American Rebel CEO Andy Ross to Headline “The Bruce Collins Show,” Rallying America’s Patriotic Brand and National Growth Story

National podcast appearance puts America’s Patriotic Beer, America’s Patriotic Brand, and Andy Ross’s unapologetic American Rebel message in front of patriotic listeners across the USA as Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day and look ahead to the nation’s 250th birthday

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AREB) (www.americanrebel.com), America’s Patriotic Brand and the maker of American Rebel Light Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com), announced that Founder, Chairman, and CEO Andy Ross will appear live on “The Bruce Collins Show” on Monday, June 29, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Ross will join host Bruce Collins to discuss entrepreneurship, patriotism, the national growth strategy behind American Rebel Light Beer, and the pursuit of the American Dream for hardworking Americans who still proudly believe in this country.

“The Bruce Collins Show gives us a powerful platform to speak directly to patriotic Americans across this great nation,” said Andy Ross, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. “With Independence Day right around the corner and America preparing to celebrate its 250th birthday, this is the perfect time to talk about freedom, faith, family, and country. American Rebel was built for the people who still believe in the American Dream, still love the sound of the National Anthem, and still raise a can to the greatest country on Earth. American Rebel Light Beer is the beer you raise on the Fourth of July – and the beer we believe Americans will be raising as this nation celebrates its 250th anniversary.”

A National Stage for American Rebel – America’s Patriotic Brand Ahead of July 4th

“The Bruce Collins Show” reaches listeners nationwide through live broadcast and on-demand streaming, giving American Rebel another high-impact platform to connect directly with patriotic consumers, retailers, distributors, and investors. The appearance is part of the Company’s coordinated national media strategy to expand brand visibility, deepen fan engagement, and spotlight its growth story as American Rebel Light Beer continues expanding its footprint, increasing retail availability, and strengthening its presence through strategic partnerships, live events, motorsports sponsorships, and national media exposure.

As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day and look ahead to the nation’s 250th birthday, American Rebel believes there has never been a more meaningful moment to connect with consumers who proudly celebrate freedom, faith, family, and country. The Company sees this patriotic season as a powerful backdrop for amplifying America’s Patriotic Brand and inviting more consumers to discover American Rebel Light Beer.

Drawing from his experience as a successful entrepreneur, nationally recognized patriotic recording artist, and outspoken advocate for freedom and the American way of life, Ross is expected to share how American Rebel has evolved from a patriotic products company into a fast-growing lifestyle brand. The discussion will highlight the principles that guide the Company – freedom, faith, family, and country – and the vision behind building a brand, American Rebel, that resonates with Americans who proudly stand for those values.

American Rebel – From Patriotic Products to a National Lifestyle Movement

American Rebel continues building its identity as more than a product brand by showing up where patriotic Americans gather to celebrate the country they love. Through American Rebel Light Beer, live entertainment, patriotic events, and strategic business partnerships, the Company remains focused on creating meaningful experiences that bring people together while expanding the reach of America’s Patriotic Beer nationwide.

As American Rebel Light Beer continues expanding across the United States, appearances like “The Bruce Collins Show” help bring the brand’s story to a broader audience of consumers, business partners, and prospective investors. The appearance underscores American Rebel’s emergence as a national patriotic lifestyle brand and highlights the business opportunities created by its expanding distribution footprint.

American Rebel Light Beer – Building Momentum as America Marches Toward Its 250th Birthday

Through a distributor-first approach, American Rebel has continued to expand its footprint across key markets, increase retail placements, support wholesale partners, and create new opportunities to introduce the brand to patriotic consumers nationwide. Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded into 18 states, including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas.

American Rebel Light Beer is brewed in partnership with City Brewing Company in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and the AlcSource beverage innovation team, supporting the Company’s ability to scale production and meet growing demand. The product profile highlighted in the release includes 110 calories, 4g carbs, 4.2% ABV, a 100% all-malt recipe, and a cold, extended fermentation process designed for crisp taste and clarity.

With the July 4th holiday approaching and America’s 250th Anniversary celebration on the horizon, American Rebel is continuing to align its media appearances, live events, and consumer outreach with the moments that matter most to patriotic Americans. The timing further strengthens the Company’s ability to connect brand visibility with cultural relevance, seasonal consumption occasions, and long-term national brand building.

These efforts are designed to strengthen consumer engagement, increase brand visibility, deepen brand loyalty, and support American Rebel’s long-term objective of building shareholder value while establishing America’s Patriotic Brand as a leading lifestyle brand in the marketplace.

Where Patriotic Americans Gather to Celebrate the USA – American Rebel will be there

Beyond traditional retail expansion, American Rebel continues building awareness through live music, motorsports, community engagement, strategic partnerships, and national media exposure. From NHRA race weekends and retailer activations to patriotic festivals, concert appearances, and premium sports and entertainment venues, the Company remains committed to meeting consumers where they live, work, and celebrate the American way of life.

National media appearances like this one help support visibility in existing and target markets while reinforcing American Rebel’s position as a brand built for Americans who celebrate freedom loudly and proudly.

