One Year After Go-Live, NOVO Hospital Confirms the Long-Term Value of Digital Pathology with Tribun Health

One year after deploying CaloPix®, the digital pathology platform developed by Tribun Health, NOVO Hospital (Val-d’Oise, France) reports clear, measurable improvements in efficiency, collaboration, and diagnostic workflows.

In a healthcare environment marked by rising case volumes, staff shortages, and growing demands for accuracy, this digital transformation was not just technical – it was strategic.

Clear, measurable, and rapid outcomes

The full digital transition was completed in three months, an exceptional timeframe for a transformation of this scale. Since January 2025, more than 41,000 slides have been digitized, with a controlled and steady ramp-up:

January 2025: 1,546 slides/month (~70/day) – initial phase with one senior pathologist

June 2025: 4,002 slides/month (~191/day) – full onboarding of clinicians and oncology cases

October 2025: 4,402 slides/month (~209/day) – integration of special stains

November 2025: 6,402 slides/month (~305/day) – extension to immunohistochemistry

Slides have been produced in DICOM since mid-July, with an average scan time of 116 seconds. Once validated digitally in CaloPix®, they are archived automatically, freeing staff time and strengthening workflow efficiency.

Clinical benefits visible from day one

“Digital pathology has enhanced our efficiency, strengthened knowledge-sharing, and improved the quality of care we deliver. This project has been a turning point for our department.” – Dr. Maguy Cherfan, Head of Pathology

Key benefits include:

Stronger collaboration with AP-HP and partner hospitals

Faster turnaround times, especially in oncology

Improved working conditions for pathologists and residents

Greater resilience during peak activity

Increased ability to attract new staff

Technology built for reliability and long-term impact

“The results we see at NOVO Hospital are the direct outcome of strong clinical leadership and disciplined execution. When deployed correctly, digital workflows reduce friction, increase throughput, and improve diagnostic reliability. This is exactly the kind of measurable progress healthcare systems need.” – Jean-François Pomerol, CEO, Tribun Health

NOVO Hospital is also one of the first hospitals contributing to the development of QC4Scan, Tribun Health’s pre-analytical quality control algorithm designed to strengthen slide quality and scanning reliability.

Next steps include:

Integration of AI tools for diagnostic assistance and quantification

Expansion of multi-site workflows with regional partners

A strong signal for hospitals, CIOs, pathology leaders, partners, and investors

The experience of NOVO Hospital confirms a fundamental point: hospitals that invest early in digital pathology gain measurable clinical, operational, and strategic advantages.

For institutions evaluating digital pathology or considering switching Image Management Systems:

Fast, reliable deployment is achievable

Clinicians adopt digital tools when they offer real value

DICOM, multi-site workflows, and AI are already part of daily practice

Tribun Health supports transformation from implementation to continuous innovation

Joining the CaloPix® ecosystem means joining a rapidly growing community of digital pathology users

A shared success and a foundation for the future

The partnership between NOVO Hospital and Tribun Health shows that digital pathology is now a mature, reliable solution that improves day-to-day operations and patient care. For institutions looking to modernize their pathology workflows, NOVO Hospital demonstrates that Tribun Health is a proven, future-ready partner.

About Tribun Health

Tribun Health is a global leader in digital pathology. Its CaloPix® platform, awarded Best in KLAS, CE marked, approved by Health Canada, and authorized by the FDA, helps laboratories improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. We shape the future of pathology through digital technology, AI, and data – to ensure each patient receives a fair and rapid diagnosis, and to give pathologists the tools they need to make crucial decisions with confidence. For more information, visit Tribun Health and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

