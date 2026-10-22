Ohio’s First Mobile Sports Card and Pokémon Truck Rolls Out Oct. 22 in Greenhills

Card Chase brings sealed sports cards and Pokémon packs straight to collectors across Greater Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus, starting with a free-pack launch night at Collector’s Night

Card Chase LLC, Ohio’s first mobile sports card and Pokémon Trading Card Game truck, makes its public debut on Thursday, October 22, at Collector’s Night at American Legion Post 530, 11100 Winton Road in Greenhills. The truck opens at 6 p.m. and serves collectors until 9:30 p.m.

Card Chase is a gold-wrapped, fully built-out card shop on wheels. Instead of waiting for collectors to find a storefront, it drives to card shows, sporting events, festivals and community gatherings. The truck sells sealed product only – blasters, mega boxes, value boxes, Elite Trainer Boxes and select hobby boxes – covering MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon from Topps, Panini and The Pokémon Company.

Launch night giveaway: The first 50 visitors who show a social media shoutout of Card Chase at the truck window get a free Topps Flagship Basketball fat pack. The collector who pulls the lowest-numbered card from those packs wins a hobby box.

“Most families don’t live next door to a card shop, and the ones that do often find the shelves picked clean,” said Greg Little, CEO of Card Chase LLC. “We built Card Chase so the shop comes to them. A parent and a kid can walk up to the window, pick a box, and open it together on the spot. That moment is the whole reason we exist.”

“Card shows are where Ohio’s hobby lives, so that’s where we’re starting,” said Brian Hiler, Director of Operations. “From there we’ll be at festivals, markets and game days across Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus. If collectors are gathering, we want the truck parked out front.”

Collectors can follow the truck with the free Card Chase App at cardchasetruck.com/app, which installs straight from a phone’s browser with no app store needed. The app shows exactly what’s on the truck and at what price, lists every upcoming stop, and includes Hit Chaser: scan a box’s barcode to see the case hits, top rookies and exclusives worth chasing inside it.

Upcoming Card Chase stops

Sunday, Oct. 25 – Eastgate Sports & Pokémon Show, Holiday Inn & Suites Cincinnati-Eastgate, 4501 Eastgate Blvd., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 – Eastgate Vendors Outdoor Market & Food Trucks, 4555 Eastgate Blvd., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7 – Knockdown Card Fest, 2940 Highland Ave., Cincinnati, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8 – Home Field Card Show, 201 Shotwell Dr., Franklin, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The full, always-current schedule is at cardchasetruck.com/events.

For media: The truck is available for live morning-show shots, pack-opening b-roll and oncamera interviews. Brian Hiler, Director of Operations, is available for in-person interviews at launch night and every stop that follows. CEO Greg Little is available for phone interviews. Truck photos are available on request.

About Card Chase LLC

Card Chase LLC is Ohio’s first mobile sports card and Pokémon TCG truck, bringing sealed sports cards and Pokémon product directly to collectors at card shows, sporting events, festivals and community events across Greater Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus. Built for families and longtime collectors alike, Card Chase pairs its custom gold-wrapped truck with a free companion app that shows live truck inventory, upcoming stops and the hits to chase in every box. Learn more at cardchasetruck.com .

In-person interviews: Brian Hiler, Director of Operations, Card Chase LLC 513-284-7470 (truck line)

Phone interviews: Greg Little, CEO, Card Chase LLC

Media Contact

Company Name: Card Chase LLC

Director of Operations: Brian Hiler

CEO: Greg Little

Phone Number: 513-284-7470

Website: cardchasetruck.com

Facebook: facebook.com/CardChaseLLC

Instagram: @cardchasellc

TikTok: @cardchasetruck

X: @cardchasetruck

YouTube: @CardChaseLLC

SOURCE: Card Chase LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire