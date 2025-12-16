From Sunsetting to Spin-Off Success: Smartface’s 10-Year Journey Leads to the Rise of Appcircle and Keymate

The decade-long mobile framework concludes its journey, inspiring two modern enterprise platforms in Mobile CI/CD and Keycloak Identity Access Management.

After more than ten years of innovation in mobile development technologies, the Smartface mobile application framework has officially concluded its lifecycle. The learnings, experience, and technical foundations gained throughout the product’s journey later inspired the emergence of two independent platforms: Appcircle, an enterprise-grade Mobile CI/CD platform, and Keymate, an advanced authorization and identity access management solution.

Smartface began in the early 2010s as a JavaScript-based cross-platform framework and quickly attracted global interest from tens of thousands of developers. As the product evolved, the team expanded into no-code and low-code tooling with Smartface Designer and Smartface App Studio, later transitioning to cloud-based development environments built on C9 IDE and Eclipse Che. Despite strong early traction and multiple M&A discussions, rapid shifts in the cross-platform ecosystem created new challenges. The rise of React Native and later Flutter reshaped developer expectations and consolidated the market.

By 2022, Smartface was sunset through a responsible and transparent process, marking the end of its lifecycle and allowing users clarity and continuity during the transition. While Smartface concluded as a product, the decade of accumulated expertise became the foundation for two new platforms designed specifically for modern enterprise needs.

Self-Critique From a 10-Year Journey

The Smartface experience surfaced several strategic insights that later shaped new product directions:

Ecosystem Shift: React Native and Flutter grew faster than expected, altering the dynamics of the cross-platform development space.

Developer Expectations: Low-code approaches faced adoption barriers due to concerns about career, flexibility, and extendibility.

Scope Limitations: Remaining mobile-only without extending into web support reduced long-term market interest.

End-to-End Gaps: The absence of backend, API, and workflow layers in the product family narrowed the product’s value chain.

Strategic Decision: A Responsible Closure

Smartface’s closure was executed with the same level of care and responsibility as building the product itself. During this process, Smartface:

Communicated the decision clearly to all customers

Provided one year of free licenses and support

Supplied source code to customers who requested it

Migrated selected customer projects to React Native at no cost

Ensured that no user across dozens of countries was left without a reliable path forward

This approach allowed Smartface to conclude its lifecycle responsibly while preserving trust, continuity, and long-term goodwill within its user community.

Introducing the Spin-Offs: Appcircle & Keymate

Following the conclusion of Smartface, two new ventures emerged from the technical vision and accumulated experience developed over the previous decade.

Appcircle was inspired by the mobile CI/CD challenges identified during the Smartface years. After validating product-market fit through extensive interviews, Appcircle was built as an all-in-one Mobile CI/CD platform that bridges the gap between mobile teams and DevOps. Today, it powers the iOS and Android CI/CD processes of hundreds of enterprises with a flexible, extensible, and enterprise-grade approach.

Keymate emerged from the strong Keycloak expertise developed throughout the Smartface journey. While Keycloak is widely adopted, many enterprises require more advanced authorization and governance capabilities. Keymate extends Keycloak with fine-grained authorization, tenant-aware isolation, advanced policy controls, and AI-driven insights, enabling organizations to enhance their IAM stack without replacing existing systems.

Founder Insight

“Dropping a product you built for 10 years is one of the hardest decisions an entrepreneur can make,” said Osman Celik, Founder of Smartface, Appcircle, and Keymate.

“Smartface started fast, evolved, but got stuck in growth. But this “end” led to the birth of two new startups. You can’t fight the market; as entrepreneurs, we need to see this and make the right decisions without becoming emotionally attached to the product.”

About Appcircle

Appcircle is an all-in-one Mobile CI/CD platform with a modular structure that includes Build Automation, Signing Identities, Testing Distribution, Enterprise App Store, and Publish to Stores. It is easy to use yet flexible and extensible for complex enterprise workflows, and includes an AI assistant for faster, more confident releases.

For more information, please visit https://appcircle.io

About Keymate

A modern access governance platform built on Keycloak, offering fine-grained authorization, tenant-aware isolation, advanced policy controls, policy observability, and AI-driven capabilities such as anomaly detection, misconfiguration analysis, risk scoring, and policy recommendations for modern, complex organizations.

For more information, please visit https://keymate.io