Andy Ross: From the Stage to the Boardroom – Celebrating Freedom, Country, and America 250

Few executives embody the American Rebel spirit like American Rebel Holdings, Inc CEO Andy Ross. As a successful entrepreneur, nationally recognized recording artist, and Founder and CEO of American Rebel Holdings (OTC:AREB), Ross has built a career around hard work, perseverance, and an unwavering belief in the values that make America exceptional. His ability to connect with audiences both on stage and in the boardroom has helped shape American Rebel into a brand that resonates with consumers who value freedom, faith, family, and country.

Through music, business leadership, national media appearances, and community engagement, Ross has become a passionate advocate for the American Dream and the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels it. Whether performing for thousands of fans, meeting consumers at retail activations, supporting patriotic events, or leading the growth of American Rebel Light Beer, Ross remains committed to bringing people together through shared experiences and a common appreciation for the freedoms that unite Americans.

With audiences tuning in live and through streaming replays, Ross is expected to discuss entrepreneurship, brand building, patriotism, music, and America’s upcoming 250th Anniversary celebration.

Tune In Live

American Rebel encourages fans, consumers, distributors, retailers, business partners, and investors to tune in live or listen via replay to hear Andy Ross discuss the American Rebel story, the growth of America’s Patriotic Beer, and the Company’s vision for America’s Patriotic Brand.

The Bruce Collins Show

Monday, June 29, 2026

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Broadcast & Streaming Information:

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRIb3LQJ9x1o86LbG-nmfrQ

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/episode/6laRIRxLr5IbLTdKxuipXI

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is described in the release as a crisp, refreshing, all-American light lager crafted for patriots who love freedom, fast cars, country music, and celebrating the American way of life. It is positioned as a clean, full-flavor experience with a lighter feel, designed for concerts, tailgates, and celebrations across the USA.

Anchored by its signature brand statement – “America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.” – the product is marketed as a better-for-you premium light lager for consumers who want a crisp, easy-drinking domestic light beer aligned with a proudly patriotic brand.

American Rebel Light Beer is built for the moments when Americans come together to celebrate the country they love – from backyard barbecues and fireworks on the Fourth of July to concerts, race weekends, tailgates, and patriotic festivals across the nation. As excitement builds toward America’s 250th birthday, the brand is positioning itself as the beer patriotic Americans raise in honor of freedom.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com. Retail and Distribution Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is a Nevada corporation with its principal executive offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and its common stock trades under the symbol AREB. American Rebel is America’s Patriotic Brand, offering safes and security products, branded lifestyle merchandise, and American Rebel Light Beer. The Company is described as a diversified branded products and marketing company focused on freedom, patriotism, self-reliance, and the unapologetic independent spirit, and it has publicly highlighted both its patriotic lifestyle strategy and its focus on strengthening stockholders’ equity and operating priorities.

For more information, visit www.americanrebel.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com

The Company believes that its acquisition of Champion Safe Co. strengthens that mission by combining American Rebel’s brand platform with Champion’s American-made safe manufacturing capabilities. Through its flagship beer brand, patriotic marketing strategy, and Champion Safe platform, the Company continues building a nationally recognized lifestyle brand around patriotic consumer identity and live-event engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, all statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of Andy Ross’s appearance on “The Bruce Collins Show,” the Company’s ability to expand brand visibility, strengthen consumer engagement, increase retail placements, support distributor relationships, grow the national footprint of American Rebel Light Beer, capitalize on patriotic holiday and America 250 marketing opportunities, improve revenues, margins, liquidity and profitability, obtain additional capital, and execute its operating, marketing, media, and strategic growth plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to convert media exposure, event activations, and patriotic brand awareness into sustained consumer demand and sales; maintain and expand distribution, retail placements, and production capacity; manage competition, consumer preference shifts, tariffs, supply-chain disruptions, regulatory developments, litigation, cybersecurity risks, and broader market and economic conditions; maintain adequate liquidity and access to capital on acceptable terms; address internal control matters; and continue to satisfy applicable public company and trading market requirements.

As disclosed in the Company’s public filings, following its decision to not file an appeal related to continued listing on Nasdaq, American Rebel expects to transition to quotation on the OTCID market under the symbol AREB in the near term. As of the report date of June 26, 2026 at 3:24:28 p.m. Eastern Time, the Company reports 19,654,164.00 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The Company has also disclosed risks relating to recurring losses, going-concern uncertainty, liquidity, and trading market matters in its SEC filings and other public statements.

In addition, American Rebel has disclosed that an active Regulation Crowdfunding offering is being conducted through American Rebel Licensing NIL I, Inc., a Nevada corporation formed on February 18, 2026, through DealMaker Securities LLC, with Class B non-voting common stock offered at $0.50 per share, a target offering amount of $10,500, a maximum offering amount of $5,000,000, and an offering deadline of March 31, 2027. Information regarding that offering can be found in the issuer’s SEC filing at this SEC link. Any statements in this press release regarding the expected benefits, proceeds, timing, availability, or impact of the Regulation Crowdfunding offering are forward-looking statements and subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the applicable offering materials and the Company’s public filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

info@americanrebel.com

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire