ADVENT ALLEN ENTERTAINMENT AND SIMTEC SYSTEMS TEAM UP TO CREATE THE SPECTACULAR “TOP GUN” THRILL RIDE

Hollywood Action Takes Flight with Engineering Excellence in a Landmark Attraction for the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Advent Allen Entertainment, a trailblazer in entertainment, hospitality, and destination development, today announced the appointment of Simtec Systems GmbH, one of the world’s premier design and engineering companies, as the engineering and manufacturing partner for the highly anticipated Top Gun thrill ride attraction.

Inspired by Paramount Pictures’ iconic Top Gun (1986) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022) films, this attraction is poised to become one of the most innovative, immersive, and pulse-pounding experiences ever created in themed entertainment.

Reaching New Heights in Las Vegas Entertainment

Set to debut in 2028 on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Top Gun Las Vegas will redefine the concept of location-based entertainment. The multi-level destination will feature the Hard Deck restaurant and bar, multiple interactive zones, and a high-performance flight-themed thrill ride fusing cinematic storytelling, precision motion technology, and immersive media to deliver an experience that rivals the intensity and exhilaration of the blockbuster films themselves.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Simtec Systems and their brilliant team of engineers and designers to bring this extraordinary vision to life,” said Mark Advent, Co-Founder of Advent Allen Entertainment. “Selecting the right partner for one of Top Gun Las Vegas’ signature attractions was a pivotal decision. Simtec’s unparalleled expertise perfectly complements our mission to create an entertainment experience that pushes boundaries and captivates ride-goers worldwide.”

Engineering the Impossible



Andreas Stickel, Chief Executive Officer of Simtec Systems GmbH, shared his excitement: “Working with the visionary team at Advent Allen Entertainment has been an absolute blast. We’re honored to bring our decades of engineering innovation and manufacturing excellence to a project of this scale. With our roots in flight simulation, there could be no better fit-it’s in our company’s DNA. We look forward to fulfilling Top Gun IP’s promise of delivering breathtaking, realistic flight action for the first time in an e-ticket attraction, and we will push the limits of what is physically possible,” said Stickel.

Although key elements remain under wraps, anticipation for the Advent Allen–Simtec paring is already spreading across the global entertainment and engineering communities. Advent Allen Entertainment is crafting an attraction that merges Hollywood storytelling, precision technology, and emotional intensity to deliver an unforgettable adventure for guests of all generations.

“At Paramount, we hold ourselves to the highest standards when bringing our stories to life through real-world experiences,” said Marie Marks, Senior Vice President, Paramount Global Experiences. “We’re continually inspired by Mark and Bill’s commitment to excellence and their deep respect for the Top Gun franchise and I’m incredibly proud of the work our Paramount Experiences design team has done in collaboration with Advent Allen to create this iconic attraction. Top Gun is a story defined by action, emotion, and authenticity, and that spirit is reflected in every detail of this experience.”

Future Flight Paths

Advent Allen Entertainment is already evaluating future Top Gun locations, including a potential flagship destination in Orlando, Florida.

“We’re incredibly optimistic about what’s ahead and grateful for our ongoing partnership with Paramount,” said Bill Allen, Co-Founder of Advent Allen Entertainment. “This is just the beginning — together, we’re taking Top Gun into the stratosphere.”

About Mark Advent

Mark Advent is a visionary developer and innovator in the casino, hotel, and entertainment industries, celebrated for his groundbreaking innovations and bold, imaginative concepts. As a dynamic impresario and creative force, Mark excels at transforming ambitious visions into iconic realities. He oversees every stage of development—from initial ideation to flawless execution—including real estate acquisition, planning, programming, strategic alliances, licensing, structuring, business planning, financing, predevelopment, construction, and beyond.

With extensive expertise spanning international entertainment, leisure, hospitality, gaming, and real estate, Mark has pioneered some of the most iconic large-scale projects worldwide. His journey into the casino hotel industry began in 1991, culminating in his visionary leadership of the revolutionary New York New York Hotel & Casino, which opened in 1997. This groundbreaking property redefined the concept of “must-see” mega resorts, establishing the city-themed casino hotel as a global benchmark—sparking decades of inspired developments across Las Vegas, Macau, and international markets. Today, Mark’s influence extends across the globe, with a vibrant portfolio of developments in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, the Balkans, the Caucasus, and the United States. Renowned for his extraordinary creativity, strategic insight, and sharp geopolitical acumen, Mark continues to shape the future of entertainment, leisure, hospitality, gaming, and tourism on an inspiring international scale. He is a true trailblazer, relentlessly pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible.

About A. William (Bill) Allen III

Bill Allen is a legendary leader in the restaurant and hospitality industry, distinguished by his strategic foresight and pioneering spirit. As a co-founder and investor in some of the most successful restaurant brands, Bill has left an enduring legacy of innovation and excellence. His impressive investment portfolio includes iconic brands such as PF Chang’s, Yard House, and Fleming’s Prime Steak House, along with his role as Chairman and CEO of Bloomin’ Brands—home to beloved concepts like Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill.

In 2007, Bill led the transformative $3.9 billion take-private of Bloomin’ Brands, demonstrating exceptional business acumen and visionary leadership. Throughout his illustrious career, Bill has achieved groundbreaking milestones and relentlessly pursued excellence, continually shaping the future of hospitality through his innovative approach and unwavering dedication.

About Simtec Systems GmbH

Based in Braunschweig, Germany, Simtec Systems GmbH is a world leader in motion simulation, ride design, and manufacturing for the attractions and automotive industries. Recognized for its pioneering HEXaFLITE® flying theatres, FUNRIDE® motion systems, and tailor-made engineering solutions, Simtec has partnered with many of the world’s leading theme parks and entertainment brands to deliver cutting-edge, high-performance guest experiences.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Filmed Entertainment, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company’s portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America’s most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance’s Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

