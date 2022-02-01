NYU Langone Health Becomes First Hospital to Incorporate Voyce Interpretation Services Within the Epic System

Integration with Epic allows physicians to communicate with patients regardless of language spoken and provides timely, accurate electronic health record documentation

SUNRISE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Voyce, a technology-driven company that offers a simple and seamless language interpretation solution, today announced that NYU Langone Health will become the first ever hospital to incorporate the company’s game-changing language interpretation app into its Epic electronic health record (EHR) system. Voyce’s integration into Epic’s software system will enable HIPAA-compliant communication between patients and providers, bridging language and cultural barriers to instantly give patients a voice when seeking care.

Nationwide, Epic is revolutionizing the way medical centers handle patient data and streamline virtually every aspect of care. Physicians use it to order tests, prescribe medications, track patients across clinical sites, and coordinate billing and insurance.

Voyce allows medical staff to access a network of professional and medically trained language interpreters who speak more than 240 languages and dialects, including American Sign Language. In often 20 seconds or less, Voyce’s solution alleviates the time commitment of traditional interpretation services, allowing staff to focus more on positive patient outcomes. As such, Voyce offers the invaluable advantage of video communication and can be implemented across an array of devices including smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop, iOS, Android, and more.

With six inpatient locations and an outpatient network made up of more than 320 sites throughout the New York City metropolitan area and in Florida, NYU Langone sees patients whose primary languages touch every corner of the globe.

“When a patient enters the walls of a hospital without speaking the local language, they are often at their most vulnerable state. Voyce provides a bridge to their culture, helps relieve anxiety, and gives patients the confidence to express what ails them in their own words, with their own voice,” said Andrew Royce, CEO of Voyce. “We are thrilled to partner with NYU Langone to infuse our technology into their already outstanding Epic system to further benefit patients in New York City and around the world.”

Providers and hospital staff are able to directly launch the Voyce app within the Epic App Orchard and communicate with their patients with ease. Furthermore, the patient’s session will be documented into the EHR and their language interpretation history will be automatically recorded with no time and effort added.

“At NYU Langone, we are proud to serve one of the most diverse patient populations in the entire country,” said Suzanne Howard, Vice President of Clinical Systems and Integration at NYU Langone. “Integrating translation services into our Epic EHR allows patients and clinical teams to more quickly and easily share information in their preferred language, so they can be confident that their care team is understanding them. Our One Patient, One Chart philosophy ensures that every patient across our health system, no matter their background, will have the same positive experience.”

About Voyce



Voyce is a technology driven company deeply committed to helping people in need that are facing language barriers, enabling them to easily and quickly communicate and get the help they need. Voyce’s professional and qualified language interpreters provide interpretation across a variety of technology and telehealth platforms in 240 languages and dialects, including American Sign Language. Across the U.S., Canada, U.K., and globally, Voyce supports thousands of sessions a day, providing language assistance to those in need. Learn more at voyceglobal.com and follow Voyce on LinkedIn.

