HOROW X70 Smart Toilet: The Toilet That Takes Care of Itself so You Can Focus on Mindful Living

Homeowners are increasingly looking for ways to slow down, simplify, and reclaim their peace of mind. While smart home technology has traditionally focused on entertainment and security, HOROW is shifting the conversation to wellness and effortless hygiene. With the launch of the HOROW X70 Smart Toilet, the brand introduces a bathroom fixture designed to take care of itself, allowing homeowners to eliminate daily chores and fully immerse themselves in mindful living.

The philosophy behind the HOROW X70 is simple: a smart home should subtract worries, not add to them. Instead of requiring constant scrubbing and chemical maintenance, the X70 features an advanced, multi-layered self-cleaning ecosystem that works quietly behind the scenes. This ensures the highest standards of hygiene without demanding the homeowner’s time:

Dual Water, Triple Filtration: Equipped with a replaceable filter, the system purifies incoming water before it ever reaches your body, ensuring an exceptionally clean experience.

UVC Water Purification & UV Wand Sanitization: Integrated UVC technology purifies the wash water, while a dedicated UV light automatically sanitizes the nozzle spray bar after every use, eliminating microscopic bacteria.

Electrolyzed Water Bowl Sterilization: The toilet automatically uses electrolyzed water to mist and sanitize the ceramic bowl, breaking down dirt and bacteria without relying on harsh chemical cleaners.

Automated Foam Shield Technology: A built-in “Foam Shield” creates a dense layer of foam on the water surface. This innovative feature prevents splashing, keeps the bowl cleaner for longer, and traps odors before they can escape.

By automating these rigorous hygiene processes, the X70 removes the mental load of bathroom upkeep, leaving more time for homeowners to rest, recharge, and enjoy life with their families.

The benefits of a self-caring toilet become even more apparent during social gatherings. When hosting friends and family for summer barbecues or holiday parties, the bathroom is inevitably the most high-traffic room in the house.

To keep the environment fresh and welcoming, the X70 integrates an advanced Platinum Catalyst Automatic Deodorizer. Unlike traditional systems that merely mask smells with artificial fragrances, the platinum catalyst breaks down odors directly at the source, offering a much more effective and thorough solution.

Combined with premium comfort features like automatic lid opening, hands-free flushing, a heated seat, and a customized warm-air dryer, the X70 ensures that guests enjoy a seamless luxury experience while the host remains completely worry-free.

While complete bathroom renovations can take weeks of messy construction, upgrading to a smart toilet is a straightforward weekend project that instantly elevates the home’s functionality. The X70 features a sleek, one-piece modern silhouette, an ADA-comfort height seat, and a powerful pump-assisted flushing system designed to handle low water pressure effortlessly.

To help families transition into a cleaner, more mindful lifestyle this season, HOROW is running a limited-time The Fourth of July promotion. Customers who purchase one X70 unit can save 20%, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade multiple bathrooms at once.

Media Contact: marketing@horow.com

SOURCE: HOROW

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire