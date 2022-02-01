October 1 Submissions Deadline Set for Charlotte and Wilbur Award for Compassion for Animals

The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators’ Impact and Legacy Fund is principal sponsor of the new award and will manage submission procedures and judging.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Books–October 1 is the deadline for submissions for the new Charlotte and Wilbur Award for Compassion for Animals. Judges will name one winning book and one honor book, choosing among picture books and middle grade books, fiction and nonfiction, published in 2023, that promote compassion and respect for animals in young readers.





The Impact and Legacy Fund of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators is sponsoring the award and managing submission procedures and judging. Karen B. Winnick, President of the Winnick Family Foundation, created the award and provided a first-year grant to cover prize and administration expenses.

The 2023 prize for the winning book will be $2,500 and the honor book will earn $1,000. If the winning or honor book is a picture book, the prize will be split evenly between the author and the illustrator.

The award also includes the production and distribution of a video featuring the winners, which will be made available online for viewers around the world. The winning books will also be showcased by Los Angeles-based Children’s Book World, along with instructions for purchase by schools and classrooms.

The competition is open to SCBWI and non-SCBWI members. Non-SCBWI members intending to submit a book, should first open a free account with SCBWI by first clicking “Log in or Register” in the upper right-hand corner of this website:

https://www.scbwi.org/

Applicants, once registered, should then navigate to “Member Home” and click the awards tab. From there, you can apply for the award.

About Karen Winnick

Karen Winnick is President of the Winnick Family Foundation and the author/artist of more than a dozen children’s books.

