Open Broadcast Systems Demonstrates OneWeb Video Contribution at IBC 

London, 13th September 2023 – Open Broadcast Systems to demonstrate OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) video contribution on its booth (1.A40C) at IBC.

Working with Network Innovations, OneWeb and Zixi, the company will deliver a live broadcast quality video feed from the Network Innovations facility in Essel, Netherlands to the IBC Show floor. This demonstration follows the company’s world-first use of OneWeb to deliver a UEFA Champions League match from the Faroe Islands in July..

Kieran Kunhya, Founder and CEO, Open Broadcast Systems, commented: “It’s great to be able to demonstrate the power of OneWeb at IBC.OneWeb provides the global coverage of satellite with the flexibility of IP at the high and consistent data rates required for international sports transmissions.”

In addition to the company’s RIST (Reliable Internet Stream Transport) implementation, the company is announcing an in-house high performance SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol implementation. Built around modern, event-driven software development practices, the SRT implementation is interoperable with existing third-party solutions at very low CPU loads.

“Our customers expect the most technically advanced and stable SRT implementation out there from our encoders and decoders so that they can deliver to SRT-capable endpoints. Our in-house implementation gives them unmatched confidence that they can interoperate with the wide range of SRT endpoints with the highest reliability”.

About Open Broadcast Systems

Open Broadcast Systems is a leading-edge manufacturer of encoding and decoding for B2B video contribution and distribution. Its software-based solutions are deployed to deliver premium video content over any network, from satellite to IP. High quality solutions developed by Open Broadcast Systems deliver services to millions of people every day, including many major sporting and breaking news events.

Encoding and decoding solutions from Open Broadcast Systems are high quality, cost-efficient and agile, able to be developed and installed in extremely short timeframes. For more information, please visit https://www.obe.tv/

Media Contact:

Helen Weedon

Radical Moves

Tel: +44 (0)1570 429138

Mob: +44 (0)7733 231922

[email protected]

