Constellation Awards $500,000 in Grants to Clean Energy, Community-Based Student Projects

Energy to Educate program has awarded nearly $7 million since 2010

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of American Education Week, Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG), the nation’s largest producer of clean energy, awarded more than $500,000 in Energy to Educate (E2) grants for hands-on STEM- and energy-related projects reaching over 31,000 students from middle school to college. The grant program supports the company’s workforce development and energy education efforts by encouraging young people from all backgrounds to explore clean energy careers and contribute to a sustainable future.





After a rigorous review, Constellation selected 24 projects from nine states that align with the innovation themes of Access in Energy, Sustainability Amidst Growing Energy Needs and Nuclear Technology & Clean Energy. Winning projects include building solar-powered vehicles, designing renewable energy systems, exploring battery and inverter technologies and advanced nuclear training. Visit the E2 program page for the complete list of this year’s grant recipients.

“As a clean energy leader, we know the future of our industry depends on a skilled, innovative workforce. Investing in STEM education opens doors to careers that drive American ingenuity and strengthen communities,” said Kathleen Barrón, EVP and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, Constellation. “By supporting these creative, hands-on energy projects, we’re helping a wide range of students experience the power of STEM in action and inspiring the problem-solvers who will shape the energy systems of tomorrow.”

E2 funding is helping the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign create its ReGen Lab, a cutting-edge learning space where students of all ages can explore how clean energy works. Learners will get hands-on experience with technologies such as solar and wind power, smart electric grids and hydrogen fuel cells, take part in interactive workshops and use virtual reality tools to see energy systems come to life.

“The ReGen Lab reflects the University’s commitment to hands-on, cross-disciplinary education and to preparing the next generation of energy leaders,” said Leon Liebenberg, associate director of the school’s Master of Engineering in Energy Systems Program.” By combining thinking, feeling and doing, we’re sparking curiosity and creativity and inspiring students to imagine and build a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Energy to Educate has provided nearly $7 million in grant funding reaching more than 330,000 students since the program was launched in 2010. Learn more about Constellation’s philanthropic programs.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the nation’s largest producer of reliable, emissions-free energy and a leading energy supplier to businesses, homes and public sector customers nationwide, including three-fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation’s largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 16 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation’s clean energy. We are committed to investing in innovative technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Dave Snyder



Constellation Communications



667-218-7700



david.snyder@constellation.com