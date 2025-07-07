Onelife Fitness Expanding to Open 15 New Locations in North Carolina

Durham/Chapel Hill Revealed as Second Location with $10+Million Investment Commitment

Onelife Fitness, the health club pioneer known for delivering the Best Value in Fitness, announced today plans to open 15+ locations in the Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill market over the next several years, continuing its expansion and commitment to serving Raleigh/Durham communities. Onelife Fitness Durham-Chapel Hill will be its second location in North Carolina.

The Onelife Fitness Durham-Chapel Hill will offer premium amenities and a focus on experiences and services at affordable rates, and revitalize the former Kroger at 3420 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC 27707. Located off Highway 40 and Route 500, Onelife Fitness Durham-Chapel Hill will stand out with 58,000 square feet of premium health and wellness space. The spacious new club will be built with members in mind and feature an indoor saltwater pool, luxurious locker rooms with saunas, hot tubs, and cold plunge areas, massive strength training, cardio, and functional turf training areas, a premium boxing studio, and more than 70 studio-style classes per week such as Yoga, Pilates, Barre, Cycle, BodyPump. Additionally, a premium recovery area will offer the latest amenities like red light therapy, Hydromassage, percussion and compression therapy, and more. The club will also have a dedicated kids club for little ones 3 months to 11 years old, which is sure to make Onelife Fitness Durham-Chapel Hill a destination for busy families.

Ori Gorfine, Onelife Fitness CEO said, “Onelife Fitness began with a humble mission of delivering affordable luxury in fitness – premium services and amenities, quality service, and personalized experiences at reasonable prices. We are people-first, period. We are dedicated to the care and support of our team members, and we’re inspired to help every person who walks through our doors. As we expand within North Carolina and realize our goal of over 15 new locations in the next several years, our commitment to health and fitness is our north star. We are excited to open in Durham/Chapel Hill to bring those communities the Best Value in Fitness, one outstanding location at a time.” Onelife membership includes multi-club access bringing extra convenience and value to the community.

Onelife Fitness Durham-Chapel Hill will join the highly anticipated location in Apex, North Carolina, which will open later this year. Onelife Fitness has announced the opening of additional locations in Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, and Alabama, bringing their vision of accessible, premium health and fitness to as many people and communities as possible.

Discover more about the new club at https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/durham-chapel-hill. For career opportunities visit: https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en

ABOUT ONELIFE FITNESS:

Founded in 2011, Onelife Fitness offers welcoming and modern health clubs that deliver unparalleled value without compromising on amenities and service. Backed by Josh Harris’ 26North, Onelife Fitness is expanding across the U.S. with a mission to democratize access to fitness and better health for all. With over 5,000 professional team members, Onelife Fitness has more than 70 locations open or on the way across DC, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Alabama. Learn more: onelifefitness.com.

