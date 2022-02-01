O’Charley’s Invites Guests to Celebrate Mother’s Day with Early Hours and Special Menu

O’Charley’s Invites Guests to Celebrate Mom with a Special Menu Featuring Three Delicious New Items as Well as Earlier Opening Time

NASHVILLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar the classic American brand home to Great Food and Good Times, is giving guests extended hours and a delicious way to gather and celebrate their O’mazing moms with a menu inspired by them this Mother’s Day weekend.





O’Charley’s will open at 10:00am, an hour early, on Mother’s Day, giving early bird guests an extra opportunity to celebrate Mom.

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to gather family and celebrate create memories over a delicious meal, and O’Charley’s is here to help make that happen while also letting mom take a little break. And to make their visit even easier, guests are able to join an electronic waitlist before ever even entering the store, allowing guests and Mom to have a shorter wait once they arrive.

May 12-14, O’Charley’s is featuring a delicious and special menu to show Mom just how much you care, including classic favorites and three all new menu items, including the Teriyaki Salmon Bowl, Salted Caramel Cheesecake, and a Strawberry Rosé Spritz.

Appetizers to start off your celebration for mom include Spinach & Artichoke Dip and Lobster Quesadilla. Prices vary by location. Entrée options at participating locations include:

Lobster Topper – Top any of our steaks or seafood entrees with our premium lobster and garlic butter.

– Top any of our steaks or seafood entrees with our premium lobster and garlic butter. Top Sirloin – USDA Choice Top Sirloin juicy with great flavor. Served with two sides.

– USDA Choice Top Sirloin juicy with great flavor. Served with two sides. Steak & Crab Cake – A 6-oz. USDA Choice sirloin steak paired with a pan-seared lump crabmeat cake drizzled with lemon sauce, topped with sliced green onion. Served with two sides.

– A 6-oz. USDA Choice sirloin steak paired with a pan-seared lump crabmeat cake drizzled with lemon sauce, topped with sliced green onion. Served with two sides. Cedar Plank Salmon – Signature hand-cut 9oz. Atlantic salmon fillet seasoned with lemon pepper, cooked and served on a cedar plank. Served with two sides.

– Signature hand-cut 9oz. Atlantic salmon fillet seasoned with lemon pepper, cooked and served on a cedar plank. Served with two sides. NEW! Teriyaki Salmon Bowl – Grilled salmon fillet on a bed of rice pilaf, topped with fruit salsa and teriyaki glaze.

– Grilled salmon fillet on a bed of rice pilaf, topped with fruit salsa and teriyaki glaze. California Chicken Salad – Grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, strawberries, mandarin oranges and dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette.

Sides include:

Lobster Mac & Cheese – Creamy mac & cheese mixed with lobster, alfredo sauce, and topped with parmesan cheese and green onions.

If mom has a sweet tooth, she can finish off her meal with a mouth-watering slice of the brand-new Salted Caramel Cheesecake featuring O’Charley’s classic cheesecake drizzled with caramel sauce, candied pecans and a dash of salt, or the classically loved Tiramisu. Drinks for mom to enjoy with her meal include Tito’s Strawberry Lemonade, the fan favorite Tangerine Grapefruit Marg, and the all-new Strawberry Rosé Spritz which includes juicy pureed strawberries meeting a bright lemon simple syrup for a refreshing sweetness, shaken with Tito’s vodka and topped with Rose and a splash of Sprite.

