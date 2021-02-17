OLB Group Cryptocurrency Support Expands Contactless Point of Sale Options

SecurePay™ Payment Gateway manages cryptocurrency transactions and conversions, enabling consumer choice when Google Pay®, Apple Pay® and other major wallets add direct cryptocurrency support.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$applepay #3DSecure—The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small and mid-size merchants, announced today its SecurePay payment gateway is now supporting transactions conducted through major wallets that incorporate cryptocurrency as a funding source. Cryptocurrency wallets can be used directly at any point of sale (PoS) utilizing OLB’s OmniSoft cloud-based business services platform solutions. In addition, general-purpose wallet services—including Apple Pay and Google Pay—can be used to effortlessly and securely make purchases at any PoS serviced by OLB’s SecurePay gateway.

SecurePay integrations with Apple Pay and Google Pay streamline transaction processing at the gateway for any funding source. When a consumer selects a cryptocurrency source in the payment app, the transaction is processed without additional steps or action by the consumer or merchant.

SecurePay supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and DAI, across all merchant platforms. Through this capability, the gateway provides merchants with the opportunity to accept alternative payment sources, alongside traditional card-based payments, without any equipment changes or investment.

“One of the primary benefits of supporting cryptocurrencies at the payment gateway and point of sale is the flexibility it affords consumers,” explained Ronny Yakov, OLB’s chief executive officer. “As more consumers become comfortable with cryptocurrency payments, it is vital that merchants support these transactions to remain competitive in the online marketplace. We have developed a solution that is easy for merchants to implement and provides the high degree of security and efficiency that consumers expect online. We anticipate that our cryptocurrency payment acceptance features will become increasingly popular as the year progresses.”

Merchants using the SecurePay gateway are paid in U.S. dollars and enjoy risk-free transactions secured by blockchain technology without the need to invest directly in digital currencies. SecurePay supports mobile, tablet, and cloud-based payment solutions and can be integrated into the merchant’s current payment ecosystem to facilitate cryptocurrency payment acceptance.

Merchants interested in implementing omnicommerce services or accepting crypto within their existing payment infrastructure can set up an account at https://cryptoaccept.com.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit www.olb.com or www.olb.com/investors-data .

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a payment facilitator and commerce service provider that delivers cloud-based merchant services for web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations. OLB provides a seamless, end-to-end digital commerce solution that includes site creation, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, outbound marketing, sales reporting, and fundraising. With services from private label shopping sites designed to maintain the unique look or feel of the merchant website, to order fulfillment and customer service, OLB remains invisible to the user and promotes the merchant’s brand with market-leading technology and solutions. For more information about solutions, services, or to find a reseller, please visit www.olb.com . Investor information is available at www.olb.com/investors-data .

