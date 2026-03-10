2026 CSO Award Winners and Hall of Fame Inductees to be Recognized at the CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / CSO, the leading source for breaking news, analysis, and research on security and risk management, has announced the winners of the 2026 CSO Awards and inductees into the CSO Hall of Fame, the most prestigious honor for security organizations and individuals.
“This year’s award winners show how security teams have repositioned themselves as strategic business enablers,” said Beth Kormanik, Content Director of the CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference. “They tackle business challenges by leveraging new technology and ideas and delivering detailed planning and strong execution. Their organizations are stronger for these efforts that protect revenue continuity, improve resilience, and strengthen compliance. We congratulate them and look forward to celebrating them at the CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference.”
2026 CSO Award Winners:
4Wall Entertainment
Aaron’s LLC
Accenture
Adobe
Aflac
Ally Financial
AmeriHealth Caritas
Avangrid
Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation
California Housing Finance Agency
Carvana
Casey’s
City of Scottsdale
Cleveland Metropolitan School District
Cloud Security Alliance
CN Rail
Coalfire Systems, Inc.
CommonLit
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.
Copart
Cornerstone OnDemand
Cummins, Inc.
Delta Dental Plans Association
DigiKey
Docusign
Elastic
Enpro
EXL
Gates Corporation
Genesys
GENPACT
Hensel Phelps
HMSA
Horizon BCBSNJ
K&N Engineering Inc
LyondellBasell Industries
McDonald’s
Medtronic PLC
Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)
Moelis & Company
Monster Energy
MultiCare Health System
National Cybersecurity Alliance
New Albany Floyd County Schools
Newsmax
PDS Health
Penn Medicine
Postman
PROS
Prosper Marketplace
ReSource Pro
Salesforce
SAP SE
SIGMA CORPORATION
Swimlane
TD Bank Group
The Friedkin Group
TIAA
Town of Gilbert
Uber Technologies, Inc.
United Airlines
US Med-Equip, LLC
Xactly Corporation
Zions Bancorporation
This year’s CSO Hall of Fame inductees have also been announced.
“I am delighted to welcome this year’s inductees into the CSO Hall of Fame,” said Amy Bennett, Editor-in-Chief of CSO. “This year’s honorees are an exceptionally accomplished group whose stories are truly inspiring. Throughout their careers, they have served on corporate boards, contributed extensively to information‑sharing organizations, built security functions from the ground up, led complex transformations, and advanced the practice of security risk management. Their leadership has had a profound and positive impact on the people they have mentored, the organizations they have served, and the broader cybersecurity community. We look forward to celebrating their achievements.”
2026 CSO Hall of Fame Inductees:
Selim Aissi, CEO & CSO, AGA
Robert S. Allen, Global CISO & Responsible AI Officer, Gallagher
Mohit Chanana, CISO, Chevron Phillips Chemical
Edna Conway, Chief Operations & Risk Officer, TPO Group
Juan Gomez-Sanchez, VP, Cyber Resilience, McLane Company, Inc.
Gary Harbison, Global CISO, Johnson & Johnson
Malcolm Harkins, Chief Security & Trust Officer, HiddenLayer
Barry Hensley, CSO, Brown & Brown
Shaun Khalfan, SVP, CISO, PayPal
Tomás Maldonado, CISO, National Football League
Rich Noonan, VP & CISO, Fortive
Jeff Trudeau, VP, CSO & CIO, Chime
Arno Van der Walt, SVP & CISO, Humana
Dustin Wilcox, CISO, S&P Global
The 2026 CSO Award winners and inductees will be honored at the upcoming CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference.
CSO invites industry professionals and security technology companies to connect, learn, and celebrate the winners at the annual CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference held May 11-13, 2026, at the Loews Nashville Vanderbilt Plaza. Registration for the event is now open. CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference 2026
Leading technology companies supporting the event include Cyera, HiddenLayer, Veracode, Valance, Cloudflare, Perforce Delphix, and Varonis.
For more information regarding the 2026 CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference, and to learn more about partnership opportunities, visit 2026 CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference.
##
About CSO:
CSO serves enterprise security decision-makers and users with the critical information they need to stay ahead of evolving threats and defend against criminal cyberattacks. With incisive content that addresses all security disciplines, from risk management to network defense to fraud and data loss prevention, CSO offers unparalleled depth and insight to support key decisions and investments for IT security professionals. www.csoonline.com
Follow CSO on LinkedIn
Follow CSO on Facebook
About the CSO Awards and CSO Hall of Fame Award Inductees
The CSO Awards recognize organizations for security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO Hall of Fame honors leaders who have significantly contributed to advancing information risk management and security. Inductees exemplify the qualities of leadership and excellence and, by their example, contribute to improving security across all organizations. Award winners are honored at the CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference.
About Foundry
Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies, and proprietary data on a global scale. Our platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies.
Foundry is one of the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services companies, and is the proud owner of the global tech sector’s most revered media brands including CIO, CSO, Network World, InfoWorld, PC World and Macworld.
To learn more about Foundry, visit foundryco.com.
Contact:
Debra Becker, VP, Marketing & Event Strategy
debra_becker@foundryco.com
SOURCE: Foundry
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire