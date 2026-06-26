Onco-Innovations Initiates Three-Species Hepatocyte and Microsome Metabolism Studies for ONC010

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt: W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) (“Onco” or the “Company“) announces the initiation of hepatocyte and liver microsome metabolism studies for ONC010, the Company’s lead nanoparticle-formulated PNKP inhibitor. The program is designed to characterize intrinsic clearance, metabolic degradation pathways and species-specific metabolism to support future toxicology studies, pharmacokinetic modeling, dose selection and regulatory submissions.

The studies are being conducted by Nucro-Technics, one of Canada’s leading providers of IND-enabling preclinical development services and will evaluate the metabolic stability of ONC010 across human, rat and dog systems. Using both hepatocytes and liver microsomes provides complementary information because each system captures different aspects of liver metabolism. This approach is intended to help the Company compare broader cell-based metabolic activity with enzyme-focused metabolism, with the aim of providing a more complete understanding of how ONC010 is processed across relevant test systems. The work forms part of Onco-Innovations’ integrated IND-enabling development strategy and complements ongoing ADME, bioanalytical, manufacturing, formulation and clinical translation activities.

“Hepatocyte and microsome studies are foundational components of modern oncology drug development. The data generated are intended help characterize the metabolic profile of ONC010 and to potentially contribute to dose selection, safety assessment and overall development planning,” Dr. Islam Mohamed, Chief Medical Officer of Onco-Innovations.

“The initiation of IND-enabling preclinical studies marks an important milestone as the Company advances ONC010 toward our First in Human Study. Understanding how the molecule behaves across relevant species is critical for designing future toxicology studies and informing clinical translation strategies,” stated Thomas O’Shaughnessy, Chief Executive Officer of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco’s mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

“Thomas O’Shaughnessy“

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O’Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s research and development plans; the scope, objectives and anticipated outcomes of the hepatocyte and liver microsome metabolism studies; the potential use of data generated from such studies in connection with toxicology studies, pharmacokinetic modelling, dose selection and regulatory submissions; the advancement of ONC010 toward a First in Human study; the Company’s broader IND‑enabling development strategy; and the anticipated benefits of the Company’s relationship with Nucro-Technics, including the possibility of entering into a definitive services agreement.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “potential”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans” and similar expressions. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates, including, without limitation, assumptions that: the studies will be completed in a timely manner and in accordance with their intended design; the results obtained will be informative and supportive of further development decisions; ONC010 will demonstrate characteristics suitable for continued preclinical advancement; and the Company will be able to maintain key relationships, obtain required approvals and secure adequate funding to advance its programs.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks inherent in preclinical drug development, including that study results may not be as anticipated or may not support further development; risks that metabolism or other data may not translate across species or may not support dosing, safety or regulatory assumptions; the risk that ONC010 may not advance to clinical trials or obtain regulatory approval; risks associated with reliance on third-party service providers, including contract research organizations; the possibility that the Company may not enter into a definitive agreement with Nucro-Technics or realize any anticipated benefits from such relationship; and general business, operational, financing and regulatory risks.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time of preparation, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire