Dr Kervis Soo: Bringing Cinema Back to Kluang and Putting His Hometown on the World Stage

Returning on 13 November for an Appreciation Dinner, Joining Filmmakers and Creators to Carry Forward The Day We Start Again

Dr Kervis Soo, founder of Xing Yu Group and VYBE and chairman of the International Chinese Foundation, will hold an appreciation dinner at Kluang De Jiao Hui Zi Luan Ge on 13 November 2026. Alongside the VYBE Ai SHOW Talent Competition launch and a media gathering, the evening will bring together family, teachers, former classmates and industry partners to thank those who supported his journey.

Coinciding with the final stages of filming for The Day We Start Again, the gathering will showcase six films involving Soo, international collaborations, original music, his first book, creator platforms and community initiatives.

Now 34, Soo traces approximately 20 years of internet entrepreneurship to the Blue Sky Forum he built in 2006. His group’s business and brand development spans seven years. Returning to Kluang, he hopes to share that progress while extending opportunities to a new generation of creators.

Four Goals Take Shape: Film, Music, Book and Charity

At ZOCCO’s opening and his birthday dinner on 5 October 2025, attended by approximately 770 guests according to his team, Soo announced four goals under the theme The Day We Start Again: a film, original songs, a book and a charity festival.

The film, jointly presented by Xing Yu Group and VYBE, began shooting on 6 October 2026, targeting a 2027 release. Two songs, The Day We Start Again and After Waking Up, have been released. His first book was printed on 5 October, with POPULAR bookstore arrangements under preparation, while the 11th Malaysia Charity Festival took place on 5 June.

Presented at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market in March 2026, these initiatives have progressed from proposals into productions and public activities, although film post-production and distribution remain ahead.

Six Films Across Investment, Presentation and Production

According to project records supplied by Soo and his team, he and associated companies have participated since 2023 in Indera, The Missing Child, Blooms of Happiness, Kungfu Juniors, Mad Mad World and The Day We Start Again. Their roles span investment, presentation, producing, co-production, distribution support and story development.

For The Missing Child, Soo served as a presenting producer, with Zocco Group involved in presentation and Lomo Pictures handling production. Directed by Ryon Lee, filming began in 2023 with Xu Jiao, Zhang Jingyun, Yuan Teng, Shaw Yin Yin, Lo Chun Shun and Olio Tan (Chen Yingheng).

Indera, directed by Woo Ming Jin and starring Shaheizy Sam and Azira Shafinaz, premiered at South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in 2024. It was an opening film at the seventh Malaysia International Film Festival and 61st Asia-Pacific Film Festival, where Azira won Best Supporting Actress. Its Malaysian cinema release followed on 7 August 2025.

Soo was a co-presenting producer of Blooms of Happiness, starring Ah Niu, Hong Huifang and Vivienne Oon, released in Malaysia on 28 January 2025. Xing Yu also supported the Malaysian and Singaporean release of Clifton Ko’s Kungfu Juniors. Filmmaker materials credit it with the FPA

Asia-Pacific Award for the Promotion of Chinese Culture at the 62nd Asia-Pacific Film Festival and opening the third Malaysia-China Film Exchange Festival in 2026.

For Mad Mad World, Soo was a presenting producer and producer, with Lomo Pictures handling production. Directed by Clifton Ko, it features Loletta Lee, Hugo Ng, Lin Min-Chen and Yuan Teng. Team-supplied festival materials listed it as the third Toronto Chinese Canadian Film Festival’s opening film, with a world-premiere screening on 16 October 2026.

The Day We Start Again, presented by Xing Yu Group and VYBE and produced by Lomo Pictures, extends Soo’s involvement into overall planning and script co-creation. He says he is financing the film himself, drawing on business setbacks, fresh starts and personal bonds.

Its cast includes K Lou (Lay Kar Heng), Bruce Chiu, Charlene An Yu Chin, Leonard Lee, Yuan Teng, Kyo Chen, Thian Siew Kim, Olio Tan (Chen Yingheng), Henn and Teh Bee Seng (Xiao Miao). Shooting is planned in Kuala Lumpur and Kluang, with additional filming proposed for Luang Prabang, Laos. Soo has also helped coordinate casting, locations, transport, accommodation and production resources.

The productions cover Malay-language cinema, family-oriented Lunar New Year releases, suspense and cross-border collaborations. Their different stages, from festival screenings and cinema releases to current production, reflect the range of Soo’s involvement rather than a single uniform role across all six titles.

For The Day We Start Again, he hopes experiences of setbacks and renewed determination can become a story audiences recognise in ordinary lives. The appreciation dinner will also introduce the cast and crew to his hometown relatives and friends, giving him an opportunity to thank them before the film reaches audiences.

Lomo Pictures Partnership Expands into Long-Term Collaboration

Soo’s collaboration with Lomo Pictures has grown from individual films into corporate and equity-level participation. He says arrangements involve the Xing Yu network and partners including Duo Duo Coffee.

Co-founded by Aron Koh and Ryon Lee in 2016, Lomo marks its tenth anniversary in 2026. Works associated with the company and its principal creatives include The Dream Boyz, Show Me Your Love, Small Town Heroes, Guang, The King of Musang King and Blooms of Happiness. Small Town Heroes won seven awards at the 32nd Malaysia Film Festival; Indera received finalist nominations in seven categories at the 35th edition. These achievements belong to Lomo and its associated creative teams.

Lomo helped organise the 61st Asia-Pacific Film Festival and became official organiser of the 62nd edition. The team’s schedule anticipates the 63rd edition and fourth Malaysia-China Film Cultural Festival in Kuala Lumpur in March 2027.

At the third Malaysia-China Film Exchange Festival in June 2026, Ryon Lee, representing Lomo, signed an MOU with Soo for a strategic collaboration involving 100 Malaysia-China short dramas, combining live-action performers, creators and AI technology.

Both Lomo founders had accumulated filmmaking and screenwriting experience before establishing the company. Soo sees the partnership as a way to connect professional production teams, creator platforms and technical resources over the longer term, beyond financing or presenting individual films. Short-form drama and AI content development are further areas of collaboration.

Hong Kong FILMART Opens Cross-Border Opportunities

In March 2026, Soo brought film concepts, music, AI imagery and original IP to the 30th Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART). According to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the event ran from 17 to 20 March with more than 790 exhibitors from 38 countries and regions.

With introductions from Manfred Wong and partner support, Soo says the team prepared in under ten days, presenting The Day We Start Again alongside songs, music videos, book plans and character collectibles.

A 23 March report on China Daily’s website, credited to Eastday, recorded a strategic partnership between AIMOTION and Xing Yu Group’s VSTAR platform at the AIMOTION Global Strategy Launch on 19 March. It also reported an equity-exchange announcement involving Xing Yu Group and Caviar (Hong Kong) Holdings Group. Those named included Soo, Caviar founder Wang Jingde, Manfred Wong and Benny Chan Ho Man.

Soo also attended the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild annual awards on 22 March. He thanked Manfred Wong for facilitating industry exchanges, including a meeting and photograph with entrepreneur Peter Lam, and hopes these contacts will lead to future productions and platform partnerships.

From ZOCCO to VYBE: Developing an MCN and AI Creator Ecosystem

Alongside film, Soo has continued developing digital entertainment businesses centred on creators.

According to the group’s business history, 2026 marks the seventh year of overall business and brand development. The group says Xing Yu Group Berhad has been established as the headquarters and business-coordination entity overseeing content, technology and creator operations. The Xing Yu ecosystem now extends across multi-channel networks (MCNs), AI technology, entertainment platforms, media communications, education and training, and film and video content development.

Within this ecosystem, Zocco Group Sdn. Bhd. runs ZOCCO’s MCN and livestreaming activities, including creator recruitment, training, talent representation and livestream operations. ECA Global (M) Sdn. Bhd. operates the VYBE application and website. VSTAR Media Sdn. Bhd. participates in the platform’s co-founding and development; AIMCN Sdn. Bhd. focuses on AI, MCN and creator training. XY Code provides IT and AI development support, while PRISM MEDIA works in media, public relations, SEO and brand communications. Prism Media Hub is a partner of BrandThirty Sdn Bhd and is managed by Desmond Chen and Chali Tew.

Soo said ZOCCO and its early partners introduced livestream-host training and operating practices from China’s Douyin ecosystem to Malaysia, offering equipment, studios, training and operational support to help newcomers begin creating content.

As its MCN business developed an operating foundation, he initiated AIMCN to combine experience in creator development, content production and agency operations with artificial intelligence, extending into short dramas, films, music and digital platforms.

He describes his career direction as an “initiator of an ASEAN AI entertainment creation ecosystem,” with the aim of connecting creators, film companies, technology teams and commercial resources across Southeast Asia and other regions, using Malaysia as a base.

VYBE Malaysia officially launched on 16 September 2026 at the “XingYu Grand Honours × The Shining Award 2026” event.

According to event information, guests included Tengku Dato’ Dr. Hishammuddin Zaizi, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Dr. M. Kayveas, and film and creative practitioners Clifton Ko, Ryon Lee, Aron Koh and Yuan Teng. The event brought together partners from film, technology, education, business and the creator sector, with platform introductions and partnership signings.

Event materials state that Yayasan Dato’ Malaysia appointed Soo as an adviser for creator development and digital innovation strategy. Certificates were also displayed for specific projects involving an AI creator operating system and the recruitment and onboarding of 1,000 Douyin livestream creators within 60 days.

The certificates relate to those particular systems and recruitment projects and represent achievements presented by the team in technology applications and creator development.

In education, VYBE has collaborated with Lincoln Professional Academy (LPA) on education, creator training and AI applications. Representatives connected with Universiti Malaya witnessed part of the event, which also presented education-related cooperation directions involving UM-Wales.

Other partners named include Yayasan Dato’ Malaysia, TNCSEA, Media Prism, AI Robo, V-STAR, WaveMind, Monochrome and QR Fashion.

Soo also hopes that exchanges with Andrew Lim and the QR team, as well as Jeff Yew and Monochrome, will further connect livestreaming, business content, the digital economy and creator opportunities.

He hopes VYBE can become a platform linking content production, talent development and commercial partnerships, offering creators pathways from livestreams and short videos into music, short dramas and films rather than a single moment of exposure.

Experienced Leadership Supports Group Development

Dato’ Kamil Othman serves as chairman of Xing Yu Group and VYBE. Formerly chairman and

director-general of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), and a vice-president responsible for creative multimedia at the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), he brings experience in film, digital content and international cooperation.

Soo says appointment documents have been signed. He hopes professional leadership, clearer responsibilities and stronger management will support filmmaking, talent development and sustainable project delivery.

Business and Concert Experience Across Sectors

Before MCN, AI and film, Soo represented overseas products, founded NewGen and later independently established eCare after differences over business direction. He says he is eCare’s sole founder, invested a seven-figure ringgit sum, and appointed a CEO and CMO. Its flagship product was ApplePlus101 / Apple+101.

His team generated approximately RM1 million in first-month sales, but changing market conditions challenged its product-sales and distributor-development model, prompting a reassessment.

Soo also personally financed the Different Forms of Love Concert, organised by his wholly owned company at Mega Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur, on 15 December 2024. Featuring Lucas, Dior, Priscilla Abby and Daniel Cheah, with hosts Vivien and Vincerne, it attracted approximately 3,000 people according to public event information.

A performer’s withdrawal affected sponsorship and ticket sales, leaving him facing a possible RM500,000 loss. He proceeded with the promised show. With MASCOM and other organisations’ assistance, charity groups and children with special needs also attended, adding community participation to the team’s commercial-event experience.

The concert tested both his willingness to honour commitments and his team’s ability to execute a major event under pressure. Combining public entertainment with invitations for people who seldom attend large live performances also informed his later efforts to connect commercial projects with community participation.

Original Songs, a First Book and Creative IP

The Day We Start Again and After Waking Up were performed by Raymond and Wu Yuqi (Lillian), respectively, with Soo credited for lyrics and music on promotional covers. Drawing on his experiences, their music videos and visuals incorporated the team’s AI capabilities.

The team also developed the original character Xiao Shi and the ZOCCO mascot through visual design, event displays and souvenirs.

His first book, The Day We Start Again, explores growth, entrepreneurship and life choices. Printed on 5 October 2026, its initial 1,005 copies commemorated his birthday date and sold out, according to the team. A POPULAR listing and media activities were planned between 21 and 24 October, subject to final arrangements.

Community Giving and the International Chinese Foundation

Soo recalls visiting elderly residents and orphanages with friends at 18 or 19, bringing a guitar to perform. His father, Soo Ah Hoy, was active in Kluang’s De Jiao association and influenced his approach to charity.

Public records documented donations of 20,000 medical masks and ten air purifiers to Kluang Chong Hwa High School in 2020, sponsorship of 250 supply packages through Kluang De Jiao Hui Zi Luan Ge, and 100 five-kilogramme bags of rice for the Yong Peng community in 2021.

He later initiated an education assistance fund in his parents’ names, Soo Ah Hoy and Tan Ah Lin, and proposed a Xing Yu charitable fund at ZOCCO’s 2025 opening.

The 11th Malaysia Charity Festival on 5 June 2026 combined charitable recognition, cultural performances and social care. The team reported approximately 400 guests; Soo received a Special Contribution Award, while associated brands and organisations received annual charity awards.

As chairman of the International Chinese Foundation (ICF), he hopes to expand education, cultural and community partnerships. “Charity and public welfare are the final lifelong cause I wish to pursue,” he has said.

He hopes this commitment will continue regardless of how his businesses develop, carrying forward his parents’ kindness through practical support. Working with schools and community organisations is intended to make education assistance a sustained effort rather than an isolated donation.

Ai SHOW Returns: Creating Opportunities for Others

In 2009, aged 17, Soo led a band in the “Ai Show” talent contest at Kluang Chong Hwa High School. Seventeen years later, the VYBE Ai SHOW Talent Competition carries forward that name and spirit, offering young creators opportunities beyond a single performance.

According to the team’s schedule, promotion began on 10 October 2026, the contest officially starts on 11 November, and its launch and media gathering take place in Kluang on 13 November. Entries close on 11 January 2027, with the champion and final results planned for 22 February.

The six categories are singing, dance, musical instruments, rap, variety talent and creative short videos. The programme aims to connect entrants with training, production and commercial partnerships.

Promotional materials list a fully paid electric vehicle valued by the organiser at RM99,800, Maldives travel opportunities, VYBE GOLD rewards and partner gifts. Soo says the vehicle’s exterior, interior and VYBE branding were customised with suppliers using an existing manufacturer’s model.

Separately, the team says the VYBE-branded vehicle awarded at the 16 September event has been delivered, with recipient footage shared. Some participating livestream creators received VYBE GOLD wallet credits in October. These earlier rewards are distinct from the ongoing competition; physical gold redemption and transactions remain subject to official platform rules.

Current competition materials mention Maldives travel for 15 winners, subject to official itineraries and eligibility conditions. Having previously taken NewGen and eCare teams there, Soo hopes shared travel will encourage creator collaboration. He also wants rewards to include training, personal IP development, music, publishing and business opportunities.

From Blue Sky Forum to Xing Yu Group

Born on 5 October 1992, Soo grew up in Kluang, tried small-scale trading at seven and worked in a barbershop while at school at 15.

He joined the Cari forum as “Cai Yu” in 2004, later adopting “Blue Sky.” In 2006 he founded Blue Sky Forum at BlueSky06.com, a domain he says he still holds. Teaching himself Discuz!, PHP, MySQL, FTP and HTML helped him develop community, content and team-management skills later applied to MCNs and creator platforms.

At Kluang Chong Hwa High School, he was the guitar club’s planning leader and chief instructor, organising rehearsals, performances and competitions. Former classmates remember his continuing efforts to maintain friendships and organise reunions.

Across communities, livestreaming and film, he sees a consistent purpose: bringing people together to create. He credits family, teachers, friends and professional teams for completed projects and hopes to delegate more daily decisions to management while focusing on strategy, family and charity.

His approach is to participate personally, then guide teams through execution, with clear responsibilities and respect for the law and others’ rights. Among his personal reminders are: “My perseverance comes from other people’s support” and “You have to keep dreaming. What if it comes true?”

Other reminders guide his response to uncertainty: “If I don’t get what I want, I will get something better” and “Good or bad, this too shall pass.” From “Cai Yu” to “Blue Sky” and Xing Yu, he also describes his journey as travelling with a goal in mind and allowing results to speak for themselves.

A Homecoming to Thank Those Who Helped

The dinner venue, Kluang De Jiao Hui Zi Luan Ge, reflects Soo’s roots and memories of his late father’s community work. Invited guests include teachers and classmates from SJK(C) Pa Yai and Kluang Chong Hwa High School, family, friends and partners across film, technology, media, creators and charity.

Displays will trace his six film projects, Lomo productions, songs, book, Hong Kong FILMART cooperation and charitable activities. School photographs, memories of his father and friends’ messages will give the evening a personal focus.

The invitation-only gathering takes place on Friday, 13 November 2026, at Jalan Lambak, 86000 Kluang, Johor. Seating begins at 7 p.m., followed by appreciation speeches, networking and performances from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with vegetarian hospitality. The VYBE Ai SHOW Talent Competition launch and media gathering are scheduled the same day; interview arrangements remain subject to organiser confirmation.

By bringing collaborators to Kluang, Soo hopes to show supporters what their encouragement helped make possible, while giving others opportunities to begin again. Bringing cinema home is an act of gratitude; taking films and creators to a wider stage is the next step.

Related Article:

For more about Dr Kervis Soo’s film projects and his vision for Kluang, read the full article here: https://bloombexy.com/celebrity-interviews/dr-kervis-soo-kluang-film/

Contact Details:

Name: Tew Cha Li

Company: Xing Yu Group

Email: brandthirty30@gmail.com

SOURCE: Xing Yu Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire