinic gives patients an alternative to long wait times, helping them get answers sooner and start treatment without unnecessary delays.

“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award once again reflects the confidence that patients and physicians place in our team’s commitment to timely, accurate, and patient-focused diagnostic imaging,” said Cam Barrett, Chief Executive Officer at Prairie Skies Medical Imaging. “Our priority is to ensure every patient feels informed and supported throughout their experience with us.”

Fast, Comfortable, and Accurate

Patients choose Open Skies MRI not only for its advanced equipment but for the experience itself. The clinic ensures that each visit is as smooth and stress-free as possible through:

Timely Appointments: Faster booking and results mean less waiting and worry.

Clear, Precise Images: High-resolution scans help physicians make informed diagnoses.

Patient Comfort: Friendly staff, clear explanations, and a welcoming environment help ease anxiety.

Seamless Physician Collaboration: Detailed reports are sent promptly to referring doctors, ensuring continuity of care.

This commitment to service has made Open Skies MRI a trusted partner in the region’s healthcare system.

Putting Patients First

Every member of the Open Skies MRI team understands that diagnostic imaging can feel intimidating. That’s why they prioritize education and compassion at every step – answering questions thoroughly, explaining procedures in plain language, and ensuring patients know what to expect before, during, and after their scan.

The result is a diagnostic experience that feels supportive and reassuring rather than rushed or impersonal.

A Community Partner in Health

Locally owned and operated, Open Skies MRI is proud to play a vital role in Regina’s health landscape. The clinic has built strong relationships with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, local physicians, specialists, and patients, earning a reputation for quality care delivered with integrity and respect. This dedication has earned Open Skies MRI the Consumer Choice Award for seven consecutive years – a testament to their consistent focus on trusted results and patient satisfaction.

Word-of-mouth referrals and positive patient stories continue to drive the clinic’s growth and reinforce its mission: to make top-tier diagnostic imaging accessible to everyone who needs it.

Continuing to Raise the Standard

With this Consumer Choice Award, Open Skies MRI has continued investing in newest imaging technologies and expanded imaging capacity to meet growing demand.

