Ookla® Ranks Optimum Fiber as Fastest and Most Reliable Internet Speeds in New York and New Jersey and Lowest Latency and Best Gaming Experience in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optimum, a leading provider of fiber internet, mobile, video, and phone services today announces that its 100% Optimum Fiber Internet network received top rankings by Ookla® Speedtest® in several key markets and categories, including:

New York Fastest and most reliable internet speeds Lowest internet latency Best gaming experience



New Jersey Fastest and most reliable internet speeds Lowest internet latency Best gaming experience



Connecticut Fastest internet speeds in Litchfield County Lowest internet latency Best gaming experience



Backed by Optimum’s 100% Fiber Internet network with 99.9% network reliability, Optimum offers up to 8 Gig symmetrical upload and download speeds to support the most data-intensive applications such as gaming, graphic design, video production, and more, which brings customers an ultra-fast connectivity experience to meet their ever-evolving needs. Now available to over 2.9 million passings, Optimum continues to expand its 100% Fiber Internet network and is a leader in the deployment of multi-gigabit internet speeds across the nation, with 2, 5, and 8 Gig symmetrical internet service available within its fiber footprint in the New York tri-state area.

As a result of accelerating Optimum’s 100% Fiber Internet network deployment, the company recently achieved a significant milestone of reaching 500,000 residential customers on its award-winning network, enabling more adoption of its best-in-class connectivity services.

“ Optimum’s continued investments and enhancements into its network and infrastructure have allowed us to provide the best connectivity experience possible to customers across our footprint. The results of Ookla’s latest Speedtest reflect the significant strides we have made towards building a 100% Optimum Fiber Internet network that delivers the fastest and most reliable service to our customers and communities,” said Luciano Ramos, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Optimum. “ Our commitment is to provide unparalleled customer and connectivity experiences, as fast and reliable internet is crucial for our customers’ work, education, entertainment, and more. We are eager to continue serving our customers and local communities with best-in-class internet and mobile solutions to ensure they stay connected to the things that matter most at an exceptional value, which truly exemplifies the Optimum brand as we strive to be the connectivity provider of choice in every community we serve.”

In addition to Optimum’s fiber offerings, customers can enjoy connectivity services and speeds of up to 1 Gig on Optimum’s hybrid-fiber coax network, which was ranked No. 1 in fastest internet speeds based on the results of consumer-initiated tests taken with Ookla® Speedtest® in key markets across the company’s footprint, including:

Coconino County, Arizona

Baxter and Union Counties, Arkansas

Humboldt County, California

Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana

Nye County, Nevada

Okmulgee, Delaware, and McClain Counties, Oklahoma

Angelina and Eastland Counties, Texas

On Optimum’s award-winning Internet network, customers can also enjoy a premier entertainment experience through Optimum Stream, which brings together live TV alongside access to thousands of other streaming apps for download through the Google Play Store. With Optimum Stream, customers can choose from a variety of TV offerings that are tailored to their taste and unique viewing habits, including Entertainment TV, Extra TV, and Everything TV – new, affordable video options that provide customers with more choice, flexibility and value for the best viewing experience possible.

Ookla® is a global leader in connectivity intelligence that provides data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.

Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for fixed median download speeds, consistency score, game score, and multi-server latency, identified geographies, Q3-Q4 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

ABOUT OOKLA®

Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence that provides consumers, businesses, and other organizations with data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences. We help our customers efficiently solve their biggest connectivity challenges and drive forward innovation.

Ookla is a division of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. Ookla’s world-renowned brands include Speedtest®, Downdetector®, Ekahau®, RootMetrics®, and more.

ABOUT OPTIMUM

Optimum is a brand of Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.6 million residential and business customers across 21 states. The company operates Optimum Media, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local news through its News 12 Networks.

