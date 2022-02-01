O’Charley’s Reeling in Guests with Brand New Coastal Cravings Limited-Time Menu

New Menu is Highlighted by Delicious Lobster, Shrimp and other Amazing Seafood Dishes

NASHVILLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American brand home to Great Food and Good Times, has a delicious plan to soon reel in guests and families with its all-new LTO menu, Coastal Cravings.





Featuring a tidal wave of taste, Coastal Cravings is a seafood-focused LTO that has a host of new items paired alongside some longtime guest favorites. The highlight of Coastal Cravings is the introduction of lobster to O’Charley’s in a variety of innovative and exciting ways:

Lobster Quesadilla – Flour tortilla stuffed with lobster, alfredo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon and diced tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa. 14.99

These awesome dishes are joined by other fantastic seafood meals like the Cedar Plank Salmon, Shrimp & Stuffed Crab Appetizer and Crab Cake Dinner among others.

Kids will be able to order the new Buttermilk Fried Shrimp kids meal that comes with a side a drink for just $5.99 as well.

Adults can wash it all down with a Tangerine Grapefruit Margarita or a glass of Underground Chuck’s, O’Charley’s new signature All-American lager.

Coastal Cravings will be available at your favorite neighborhood O’Charley’s from Feb. 6-April 9.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 138 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

