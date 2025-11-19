Ohm and Whipsaw Redefine Wellness Tech with the Ohm Resonance Lamp

The first light that teaches your body to breathe calmly.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Design and innovation firm Whipsaw has partnered with wellness startup Ohm to launch the Ohm Resonance Lamp, a light and biofeedback device that transforms the science of breathwork into a sensory experience for calm and focus.

Grounded in heart-rate variability (HRV) biofeedback and resonant breathing science, the Ohm Resonance Lamp introduces a more human approach to wellness technology. Instead of tracking performance or competing for attention, it helps people slow down and engage through light, sound, and touch. Unlike most wellness devices that rely on dashboards and data, Ohm offers a simple alternative: a product designed to embody the very calm it creates.

Designing Calm: Science Made Sensory

Co-created by Ohm’s experts in resonant breathing and Whipsaw’s multidisciplinary design team, the Ohm Resonance Lamp turns complex physiology into an intuitive daily ritual.

The lamp works in two modes: as an ambient light and as a breathwork guide. To use as a lamp, users twist the stone to the right to adjust the brightness. Turning the stone in the other direction activates a sound machine with gentle ambient noise.

Beginning a breathwork session is just as straightforward. When users lift the stone-shaped sensor, the lamp activates a suite of embedded biosensors that capture HRV, breathing pace, and micro-changes in circulation. Using this data, the lamp guides users into resonance breathing, a clinically validated pattern shown to raise HRV by up to 300% in three minutes, strengthen vagal tone, improve oxygenation, normalize blood pressure, and lower cortisol. The light brightens and fades to match this rhythm, while the stone emits gentle vibrations that reinforce the baroreceptor-driven oscillations traveling through the vascular system. As the user enters this state of synchronized heart–lung regulation, the lamp transitions from amber to blue, signaling optimal alignment. Subtle sound cues complete the multisensory loop, transforming complex physiology into an approachable and intuitive moment of calm.

“We wanted it to feel very intuitive, so that people who don’t know anything about it, if they walk into the room and see the light going up and down, they would naturally start breathing with it without even realizing.” – Celine Wong, Industrial Designer, Whipsaw

Brand Harmony Across Every Touchpoint

Whipsaw extended the same design philosophy across Ohm’s brand and digital experience, taking direct inspiration from the lamp’s industrial design. Its gentle curves, quiet material palette, and slow, breath-like glow became the foundation for the visual language, tone, and motion across every touchpoint. Rather than designing a brand and then fitting the product into it, the team let the object lead, using its physical cues to inform how the brand should speak, flow, and feel.

On the website, 3D renders, soft gradients, and smooth scroll animations echo the lamp’s warm-to-cool light transitions and rhythmic pacing. The narrative is structured to feel as unhurried as the product itself, balancing lifestyle imagery with clear, simple explanations of the underlying science. The companion app mirrors this same calm, minimalist design. Its interface is intentionally quiet, featuring a single primary screen and a few essential settings that surface HRV and breath insights only after each session. Because the lamp was always meant to be the hero, the app supports the experience rather than competing with it, allowing the product to remain fully functional and meaningful even without a phone.

The Ohm Resonance Lamp is available for pre-order at https://ohm.health/ and through select retail partners.

“Whipsaw’s creativity is pure alchemy. Their work is unmatched, and their collaboration made it feel like the product was as much theirs as mine. Truly the best team I’ve ever worked with.”-James McGoff, CEO of Ohm

