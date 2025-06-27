Onco-Innovations Welcomes AstraZeneca’s Interest in Founding Role in PROmAI – an Inka-led AI-Oncology Consortium

Onco-Innovations Limited(CBOE CA:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H,WKN: A3EKSZ) (“Onco” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Inka Health Corp. (“Inka Health”), has received a formal Expression of Interest (EOI) from AstraZeneca plc (AstraZeneca), indicating its intent to participate as a founding member in the Predictive Oncology Outcomes using Multimodal AI (PROmAI) Consortium. PROmAI is being established as a strategic initiative to bring together leading global pharmaceutical companies and scientific experts to guide and inform Inka Health’s development of next-generation AI solutions in oncology. AstraZeneca’s involvement would reinforce the Consortium’s vision of creating a high-impact, multi-stakeholder platform shaping the future of predictive cancer research.

The PROmAI Consortium, initiated and led by Inka Health, is a collaborative initiative focused on advancing the development and validation of artificial intelligence methodologies to support improved prediction of oncology outcomes. Designed to address current limitations in translational modeling, particularly during the transition from early- to late-phase clinical development, the Consortium aims to bring together insights from pharmaceutical, data science, and clinical research communities. Inka Health is in active discussions with additional global pharmaceutical companies regarding potential participation in the Consortium and will provide further updates as progress is made.

By combining real-world and clinical trial data-including molecular, clinical, imaging, and other multimodal datasets-with emerging techniques in causal AI, the Consortium seeks to foster innovation in predictive modeling, enhance interpretability and reliability of results, and contribute to frameworks aligned with regulatory and payer expectations. Participating members will collaborate on the design and execution of research activities that support the broader goal of improving trust, transparency, and utility of AI-driven insights in oncology drug development. For Inka Health, this Consortium represents a strategic opportunity to lead the advancement of AI methodologies in oncology.

Through the EOI, AstraZeneca has expressed its intention to participate in the Consortium’s exploratory phase, which will include joint planning discussions, early input into project direction, and strategic alignment around key use cases. The collaboration is expected to evolve over time, with the potential for broader participation in research publications, workshops, and future initiatives that advance the Consortium’s scientific mission.

Onco-Innovations views this Expression of Interest as a strong validation of the PROmAI initiative’s relevance and potential impact in the rapidly evolving field of oncology R&D. The Company remains committed to fostering cross-sector collaboration to unlock the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in clinical innovation.

“This is not just about proving that AI can work in oncology-it’s about shaping how it should work in ways that matter to regulators, clinicians, and ultimately patients. Having AstraZeneca engage at this early stage signals a shared commitment to advancing practical, credible AI applications in one of medicine’s most complex domains. As leaders in this space, we see PROmAI not only as a research initiative but as a foundation for setting standards around trust, utility, and translational impact in oncology-focused AI,” stated Paul Arora, CEO of Inka Health.

About Inka Health

Inka Health is an AI-driven analytics company revolutionizing oncology research and drug development through advanced causal AI. Its proprietary platform, SynoGraph, leverages AI-powered causal inference to identify which cancer patients are most likely to respond to specific treatments, advancing precision medicine. By integrating diverse multimodal medical data-including genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics-SynoGraph uncovers hidden insights that can optimize treatment decisions and clinical trial design. With this cutting-edge technology, Inka Health helps pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug deve0lopment, reduce trial failures, and bring life-saving therapies to market faster.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco’s mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

