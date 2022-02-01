o9 Solutions and Samsung SDS Bring the Full Power of o9’s Digital Brain Platform to a Wider Range of Users Through an Enhanced Mobile Experience

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it, in partnership with Samsung SDS, is bringing the full power of o9’s Digital Brain platform to a wider range of users through an enhanced mobile experience now called Nexprime SCM Mobile. Nexprime SCM Mobile takes the Digital Brain beyond the traditional desktop experience by offering users a plug-in application that is fully configured specifically for smartphone and tablet displays and integrates all available datasets and best-in-breed functionalities within the platform.

o9’s full spectrum of business data and insights are available to everyone, from traveling executives using dashboard features to store and distribution center managers through Nexprime SCM Mobile. This allows employees who do not work in traditional office settings to access critical metrics and information to make key business decisions. Nexprime SCM Mobile users can access insights through advanced charts, analytic functions, and visualizations to collaborate with colleagues in real time. Nexprime SCM Mobile’s no-code report generation enables users to manage and modify reports—while maintaining role-based authorization controls—and publish updates from anywhere at any time.

As o9 customers transition to more advanced AI demand planning and need to gather more granular demand driver data, SCM Mobile offers the capability to collect hyperlocal events from store managers and competitive intel from key account managers as structured sources for advanced AI demand planning.

This mobile SaaS solution is another innovation resulting from o9’s ongoing strategic partnership with Samsung SDS, the Information Communications Technology (ICT) subsidiary of Samsung Group. Nexprime SCM Mobile includes multi-layered security features and is available for download to o9 customers with devices that run on Android and iOS operating systems.

“The core value of Nexprime SCM Mobile is to deliver visibility for SCM performance and business insight at users’ fingertips in a real-time manner. Whatever available data on the o9 Digital Brain can be available on Nexprime SCM mobile through simple configuration. With Nexprime SCM mobile, you can democratize mission-critical SCM data and business insights generated in the Digital Brain platform and multiply the impact of your digital transformation without any security concerns,” said Hae-Goo Song, Executive Vice President, Samsung SDS.

“Nexprime SCM Mobile makes the Digital Brain platform accessible across devices and seamlessly provides all of the data, insights, and functionality seen in our traditional desktop platform. Teams throughout an organization―and across the globe—can access critical data and share insights in real-time regardless of their location. This allows employees to work collaboratively and provides them with the flexibility to make informed decisions from anywhere,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO, o9 Solutions.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces, and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

