GameSquare Experiences to Produce the 2025 100 Thieves Summer Block Party Presented by Lexus

The 2025 100 Thieves Summer Block Party will take place on July 26, 2025, at the 100 Thieves Compound in Los Angeles

GameSquare expects the production of the 100 Thieves Summer Block Party to be a mid six-figure budget contributing to revenue during the third quarter of 2025

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), (“GameSquare”, or the “Company”), a next-generation media company with roots in gaming and creator entertainment, today announced that its experiential division, GameSquare Experiences (GSX), has been selected to design and produce the 2025 100 Thieves Summer Block Party. The event will take place on July 26, 2025, at the 100 Thieves Compound located at 6050 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, California.

The 100 Thieves Summer Block Party is a celebration of the culture, community, and creativity that define 100 Thieves, a premium lifestyle brand at the intersection of gaming, entertainment, and fashion. This year’s event invites fans to visit the 100 Thieves Compound, meet top creators, enjoy interactive brand activations, win exclusive prizes, and watch the 100 Thieves Call of Duty team compete at the 2025 Esports World Cup.

Major brand partners for this year’s Summer Block Party include Lexus as the Presenting Partner, along with AT&T, Razer and Oakley as Event Sponsors.

“We are thrilled to be entrusted to deliver this experience for such an iconic gaming organization and fan base” said Paul Ioakim, General Manager of GameSquare Experiences. “We’re excited to bring the 2025 100 Thieves Summer Block Party to life as more than just a fan event but as a best-in-class cultural moment. By creating more engagement, more shareable experiences, and more ‘thievery,’ we’re giving fans an immersive way to celebrate what 100 Thieves stands for.”

The 100 Thieves Summer Block Party will evolve throughout the day, culminating in an evening celebration featuring music performances under neon lights. GameSquare will infuse the event with cyberpunk-inspired aesthetics, transforming the Compound into an immersive playground that reflects the energy of the 100 Thieves community. From fast-paced, high-throughput brand activations to intimate creator interactions, the 100 Thieves Summer Block Party is designed to entertain, inspire, and connect fans with the heart of the brand.

“GameSquare Experiences is quickly becoming the leading creator of immersive, talent-led, and brand-owned events that connect with audiences through compelling storytelling, digital engagement, and unforgettable in-real-life (IRL) activations,” stated Daniel Kennedy, Head of Marketing, 100 Thieves “Gaming and esports are powerful tools for building inclusive communities. Whether it’s casual gaming or competitive play, we’re excited to collaborate with GameSquare to create meaningful experiences that engage our fans, inspire future creators and celebrate 100 Thieves fandom.”

Today’s announcement marks another milestone in the rapid growth of GameSquare Experiences. Since introducing its strategic focus on experiential media, the division has signed high-profile partnerships and produced activations with GGTech Esports, 100 Thieves, EPIC Games, Displate, and Paramount Games. The Company expects to announce additional large-scale events and initiatives throughout 2025 and beyond.

ABOUT GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS, INC.

GameSquare’s (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners’ return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and world-class production through our GameSquare Experiences teams. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare’s largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company’s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company’s ability to execute on its business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company’s portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company’s key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company’s most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

GameSquare Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

GameSquare Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

GameSquare Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire