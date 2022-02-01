DeVry University Advantage Academy Ranks in Top 10 of Chicago Parent’s Best Public High Schools List

Advantage Academy prepares future leaders through its dual-enrollment program

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeVryProud—DeVry University Advantage Academy (DUAA) has been ranked among the top 10 on Chicago Parent magazine’s list of the Best Public High Schools in Chicago. This recognition highlights DeVry University’s partnership with the Chicago Public School District, and Advantage Academy’s commitment and dedication to DUAA students and providing support structures necessary for their success.









Of the top 25 high schools ranked, Advantage Academy is listed at No. 9 on the magazine’s list. The ranking is based on data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as student and parent surveys, test scores, and other categories that were compiled and released by Niche, a data-analyzing website focused on connecting millions of students and families with schools and colleges. Niche provides its users with access to comprehensive profiles and unique ratings of every K-12 school, college, university, and graduate school in America.

“Collectively, we are empowering students and their families to improve their lives and future prospects,” said DeVry University’s Assistant Dean, Teaching and Learning, Brian Niro. “Our dual-enrollment programs are unique opportunities that provide students with the learning experiences, knowledge, and self-confidence that they will need as they continue on in their education and pursue successful careers.”

Currently, Advantage Academy has more than 130 students enrolled from the Chicago Public School District, 70 percent of whom are from low-income families. Additionally, DUAA has a 100% graduation rate as of June 2023. Recently U.S. News & World Report ranked DUAA as #13 among Chicago Public High Schools and #47 among Illinois high schools for the 2023-2024 academic year in its Best High Schools issue.

“We are grateful for the continuous hard work, dedication, and collaboration of DUAA educators, partners, DeVry faculty, and student support colleagues as we all remain committed to delivering relevant learning experiences and equitable pathways to students so they can reach the next step in their respective journeys,” added Niro.

Founded in 2004, DeVry University Advantage Academy is a dual-enrollment program for qualified 11th and 12th grade students offered at no cost. Advantage Academy students earn their high school diploma and associate degrees or certificates at the same time.

At Advantage Academy, high school students are immersed in a professional learning environment where they develop skills through challenging, engaging, and relevant education experiences. They develop learning habits that shape their college experience, putting them at an advantage with having the opportunity to earn an associate degree or certificate and develop strong learning habits before age 18.

To learn more, visit DeVry University Advantage Academy.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu.

Contacts

Hessy Fernandez



DeVry University



[email protected]

630-799-3979