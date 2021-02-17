athenahealth Achieves Strong 2020 Momentum Thanks to Focused Growth Strategy, Accelerated Product Innovation, and Leading Customer Outcomes

Largest SaaS-based healthcare network recognized for driving unique value and differentiation, even amidst COVID-19 pandemic

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today shared key achievements from 2020, a year filled with significant progress including an estimated 13% increase in annual bookings from 2019 to 2020. The company’s growth was driven by 2,700 new customers selecting athenahealth for its unique software and technology-enabled services that transform how provider-centric organizations deliver care. athenahealth also realized strong performance in client retention and satisfaction.

Despite unforeseen challenges in the face of a global pandemic, athenahealth was able to provide enhanced value to healthcare organizations of all sizes across the country to help them more effectively manage their businesses. By providing ongoing technology enhancements and actionable data insights throughout the year, the company worked to enable providers to successfully maintain financial stability, rebuild visit volumes, improve reimbursements, and enhance experiences and outcomes for patients and providers alike. In the ‘Thriving on the Frontlines’ docuseries, the company told the stories of some of its hero customers as they worked tirelessly to provide care despite the challenges of 2020.

athenahealth achieved significant 2020 business and operational growth, as seen in:

Improved operational performance resulting in year-over-year growth, with bookings up an estimated 13%.

Signed more than 2,700 new customers across all products and major specialties.

Delivered leading customer outcomes, as evidenced by client NPS scores increasing by more than 50% from Q4’19 to Q4’20.

Formed relationships with nearly three-times as many payers as last year. These U.S.-based payer collaborations help customers surface insights at the point of care, improve care quality, and drive efficiencies.

Augmented, by 58%, the number of clients connected to the athenahealth Marketplace to help bridge their administrative and clinical needs and support their operations through innovative solutions such as clinical decision support, digital check-in, and chronic care management.

Continued to forge dense connections across the healthcare ecosystem to drive a 38% year-over-year increase in API call volume to over two billion on average per month.

Grew the company’s workforce by nearly seven percent during the pandemic, with plans to increase headcount by an additional 20% across all 10 office locations in 2021.

athenahealth also delivered innovative products and services in support of its customers across 2020, with developments including:

Built native telehealth solution, athenaTelehealth, in eight weeks and deployed capabilities to customers at scale overnight, contributing to 17 million telehealth sessions held—and a 10X increase in overall telehealth volume across the network in 2020.

Leveraged a 1.5-petabyte data lake to identify high-risk patients from over 100 million longitudinal patient records and drove as many as 325,000 visits with those patients that might not have occurred without the athenahealth insights.

Facilitated immediate administration of COVID-19 vaccines as they became available in mid-December and maximized healthcare organizations’ utilization of inventory by fast-cycling enhancements to the athenaOne EHR.

Provided instant access to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 guidance through epocrates ® , the #1 mobile medical reference app, used by more than one million active users.

, the #1 mobile medical reference app, used by more than one million active users. Achieved ranking as #1-rated medical EHR app for the athenaOne Mobile app, based on iOS App Store rankings current as of December 2020 amongst established mobile EHR applications.

“2020 was a year filled with unique and sudden obstacles, but we are proud of our ability to quickly pivot and remain steadfast in our commitment to delight customers and create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all,” said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer, athenahealth. “We are eager to build on this momentum in 2021 by continuing to drive clinical density and gain scale, expanding the ecosystem with value-based care capabilities that increase practice capacity and deliver efficiencies, activating our data assets, and partnering with innovative care delivery models.”

Chairman and CEO Bob Segert and CFO Luis Borgen will present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:30 – 1:05 p.m. EST to discuss athenahealth’s growth strategy and outline specific areas where the company is focusing its innovation efforts in 2021 and beyond.

About athenahealth, Inc.



athenahealth partners with medical organizations across the country to drive clinical and financial results. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all, and we are pursuing this through our medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings. Our expert teams build modern technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their patients. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

Contacts

Jean Borgman



[email protected]

617-402-1031