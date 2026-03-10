2026 CSO Award Winners and Hall of Fame Inductees to be Recognized at the CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference

CSO, the leading source for breaking news, analysis, and research on security and risk management, has announced the winners of the 2026 CSO Awards and inductees into the CSO Hall of Fame, the most prestigious honor for security organizations and individuals.

“This year’s award winners show how security teams have repositioned themselves as strategic business enablers,” said Beth Kormanik, Content Director of the CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference. “They tackle business challenges by leveraging new technology and ideas and delivering detailed planning and strong execution. Their organizations are stronger for these efforts that protect revenue continuity, improve resilience, and strengthen compliance. We congratulate them and look forward to celebrating them at the CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference.”

2026 CSO Award Winners:

4Wall Entertainment

Aaron’s LLC

Accenture

Adobe

Aflac

Ally Financial

AmeriHealth Caritas

Avangrid

Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation

California Housing Finance Agency

Carvana

Casey’s

City of Scottsdale

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Cloud Security Alliance

CN Rail

Coalfire Systems, Inc.

CommonLit

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

Copart

Cornerstone OnDemand

Cummins, Inc.

Delta Dental Plans Association

DigiKey

Docusign

Elastic

Enpro

EXL

Gates Corporation

Genesys

GENPACT

Hensel Phelps

HMSA

Horizon BCBSNJ

K&N Engineering Inc

LyondellBasell Industries

McDonald’s

Medtronic PLC

Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)

Moelis & Company

Monster Energy

MultiCare Health System

National Cybersecurity Alliance

New Albany Floyd County Schools

Newsmax

PDS Health

Penn Medicine

Postman

PROS

Prosper Marketplace

ReSource Pro

Salesforce

SAP SE

SIGMA CORPORATION

Swimlane

TD Bank Group

The Friedkin Group

TIAA

Town of Gilbert

Uber Technologies, Inc.

United Airlines

US Med-Equip, LLC

Xactly Corporation

Zions Bancorporation

This year’s CSO Hall of Fame inductees have also been announced.

“I am delighted to welcome this year’s inductees into the CSO Hall of Fame,” said Amy Bennett, Editor-in-Chief of CSO. “This year’s honorees are an exceptionally accomplished group whose stories are truly inspiring. Throughout their careers, they have served on corporate boards, contributed extensively to information‑sharing organizations, built security functions from the ground up, led complex transformations, and advanced the practice of security risk management. Their leadership has had a profound and positive impact on the people they have mentored, the organizations they have served, and the broader cybersecurity community. We look forward to celebrating their achievements.”

2026 CSO Hall of Fame Inductees:

Selim Aissi, CEO & CSO, AGA

Robert S. Allen, Global CISO & Responsible AI Officer, Gallagher

Mohit Chanana, CISO, Chevron Phillips Chemical

Edna Conway, Chief Operations & Risk Officer, TPO Group

Juan Gomez-Sanchez, VP, Cyber Resilience, McLane Company, Inc.

Gary Harbison, Global CISO, Johnson & Johnson

Malcolm Harkins, Chief Security & Trust Officer, HiddenLayer

Barry Hensley, CSO, Brown & Brown

Shaun Khalfan, SVP, CISO, PayPal

Tomás Maldonado, CISO, National Football League

Rich Noonan, VP & CISO, Fortive

Jeff Trudeau, VP, CSO & CIO, Chime

Arno Van der Walt, SVP & CISO, Humana

Dustin Wilcox, CISO, S&P Global

The 2026 CSO Award winners and inductees will be honored at the upcoming CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference.

CSO invites industry professionals and security technology companies to connect, learn, and celebrate the winners at the annual CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference held May 11-13, 2026, at the Loews Nashville Vanderbilt Plaza. Registration for the event is now open. CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference 2026

Leading technology companies supporting the event include Cyera, HiddenLayer, Veracode, Valance, Cloudflare, Perforce Delphix, and Varonis.

For more information regarding the 2026 CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference, and to learn more about partnership opportunities, visit 2026 CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference.

About CSO:

CSO serves enterprise security decision-makers and users with the critical information they need to stay ahead of evolving threats and defend against criminal cyberattacks. With incisive content that addresses all security disciplines, from risk management to network defense to fraud and data loss prevention, CSO offers unparalleled depth and insight to support key decisions and investments for IT security professionals. www.csoonline.com

About the CSO Awards and CSO Hall of Fame Award Inductees

The CSO Awards recognize organizations for security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO Hall of Fame honors leaders who have significantly contributed to advancing information risk management and security. Inductees exemplify the qualities of leadership and excellence and, by their example, contribute to improving security across all organizations. Award winners are honored at the CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference.

About Foundry

Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies, and proprietary data on a global scale. Our platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies.

Foundry is one of the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services companies, and is the proud owner of the global tech sector’s most revered media brands including CIO, CSO, Network World, InfoWorld, PC World and Macworld.

To learn more about Foundry, visit foundryco.com .

Contact:

Debra Becker, VP, Marketing & Event Strategy

debra_becker@foundryco.com

SOURCE: Foundry

