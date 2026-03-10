Nyad Launches AI Solution for Wastewater Operators on the Heels of $1.3M Funding

New tool helps utilities preserve critical operator knowledge as workforce retirements accelerate nationwide.

Nyad , an AI software company focused on wastewater operations, today announced the commercial launch of its decision-support tool designed to help treatment plant operators manage increasingly complex systems amid a rapidly shrinking workforce. The company also disclosed $1.3 million in oversubscribed pre-seed funding led by Boost VC , with participation from Draper Associates , Halogen Ventures , Ollin Ventures , Apprentis , First Avenue Ventures , and strategic angel Troy Wallwork .

The launch comes at a critical moment for the wastewater industry. Nearly half of the U.S. wastewater workforce is expected to retire in the next decade, creating a significant knowledge gap as utilities face aging infrastructure, tighter regulatory requirements, and rising operational complexity. Nyad’s tool is designed to preserve and extend operator expertise by providing real-time biological insight and troubleshooting support, helping teams diagnose problems earlier, maintain compliance, and operate facilities more safely and efficiently.

“Operators are the final line of defense for public health and the environment,” said Virginia Szepietowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Nyad. “As experience retires out of the industry, we need tools that support operators in the moment when decisions matter most.”

Nyad is already working with wastewater utilities across the U.S., from large metropolitan systems to small rural plants, reflecting the widespread impact of workforce shortages across the sector.

“The founders of Nyad are going to make the world a better place, starting with wastewater, an incredibly overlooked problem,” said Adam Draper, Founder of Boost VC.

The company was founded in 2024 by British entrepreneurs Virginia Szepietowski and Christopher Braithwaite after experiencing poor water quality during triathlon training in the UK. They later established headquarters at Innovation Depot in Birmingham, Alabama, after identifying early customer demand through pilot programs in the region. Nyad has been supported by leading innovation programs including the Techstars Founder Catalyst Program in collaboration with the University of Alabama and the Bronze Valley Investment Accelerator powered by gener8tor.

“We at Halogen Ventures are incredibly excited to invest in Nyad,” Jesse Draper, founder of Halogen Ventures. “The team is building a category-defining tool at the intersection of AI and wastewater with a clear vision for where the market is headed. We see their software as not only a game changer, but soon to be a necessity for wastewater everywhere.”

The newly announced funding will support hiring, customer acquisition, and continued product development as Nyad expands its commercial footprint across the United States. The round brings together a rare combination of investors, reflecting strong conviction in a sector that has historically received limited venture attention. To learn more, visit nyad.ai .

ABOUT NYAD:

Nyad is a Birmingham-based software company that develops AI-powered decision-support tools for wastewater treatment operators. Founded in 2024, the company focuses on helping utilities address workforce shortages, aging infrastructure, and increasing operational complexity through real-time operational insight. Learn more at nyad.ai .

