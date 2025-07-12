Ontario Housing Bill Accelerates Condo & Townhome Developments – Jason Woods – TLC Mortgage Group Rises to Help Burlington Home Buyers

New provincial housing legislation fast-tracks mid-rise projects-leading Burlington mortgage broker offers expert guidance as market evolves.

The Ontario government has introduced a landmark housing supply bill aimed at simplifying development approvals and speeding up construction of condos and townhomes across the province. Jason Woods – TLC Mortgage Group, a trusted mortgage broker in Burlington, ON, is announcing a proactive educational initiative to assist local buyers and investors in seizing new market opportunities.

Why This Matters for Burlington Homebuyers

The new legislation reduces red tape by limiting municipal requirements on studies, defers infrastructure charges until occupancy, and introduces expanded Minister’s Zoning Orders to accelerate transit-aligned communities. These moves are expected to:

Increase supply of mid-rise condos and townhomes-important for entry-level buyers.

Stabilize pricing by reducing development bottlenecks.

Accelerate project timelines, which can shift lending strategies.

“For the first time in years, buyers have real momentum,” said Jason Woods, Senior Mortgage Broker. “But faster builds also mean evolving financing needs-pre-approvals, bridge loans, and timely rate-locks are now essential.”

How TLC Mortgage Group Prepares Buyers & Investors

Pre‑Approval Workshops – Virtual sessions this July educating local buyers on critical timing strategies in Burlington’s changing development environment. Bridge Financing Guidance – Help investors align closing dates with construction schedules to prevent financing gaps. Local Rate Comparisons – Access to multiple lenders offers insight into current mortgage products tailored for mid-rise and transit-oriented communities.

Expert Insight

Jason Woods, CEO at TLC Mortgage Group, highlights the importance of being ready:

“As more mid-rise projects come online, we anticipate a surge in mortgage demand. Our Burlington-based team is perfectly positioned to guide clients through this fast-moving market.”

About Jason Woods – TLC Mortgage Group

Jason Woods – TLC Mortgage Group is a licensed mortgage broker in Burlington, ON (Lic. 12988) offering customized financing solutions-from first‑time home buyers to seasoned investors. With a client-first approach and deep local insight, the firm ensures tailored advice and transparent service for every mortgage need.

