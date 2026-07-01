NX3 Commercial Group Closes $19 Million United Supermarkets (Albertsons) Net Lease Deal in Lovington, New Mexico

Brokerage team secures half of a $33 million 1031 exchange with a brand-new, corporately guaranteed grocery asset

A brokerage team led by Evan Whelan, Josh Symonette, and Matt Wister has closed the sale of a newly constructed United Supermarkets (Albertsons) for $19,000,000 at a 5.9% cap rate, placing the single-tenant grocery asset into a buyer’s larger $33 million 1031 exchange. The deal accounts for roughly half of the buyer’s total exchange requirement, anchoring the swap with a recession-resistant, investment-backed retail property. NX3 Commercial Group represented the buyer in the transaction.

The property sits at the intersection of State Highway 82 and N. Main Street, one of Lovington’s busiest commercial corridors, and runs on a new 20-year absolute NNN lease. The 48,997-square-foot store was built in 2026 to United Supermarkets’ latest prototype and includes an on-site fuel center with a freestanding convenience store. The lease is corporately guaranteed by the parent company, which carries an S&P credit rating of BB+ and generates more than $80 billion in annual revenue across its 2,200-plus stores in 35 states.

For a 1031 exchange buyer working against tight IRS deadlines, the combination of new construction, a two-decade lease, and a creditworthy national operator made the property a clean fit.

“When you’re staring down a $33 million exchange and the clock is running, you can’t afford to chase deals that might fall apart in due diligence,” said Evan Whelan. “This was the opposite. New building, 20-year absolute NNN, corporate guarantee from Albertsons. It was the kind of asset that lets a buyer sleep at night, and it let us lock down half the exchange in one move.”

The lease structure leaves the buyer with zero landlord responsibilities. The tenant covers all taxes, insurance, and maintenance-including roof, structure, and parking lot-which makes the property fully passive. Rent steps up 5% every five years through the initial term and eight five-year option periods, giving the owner built-in income growth without any management burden.

“Grocery is one of the few retail categories that holds up no matter what the economy does, and United is the dominant name across this part of Texas and New Mexico,” said Josh Symonette. “Pair that with a brand-new store at a hard corner on Highway 82, and you’ve got an asset that’s going to stay leased and stay relevant for a long time. That’s exactly what an exchange buyer needs-durability, not guesswork.”

Founded in 1916, United Supermarkets operates roughly 99 grocery stores across 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico under banners that include United, Market Street, Amigos, and Albertsons Market. The chain operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, one of the nation’s largest food and drug retailers.

Lovington itself is in growth mode. The population within a one-mile radius has climbed 12% since 2010, the average household income within five miles sits near $89,694, and the city is diversifying beyond its traditional oil-and-gas base with projects like a 300-megawatt solar farm on its south side. The new United Supermarkets anchors a retail corridor that already includes national names like Family Dollar, Dollar General Market, McDonald’s, and Pizza Hut.

The transaction reflects continued strong demand for net-leased grocery assets backed by national credit tenants-a segment that has stayed competitive even as other corners of retail real estate have cooled.

About the Team

Evan Whelan, Josh Symonette, and Matt Wister specialize in single- and multi-tenant net lease investment sales, representing private investors, 1031 exchange buyers, and institutional clients in the acquisition and disposition of NNN retail assets nationwide.

About NX3 Commercial Group

NX3 Commercial Group is a national commercial real estate brokerage specializing in single- and multi-tenant net lease (NNN) investment sales. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the firm advises private investors, 1031 exchange buyers, developers, and institutional clients on the acquisition and disposition of net-leased retail assets across the United States. Learn more at https://nx3commercialgroup.com/

The transaction was completed in conjunction with Bang Realty-New Mexico, Inc.; Brian Brockman, broker of record.

Robert Zahralban Head of National Net Lease, NX3 Commercial Group (631) 438-9908 | Robert@nx3commercial.com nx3commercialgroup.com 500 E Broward Blvd, Ste 920, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394

SOURCE: NX3 Commercial Group LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire